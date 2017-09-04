Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2339-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Mo, 4. September 2017, 20:23
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2339-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1046637 #1048920 #1049578 #1051787 #1051788 
                    #1052686 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-11334 CVE-2017-11434
                    CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12137 CVE-2017-12855
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to
     potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230, bsc#1052686).
   - CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a
     malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate
     privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).
   - CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for
     privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).
   - CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function in exec.c
     allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of
     qemu_map_ram_ptr to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048920).
   - CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local
     guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a
     crafted DHCP
     options string (bsc#1049578).
   - CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote
     attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting
     during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-13259=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-13259=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-xen-13259=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):

      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):

      xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1
      xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.105-45.5.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-45.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debuginfo-4.2.5_21-45.5.1
      xen-debugsource-4.2.5_21-45.5.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11434.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12135.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12137.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12855.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046637
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048920
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049578
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051787
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051788
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052686

