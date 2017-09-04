Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FontForge
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in FontForge
ID: USN-3409-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Mo, 4. September 2017, 20:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11576
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11574
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11571
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11569
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11577
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11572
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11575
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11568

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3409-1
September 04, 2017

fontforge vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in FontForge.

Software Description:
- fontforge: font editor

Details:

It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a heap-based buffer
over-read. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-11568, CVE-2017-11569, CVE-2017-11572)

It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a stack-based buffer
overflow. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-11571)

It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a heap-based buffer
overflow. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-11574)

It was discovered that FontForge was vulnerable to a buffer over-read.
A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-11575, CVE-2017-11577)

It was discovered that FontForge wasn't correctly checking the sign of
a vector size. A remote attacker could use a crafted file to DoS.
(CVE-2017-11576)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
Â  fontforgeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 20120731.b-5ubuntu0.1
Â  fontforge-commonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 20120731.b-5ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
Â  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3409-1
Â  CVE-2017-11568, CVE-2017-11569, CVE-2017-11571, CVE-2017-11572,
Â  CVE-2017-11574, CVE-2017-11575, CVE-2017-11576, CVE-2017-11577

Package Information:
Â  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/fontforge/20120731.b-5ubuntu0.1

