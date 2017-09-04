Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FontForge



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3409-1

September 04, 2017



fontforge vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in FontForge.



Software Description:

- fontforge: font editor



Details:



It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a heap-based buffer

over-read. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-11568, CVE-2017-11569, CVE-2017-11572)



It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a stack-based buffer

overflow. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-11571)



It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a heap-based buffer

overflow. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-11574)



It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a buffer over-read.

A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-11575, CVE-2017-11577)



It was discovered that FontForge wasn't correctly checking the sign of

a vector size. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS.

(CVE-2017-11576)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

Â fontforgeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 20120731.b-5ubuntu0.1

Â fontforge-commonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 20120731.b-5ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

Â https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3409-1

Â CVE-2017-11568, CVE-2017-11569, CVE-2017-11571, CVE-2017-11572,

Â CVE-2017-11574, CVE-2017-11575, CVE-2017-11576, CVE-2017-11577



Package Information:

Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/fontforge/20120731.b-5ubuntu0.1



