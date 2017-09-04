|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in liblouis
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in liblouis
|ID:
|USN-3408-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. September 2017, 17:15
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13738
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13742
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13744
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13740
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13739
|
Originalnachricht
|
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3408-1
September 04, 2017
liblouis vulnerabilities
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Liblouis.
Software Description:
- liblouis: Braille translation library - utilities
Details:
It was discovered that an illegal address access can be made in
Liblouis. A remote attacker can take advantange of this to
access sensitive information. (CVE-2017-13738, CVE-2017-13744)
It was discovered a heap-based buffer overflow that causes bytes
out-of-bounds write in Liblouis. A remote attacker can use this to
denial of service or remote code execution. (CVE-2017-13739)
It was discovered a stack-based buffer overflow in Liblouis. A remote
attacker can use this to denial of service or possibly unspecified
other impact. (CVE-2017-13740, CVE-2017-13742)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
liblouis-bin 3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2
liblouis12 3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2
python-louis 3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2
python3-louis 3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
liblouis-bin 2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1
liblouis9 2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1
python-louis 2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1
python3-louis 2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
liblouis-bin 2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1
liblouis2 2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1
python-louis 2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1
python3-louis 2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3408-1
CVE-2017-13738, CVE-2017-13739, CVE-2017-13740, CVE-2017-13742,
CVE-2017-13744
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/liblouis/3.0.0-3ubuntu0.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/liblouis/2.6.4-2ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/liblouis/2.5.3-2ubuntu1.1
