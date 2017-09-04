Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Name : xen Product : Fedora 27 Version : 4.9.0 Release : 9.fc27 URL : http://xen.org/ Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor Description : This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the Xen hypervisor
Qemu: usb: ohci: infinite loop due to incorrect return value [CVE-2017-9330] (#1457698) Qemu: nbd: segmentation fault due to client non-negotiation [CVE-2017-9524] (#1460173) Qemu: qemu-nbd: server breaks with SIGPIPE upon client abort [CVE-2017-10664] (#1466466) Qemu: exec: oob access during dma operation [CVE-2017-11334] (#1471640) revised full fix for XSA-226 (regressed 32-bit Dom0 or backend domains) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: