Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2339-1

Rating: important

References: #1046637 #1048920 #1049578 #1051787 #1051788

#1052686

Cross-References: CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-11334 CVE-2017-11434

CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12137 CVE-2017-12855



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for xen fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to

potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230, bsc#1052686).

- CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a

malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate

privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).

- CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for

privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).

- CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function in exec.c

allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of

qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048920).

- CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local

guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a

crafted DHCP

options string (bsc#1049578).

- CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting

during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-13259=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-13259=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-xen-13259=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):



xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-45.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-45.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):



xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1

xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-45.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debuginfo-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

xen-debugsource-4.2.5_21-45.5.1





