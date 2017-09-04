Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Libidn2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Libidn2
ID: FEDORA-2017-09b1c3f099
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Mo, 4. September 2017, 20:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14061
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14062

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-09b1c3f099
2017-09-04 16:15:28.862382
Name        : libidn2
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 2.0.4
Release     : 1.fc27
URL         : https://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/#libidn2
Summary     : Library to support IDNA2008 internationalized domain names
Description :
Libidn2 is an implementation of the IDNA2008 specifications in RFC
5890, 5891, 5892, 5893 and TR46 for internationalized domain names
(IDN). It is a standalone library, without any dependency on libidn.

Update Information:

Libidn2 2.0.4 (released 2017-08-30) ===================================    *
 Fix
integer overflow in bidi.c/_isBidi()   * Fix integer overflow in
puny_decode.c/decode_digit()   * Improve docs   * Fix idna_free() to idn_free()
* Update fuzzer corpora
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1486882 - CVE-2017-14062 libidn2: Integer overflow in
 puny_decode.c/decode_digit
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486882
  [ 2 ] Bug #1486881 - CVE-2017-14061 libidn2: integer overflow in
 bidi.c/_isBidi()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486881
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libidn2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
