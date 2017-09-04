|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2339-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. September 2017, 20:23
|Referenzen:
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2339-1
Rating: important
References: #1046637 #1048920 #1049578 #1051787 #1051788
#1052686
Cross-References: CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-11334 CVE-2017-11434
CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12137 CVE-2017-12855
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to
potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230, bsc#1052686).
- CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a
malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate
privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).
- CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for
privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).
- CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function in exec.c
allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of
qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048920).
- CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local
guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a
crafted DHCP
options string (bsc#1049578).
- CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting
during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-13259=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-13259=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-xen-13259=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):
xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1
xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debuginfo-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
xen-debugsource-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
References:
