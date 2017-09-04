|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FontForge
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in FontForge
|ID:
|USN-3409-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. September 2017, 20:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11576
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11574
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11571
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11569
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11577
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11572
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11575
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11568
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============7520872141957293312==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="=-KxznmuUU++mVnmQPf0Jx"
--=-KxznmuUU++mVnmQPf0Jx
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3409-1
September 04, 2017
fontforge vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in FontForge.
Software Description:
- fontforge: font editor
Details:
It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a heap-based buffer
over-read. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-11568, CVE-2017-11569, CVE-2017-11572)
It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a stack-based buffer
overflow. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-11571)
It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a heap-based buffer
overflow. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-11574)
It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a buffer over-read.
A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-11575, CVE-2017-11577)
It was discovered that FontForge wasn't correctly checking the sign of
a vector size. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS.
(CVE-2017-11576)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
Â fontforgeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 20120731.b-5ubuntu0.1
Â fontforge-commonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 20120731.b-5ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3409-1
Â CVE-2017-11568, CVE-2017-11569, CVE-2017-11571, CVE-2017-11572,
Â CVE-2017-11574, CVE-2017-11575, CVE-2017-11576, CVE-2017-11577
Package Information:
Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/fontforge/20120731.b-5ubuntu0.1
--ÔxznmuUU++mVnmQPf0Jx
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=33va
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--=-KxznmuUU++mVnmQPf0Jx--
--===============7520872141957293312==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline
LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5
LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl
IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj
dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK
--===============7520872141957293312==--
|
|