Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php7

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2337-1

Rating: important

References: #1047454 #1048094 #1048096 #1048100 #1048111

#1048112 #1050241 #1050726 #1052389 #1053645

#986386

Cross-References: CVE-2016-10397 CVE-2016-5766 CVE-2017-11142

CVE-2017-11144 CVE-2017-11145 CVE-2017-11146

CVE-2017-11147 CVE-2017-11628 CVE-2017-7890



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for php7 fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-10397: parse_url() can be bypassed to return fake host.

(bsc#1047454)

- CVE-2017-11142: Remoteattackers could cause a CPU consumption denial of

service attack by injectinglong form variables, related to

main/php_variables. (bsc#1048100)

- CVE-2017-11144: The opensslextension PEM sealing code did not check the

return value of the OpenSSL sealingfunction, which could lead to a

crash. (bsc#1048096)

- CVE-2017-11145: Lack of bounds checks in timelib_meridian coud lead to

information leak. (bsc#1048112)

- CVE-2017-11146: Lack of bounds checks in timelib_meridian parse code

could lead to information leak. (bsc#1048111)

- CVE-2017-11147: The PHAR archive handler could beused by attackers

supplying malicious archive files to crash the PHP interpreteror

potentially disclose information. (bsc#1048094)

- CVE-2017-11628: Stack-base dbuffer overflow in zend_ini_do_op() could

lead to denial of service (bsc#1050726)

- CVE-2017-7890: Buffer over-read from unitialized data in

gdImageCreateFromGifCtx function could lead to denial of service

(bsc#1050241)

- CVE-2016-5766: Integer Overflow in _gd2GetHeader() resulting in heap

overflow could lead to denial of service or code execution (bsc#986386)



Other fixes:



- Soap Request with References (bsc#1053645)

- php7-pear should explicitly require php7-pear-Archive_Tar

otherwise this dependency must be declared in every php7-pear-* package

explicitly. [bnc#1052389]



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-994=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-994=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):



apache2-mod_php7-7.0.7-19.1

apache2-mod_php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-7.0.7-19.1

php7-bcmath-7.0.7-19.1

php7-bcmath-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-bz2-7.0.7-19.1

php7-bz2-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-calendar-7.0.7-19.1

php7-calendar-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-ctype-7.0.7-19.1

php7-ctype-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-curl-7.0.7-19.1

php7-curl-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-dba-7.0.7-19.1

php7-dba-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-debugsource-7.0.7-19.1

php7-devel-7.0.7-19.1

php7-dom-7.0.7-19.1

php7-dom-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-enchant-7.0.7-19.1

php7-enchant-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-exif-7.0.7-19.1

php7-exif-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-fastcgi-7.0.7-19.1

php7-fastcgi-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-fileinfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-fileinfo-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-firebird-7.0.7-19.1

php7-firebird-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-fpm-7.0.7-19.1

php7-fpm-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-ftp-7.0.7-19.1

php7-ftp-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-gd-7.0.7-19.1

php7-gd-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-gettext-7.0.7-19.1

php7-gettext-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-gmp-7.0.7-19.1

php7-gmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-iconv-7.0.7-19.1

php7-iconv-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-imap-7.0.7-19.1

php7-imap-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-intl-7.0.7-19.1

php7-intl-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-json-7.0.7-19.1

php7-json-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-ldap-7.0.7-19.1

php7-ldap-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-mbstring-7.0.7-19.1

php7-mbstring-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-mcrypt-7.0.7-19.1

php7-mcrypt-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-mysql-7.0.7-19.1

php7-mysql-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-odbc-7.0.7-19.1

php7-odbc-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-opcache-7.0.7-19.1

php7-opcache-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-openssl-7.0.7-19.1

php7-openssl-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-pcntl-7.0.7-19.1

php7-pcntl-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-pdo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-pdo-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-pgsql-7.0.7-19.1

php7-pgsql-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-phar-7.0.7-19.1

php7-phar-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-posix-7.0.7-19.1

php7-posix-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-pspell-7.0.7-19.1

php7-pspell-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-readline-7.0.7-19.1

php7-readline-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-shmop-7.0.7-19.1

php7-shmop-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-snmp-7.0.7-19.1

php7-snmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-soap-7.0.7-19.1

php7-soap-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sockets-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sockets-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sqlite-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sqlite-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sysvmsg-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sysvmsg-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sysvsem-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sysvsem-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sysvshm-7.0.7-19.1

php7-sysvshm-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-tidy-7.0.7-19.1

php7-tidy-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-tokenizer-7.0.7-19.1

php7-tokenizer-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-wddx-7.0.7-19.1

php7-wddx-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-xmlreader-7.0.7-19.1

php7-xmlreader-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-xmlrpc-7.0.7-19.1

php7-xmlrpc-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-xmlwriter-7.0.7-19.1

php7-xmlwriter-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-xsl-7.0.7-19.1

php7-xsl-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-zip-7.0.7-19.1

php7-zip-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1

php7-zlib-7.0.7-19.1

php7-zlib-debuginfo-7.0.7-19.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):



php7-pear-7.0.7-19.1

php7-pear-Archive_Tar-7.0.7-19.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



apache2-mod_php7-7.0.7-14.9.1

apache2-mod_php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-bcmath-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-bcmath-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-bz2-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-bz2-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-calendar-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-calendar-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-ctype-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-ctype-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-curl-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-curl-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-dba-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-dba-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-debugsource-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-devel-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-dom-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-dom-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-enchant-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-enchant-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-exif-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-exif-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-fastcgi-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-fastcgi-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-fileinfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-fileinfo-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-firebird-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-firebird-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-fpm-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-fpm-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-ftp-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-ftp-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-gd-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-gd-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-gettext-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-gettext-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-gmp-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-gmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-iconv-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-iconv-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-imap-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-imap-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-intl-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-intl-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-json-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-json-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-ldap-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-ldap-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-mbstring-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-mbstring-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-mcrypt-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-mcrypt-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-mysql-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-mysql-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-odbc-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-odbc-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-opcache-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-opcache-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-openssl-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-openssl-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-pcntl-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-pcntl-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-pdo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-pdo-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-pgsql-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-pgsql-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-phar-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-phar-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-posix-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-posix-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-pspell-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-pspell-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-readline-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-readline-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-shmop-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-shmop-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-snmp-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-snmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-soap-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-soap-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sockets-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sockets-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sqlite-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sqlite-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sysvmsg-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sysvmsg-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sysvsem-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sysvsem-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sysvshm-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-sysvshm-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-tidy-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-tidy-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-tokenizer-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-tokenizer-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-wddx-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-wddx-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-xmlreader-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-xmlreader-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-xmlrpc-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-xmlrpc-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-xmlwriter-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-xmlwriter-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-xsl-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-xsl-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-zip-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-zip-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-zlib-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-zlib-debuginfo-7.0.7-14.9.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



php7-pear-7.0.7-14.9.1

php7-pear-Archive_Tar-7.0.7-14.9.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10397.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5766.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11142.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11144.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11145.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11146.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11147.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11628.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7890.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047454

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048094

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048096

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048100

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048111

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048112

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050241

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050726

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052389

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053645

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986386



