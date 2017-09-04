Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in liblouis



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3408-1

September 04, 2017



liblouis vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Liblouis.



Software Description:

- liblouis: Braille translation library - utilities



Details:



It was discovered that an illegal address access can be made in

Liblouis. A remote attacker can take advantange of this to

access sensitive information. (CVE-2017-13738, CVE-2017-13744)



It was discovered a heap-based buffer overflow that causes bytes

out-of-bounds write in Liblouis. A remote attacker can use this to

denial of service or remote code execution. (CVE-2017-13739)



It was discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in Liblouis. A remote

attacker can use this to denial of service or possibly unspecified

other impact. (CVE-2017-13740, CVE-2017-13742)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

liblouis-bin 3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2

liblouis12 3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2

python-louis 3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2

python3-louis 3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

liblouis-bin 2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1

liblouis9 2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1

python-louis 2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1

python3-louis 2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

liblouis-bin 2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1

liblouis2 2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1

python-louis 2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1

python3-louis 2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3408-1

CVE-2017-13738, CVE-2017-13739, CVE-2017-13740, CVE-2017-13742,

CVE-2017-13744



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/liblouis/3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/liblouis/2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/liblouis/2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1

