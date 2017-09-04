Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: FEDORA-2017-908f063bb6
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Mo, 4. September 2017, 20:25
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9330
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11334
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9524
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10664

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-908f063bb6
2017-09-04 16:15:28.862326
Name        : xen
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 4.9.0
Release     : 9.fc27
URL         : http://xen.org/
Summary     : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor

Update Information:

Qemu: usb: ohci: infinite loop due to incorrect return value [CVE-2017-9330]
(#1457698) Qemu: nbd: segmentation fault due to client non-negotiation
[CVE-2017-9524] (#1460173) Qemu: qemu-nbd: server breaks with SIGPIPE upon
client abort [CVE-2017-10664] (#1466466) Qemu: exec: oob access during dma
operation [CVE-2017-11334] (#1471640) revised full fix for XSA-226 (regressed
32-bit Dom0 or backend domains)
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1457697 - CVE-2017-9330 Qemu: usb: ohci: infinite loop due to
 incorrect return value
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1457697
  [ 2 ] Bug #1460170 - CVE-2017-9524 Qemu: nbd: segmentation fault due to
 client non-negotiation
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1460170
  [ 3 ] Bug #1466190 - CVE-2017-10664 Qemu: qemu-nbd: server breaks with
 SIGPIPE upon client abort
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1466190
  [ 4 ] Bug #1471638 - CVE-2017-11334 Qemu: exec: oob access during dma
 operation
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471638
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
