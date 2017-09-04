Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in liblouis
Name: Mehrere Probleme in liblouis
ID: USN-3408-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Mo, 4. September 2017, 17:15
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13738
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13742
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13744
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13740
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13739

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3408-1
September 04, 2017

liblouis vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Liblouis.

Software Description:
- liblouis: Braille translation library - utilities

Details:

It was discovered that an illegal address access can be made in
Liblouis. A remote attacker can take advantange of this to
access sensitive information. (CVE-2017-13738, CVE-2017-13744)

It was discovered a heap-based buffer overflow that causes bytes
out-of-bounds write in Liblouis. A remote attacker can use this to
denial of service or remote code execution. (CVE-2017-13739)

It was discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in Liblouis. A remote
attacker can use this to denial of service or possibly unspecified
other impact. (CVE-2017-13740, CVE-2017-13742)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  liblouis-bin                    3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2
  liblouis12                      3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2
  python-louis                    3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2
  python3-louis                   3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  liblouis-bin                    2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1
  liblouis9                       2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1
  python-louis                    2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1
  python3-louis                   2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  liblouis-bin                    2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1
  liblouis2                       2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1
  python-louis                    2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1
  python3-louis                   2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3408-1
  CVE-2017-13738, CVE-2017-13739, CVE-2017-13740, CVE-2017-13742,
  CVE-2017-13744

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/liblouis/3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/liblouis/2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/liblouis/2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1
