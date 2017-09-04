Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : xen

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 4.9.0

Release : 9.fc27

URL : http://xen.org/

Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor

Description :

This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line

tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the

Xen hypervisor



Qemu: usb: ohci: infinite loop due to incorrect return value [CVE-2017-9330]

(#1457698) Qemu: nbd: segmentation fault due to client non-negotiation

[CVE-2017-9524] (#1460173) Qemu: qemu-nbd: server breaks with SIGPIPE upon

client abort [CVE-2017-10664] (#1466466) Qemu: exec: oob access during dma

operation [CVE-2017-11334] (#1471640) revised full fix for XSA-226 (regressed

32-bit Dom0 or backend domains)

[ 1 ] Bug #1457697 - CVE-2017-9330 Qemu: usb: ohci: infinite loop due to

incorrect return value

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1457697

[ 2 ] Bug #1460170 - CVE-2017-9524 Qemu: nbd: segmentation fault due to

client non-negotiation

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1460170

[ 3 ] Bug #1466190 - CVE-2017-10664 Qemu: qemu-nbd: server breaks with

SIGPIPE upon client abort

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1466190

[ 4 ] Bug #1471638 - CVE-2017-11334 Qemu: exec: oob access during dma

operation

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471638

