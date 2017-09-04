Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2342-1

Rating: important

Cross-References: CVE-2014-9922 CVE-2015-3288 CVE-2015-8970

CVE-2016-10200 CVE-2016-2188 CVE-2016-4997

CVE-2016-4998 CVE-2016-5243 CVE-2016-7117

CVE-2017-1000363 CVE-2017-1000364 CVE-2017-1000365

CVE-2017-1000380 CVE-2017-11176 CVE-2017-11473

CVE-2017-2636 CVE-2017-2647 CVE-2017-2671

CVE-2017-5669 CVE-2017-5970 CVE-2017-5986

CVE-2017-6074 CVE-2017-6214 CVE-2017-6348

CVE-2017-6353 CVE-2017-6951 CVE-2017-7184

CVE-2017-7187 CVE-2017-7261 CVE-2017-7294

CVE-2017-7308 CVE-2017-7482 CVE-2017-7487

CVE-2017-7533 CVE-2017-7542 CVE-2017-7616

CVE-2017-8890 CVE-2017-8924 CVE-2017-8925

CVE-2017-9074 CVE-2017-9075 CVE-2017-9076

CVE-2017-9077 CVE-2017-9242

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 44 vulnerabilities and has 135 fixes

is now available.



Description:







The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP4 RT kernel was updated to receive various

security and bugfixes.





The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2014-9922: The eCryptfs subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges via a large filesystem stack that includes an

overlayfs layer, related to fs/ecryptfs/main.c and fs/overlayfs/super.c

(bsc#1032340).

- CVE-2015-3288: mm/memory.c in the Linux kernel mishandled anonymous

pages, which allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (page tainting) via a crafted application that triggers writing

to page zero (bnc#979021).

- CVE-2015-8970: crypto/algif_skcipher.c in the Linux kernel did not

verify that a setkey operation has been performed on an AF_ALG socket

before an accept system call is processed, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and system crash)

via a crafted application that did not supply a key, related to the

lrw_crypt function in crypto/lrw.c (bnc#1008374 bsc#1008850).

- CVE-2016-10200: Race condition in the L2TPv3 IP Encapsulation feature in

the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a

denial of service (use-after-free) by making multiple bind system calls

without properly ascertaining whether a socket has the SOCK_ZAPPED

status, related to net/l2tp/l2tp_ip.c and net/l2tp/l2tp_ip6.c

(bnc#1028415).

- CVE-2016-2188: The iowarrior_probe function in

drivers/usb/misc/iowarrior.c in the Linux kernel allowed physically

proximate attackers to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and system crash) via a crafted endpoints value in a USB

device descriptor (bnc#970956).

- CVE-2016-4997: The compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE and IP6T_SO_SET_REPLACE

setsockopt implementations in the netfilter subsystem in the Linux

kernel allow local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service

(memory corruption) by leveraging in-container root access to provide a

crafted offset value that triggers an unintended decrement (bnc#986362).

- CVE-2016-4998: The IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt implementation in the

netfilter subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (out-of-bounds read) or possibly obtain sensitive

information from kernel heap memory by leveraging in-container root

access to provide a crafted offset value that leads to crossing a

ruleset blob boundary (bnc#986365).

- CVE-2016-5243: The tipc_nl_compat_link_dump function in

net/tipc/netlink_compat.c in the Linux kernel did not properly copy a

certain string, which allowed local users to obtain sensitive

information from kernel stack memory by reading a Netlink message

(bnc#983212).

- CVE-2016-7117: Use-after-free vulnerability in the __sys_recvmmsg

function in net/socket.c in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code via vectors involving a recvmmsg system call that

is mishandled during error processing (bnc#1003077).

- CVE-2017-1000363: A buffer overflow in kernel commandline handling of

the "lp" parameter could be used to bypass certain secure boot

settings.

(bnc#1039456).

- CVE-2017-1000364: An issue was discovered in the size of the stack guard

page on Linux, specifically a 4k stack guard page is not sufficiently

large and can be "jumped" over (the stack guard page is bypassed),

this

affects Linux Kernel versions 4.11.5 and earlier (the stackguard page

was introduced in 2010) (bnc#1039348).

- CVE-2017-1000365: The Linux Kernel imposes a size restriction on the

arguments and environmental strings passed through

RLIMIT_STACK/RLIM_INFINITY (1/4 of the size), but did not take the

argument and environment pointers into account, which allowed attackers

to bypass this limitation (bnc#1039354).

- CVE-2017-1000380: sound/core/timer.c in the Linux kernel is vulnerable

to a data race in the ALSA /dev/snd/timer driver resulting in local

users being able to read information belonging to other users, i.e.,

uninitialized memory contents may be disclosed when a read and an ioctl

happen at the same time (bnc#1044125).

- CVE-2017-11176: The mq_notify function in the Linux kernel did not set

the sock pointer to NULL upon entry into the retry logic. During a

user-space close of a Netlink socket, it allowed attackers to cause a

denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly have unspecified other

impact (bnc#1048275).

- CVE-2017-11473: Buffer overflow in the mp_override_legacy_irq() function

in arch/x86/kernel/acpi/boot.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to gain privileges via a crafted ACPI table (bsc#1049603).

- CVE-2017-2636: Race condition in drivers/tty/n_hdlc.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (double free) by setting the HDLC line discipline (bnc#1027565

bsc#1028372).

- CVE-2017-2647: The KEYS subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and system crash) via vectors involving a NULL value for a

certain match field, related to the keyring_search_iterator function in

keyring.c (bnc#1030593).

- CVE-2017-2671: The ping_unhash function in net/ipv4/ping.c in the Linux

kernel is too late in obtaining a certain lock and consequently cannot

ensure that disconnect function calls are safe, which allowed local

users to cause a denial of service (panic) by leveraging access to the

protocol value of IPPROTO_ICMP in a socket system call (bnc#1031003).

- CVE-2017-5669: The do_shmat function in ipc/shm.c in the Linux kernel

did not restrict the address calculated by a certain rounding operation,

which allowed local users to map page zero, and consequently bypass a

protection mechanism that exists for the mmap system call, by making

crafted shmget and shmat system calls in a privileged context

(bnc#1026914).

- CVE-2017-5970: The ipv4_pktinfo_prepare function in

net/ipv4/ip_sockglue.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to cause a

denial of service (system crash) via (1) an application that made

crafted system calls or possibly (2) IPv4 traffic with invalid IP

options (bnc#1024938).

- CVE-2017-5986: Race condition in the sctp_wait_for_sndbuf function in

net/sctp/socket.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (assertion failure and panic) via a multithreaded

application that peels off an association in a certain buffer-full state

(bnc#1025235).

- CVE-2017-6074: The dccp_rcv_state_process function in net/dccp/input.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled DCCP_PKT_REQUEST packet data structures

in the LISTEN state, which allowed local users to obtain root privileges

or cause a denial of service (double free) via an application that made

an IPV6_RECVPKTINFO setsockopt system call (bnc#1026024 bsc#1033287).

- CVE-2017-6214: The tcp_splice_read function in net/ipv4/tcp.c in the

Linux kernel allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and soft lockup) via vectors involving a TCP packet with

the URG flag (bnc#1026722).

- CVE-2017-6348: The hashbin_delete function in net/irda/irqueue.c in the

Linux kernel improperly manages lock dropping, which allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (deadlock) via crafted operations on IrDA

devices (bnc#1027178).

- CVE-2017-6353: net/sctp/socket.c in the Linux kernel did not properly

restrict association peel-off operations during certain wait states,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (invalid unlock

and double free) via a multithreaded application. NOTE: this

vulnerability exists because of an incorrect fix for CVE-2017-5986

(bnc#1027066).

- CVE-2017-6951: The keyring_search_aux function in

security/keys/keyring.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause

a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and OOPS) via a

request_key system call for the "dead" type (bnc#1029850).

- CVE-2017-7184: The xfrm_replay_verify_len function in

net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel did not validate certain size

data after an XFRM_MSG_NEWAE update, which allowed local users to obtain

root privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based out-of-bounds

access) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability, as demonstrated

during a Pwn2Own competition at CanSecWest 2017 for the Ubuntu 16.10

linux-image-* package 4.8.0.41.52 (bnc#1030573).

- CVE-2017-7187: The sg_ioctl function in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack-based

buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a large

command size in an SG_NEXT_CMD_LEN ioctl call, leading to out-of-bounds

write access in the sg_write function (bnc#1030213).

- CVE-2017-7261: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in

drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not

check for a zero value of certain levels data, which allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (ZERO_SIZE_PTR dereference, and GPF and

possibly panic) via a crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device

(bnc#1031052).

- CVE-2017-7294: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in

drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not

validate addition of certain levels data, which allowed local users to

trigger an integer overflow and out-of-bounds write, and cause a denial

of service (system hang or crash) or possibly gain privileges, via a

crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device (bnc#1031440).

- CVE-2017-7308: The packet_set_ring function in net/packet/af_packet.c in

the Linux kernel did not properly validate certain block-size data,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (integer

signedness error and out-of-bounds write), or gain privileges (if the

CAP_NET_RAW capability is held), via crafted system calls (bnc#1031579).

- CVE-2017-7482: Fixed a potential overflow in the net/rxprc where a

padded len isn't checked in ticket decode (bsc#1046107).

- CVE-2017-7487: The ipxitf_ioctl function in net/ipx/af_ipx.c in the

Linux kernel mishandled reference counts, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly have unspecified

other impact via a failed SIOCGIFADDR ioctl call for an IPX interface

(bnc#1038879).

- CVE-2017-7533: Race condition in the fsnotify implementation in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (memory corruption) via a crafted application that leverages

simultaneous execution of the inotify_handle_event and vfs_rename

functions (bsc#1049483).

- CVE-2017-7542: The ip6_find_1stfragopt function in

net/ipv6/output_core.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause

a denial of service (integer overflow and infinite loop) by leveraging

the ability to open a raw socket (bsc#1049882).

- CVE-2017-7616: Incorrect error handling in the set_mempolicy and mbind

compat syscalls in mm/mempolicy.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to obtain sensitive information from uninitialized stack data by

triggering failure of a certain bitmap operation (bnc#1033336).

- CVE-2017-8890: The inet_csk_clone_lock function in

net/ipv4/inet_connection_sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to

cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified

other impact by leveraging use of the accept system call (bnc#1038544).

- CVE-2017-8924: The edge_bulk_in_callback function in

drivers/usb/serial/io_ti.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information (in the dmesg ringbuffer and syslog) from

uninitialized kernel memory by using a crafted USB device (posing as an

io_ti USB serial device) to trigger an integer underflow (bnc#1037182

bsc#1038982).

- CVE-2017-8925: The omninet_open function in drivers/usb/serial/omninet.c

in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(tty exhaustion) by leveraging reference count mishandling (bnc#1037183

bsc#1038981).

- CVE-2017-9074: The IPv6 fragmentation implementation in the Linux kernel

did not consider that the nexthdr field may be associated with an

invalid option, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds read and BUG) or possibly have unspecified other impact

via crafted socket and send system calls (bnc#1039882).

- CVE-2017-9075: The sctp_v6_create_accept_sk function in net/sctp/ipv6.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via

crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bnc#1039883).

- CVE-2017-9076: The dccp_v6_request_recv_sock function in net/dccp/ipv6.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via

crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bnc#1039885).

- CVE-2017-9077: The tcp_v6_syn_recv_sock function in net/ipv6/tcp_ipv6.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via

crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bnc#1040069).

- CVE-2017-9242: The __ip6_append_data function in net/ipv6/ip6_output.c

in the Linux kernel is too late in checking whether an overwrite of an

skb data structure may occur, which allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (system crash) via crafted system calls (bnc#1041431).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- 8250: use callbacks to access UART_DLL/UART_DLM.

- acpi: Disable APEI error injection if securelevel is set (bsc#972891,

bsc#1023051).

- af_key: Add lock to key dump (bsc#1047653).

- af_key: Fix slab-out-of-bounds in pfkey_compile_policy (bsc#1047354).

- alsa: ctxfi: Fallback DMA mask to 32bit (bsc#1045538).

- alsa: hda - Fix regression of HD-audio controller fallback modes

(bsc#1045538).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Correction of fixup codes for PB V7900 laptop

(bsc#1045538).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Fix COEF widget NID for ALC260 replacer fixup

(bsc#1045538).

- alsa: hda - using uninitialized data (bsc#1045538).

- alsa: off by one bug in snd_riptide_joystick_probe() (bsc#1045538).

- alsa: seq: Fix snd_seq_call_port_info_ioctl in compat mode (bsc#1045538).

- ath9k: fix buffer overrun for ar9287 (bsc#1045538).

- __bitmap_parselist: fix bug in empty string handling (bnc#1042633).

- blacklist.conf: Add a few inapplicable items (bsc#1045538).

- blacklist.conf: blacklisted 1fe89e1b6d27 (bnc#1046122)

- block: do not allow updates through sysfs until registration completes

(bsc#1047027).

- block: fix ext_dev_lock lockdep report (bsc#1050154).

- btrfs: Don't clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- cifs: backport prepath matching fix (bsc#799133).

- cifs: don't compare uniqueids in cifs_prime_dcache unless server inode

numbers are in use (bsc#1041975).

- cifs: small underflow in cnvrtDosUnixTm() (bsc#1043935).

- cifs: Timeout on SMBNegotiate request (bsc#1044913).

- clocksource: Remove "weak" from clocksource_default_clock()

declaration

(bnc#1013018).

- cputime: Avoid multiplication overflow on utime scaling (bnc#938352).

- crypto: nx - off by one bug in nx_of_update_msc()

(fate#314588,bnc#792863).

- decompress_bunzip2: off by one in get_next_block() (git-fixes).

- devres: fix a for loop bounds check (git-fixes).

- dlm: backport "fix lvb invalidation conditions" (bsc#1005651).

- dm: fix ioctl retry termination with signal (bsc#1050154).

- drm/mgag200: Add support for G200eH3 (bnc#1044216, fate#323551)

- drm/mgag200: Add support for G200e rev 4 (bnc#995542, comment #81)

- edac, amd64_edac: Shift wrapping issue in f1x_get_norm_dct_addr()

(fate#313937).

- enic: set skb->hash type properly (bsc#911105 FATE#317501).

- ext2: Don't clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- ext3: Don't clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- ext4: Don't clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- ext4: fix fdatasync(2) after extent manipulation operations

(bsc#1013018).

- ext4: fix mballoc breakage with 64k block size (bsc#1013018).

- ext4: fix stack memory corruption with 64k block size (bsc#1013018).

- ext4: keep existing extra fields when inode expands (bsc#1013018).

- ext4: reject inodes with negative size (bsc#1013018).

- fbdev/efifb: Fix 16 color palette entry calculation (bsc#1041762).

- firmware: fix directory creation rule matching with make 3.80

(bsc#1012422).

- firmware: fix directory creation rule matching with make 3.82

(bsc#1012422).

- fixed invalid assignment of 64bit mask to host dma_boundary for scatter

gather segment boundary limit (bsc#1042045).

- Fix soft lockup in svc_rdma_send (bsc#1044854).

- fnic: Return 'DID_IMM_RETRY' if rport is not ready (bsc#1035920).

- fnic: Using rport->dd_data to check rport online instead of

rport_lookup

(bsc#1035920).

- fs/block_dev: always invalidate cleancache in invalidate_bdev()

(git-fixes).

- fs: fix data invalidation in the cleancache during direct IO (git-fixes).

- fs/xattr.c: zero out memory copied to userspace in getxattr

(bsc#1013018).

- fuse: add missing FR_FORCE (bsc#1013018).

- fuse: initialize fc->release before calling it (bsc#1013018).

- genirq: Prevent proc race against freeing of irq descriptors

(bnc#1044230).

- hrtimer: Allow concurrent hrtimer_start() for self restarting timers

(bnc#1013018).

- i40e: avoid null pointer dereference (bsc#909486 FATE#317393).

- i40e: Fix TSO with more than 8 frags per segment issue (bsc#985561).

- i40e/i40evf: Break up xmit_descriptor_count from maybe_stop_tx

(bsc#985561).

- i40e/i40evf: Fix mixed size frags and linearization (bsc#985561).

- i40e/i40evf: Limit TSO to 7 descriptors for payload instead of 8 per

packet (bsc#985561).

- i40e/i40evf: Rewrite logic for 8 descriptor per packet check

(bsc#985561).

- i40e: Impose a lower limit on gso size (bsc#985561).

- i40e: Limit TX descriptor count in cases where frag size is greater than

16K (bsc#985561).

- ib/mlx4: Demote mcg message from warning to debug (bsc#919382).

- ib/mlx4: Fix ib device initialization error flow (bsc#919382).

- ib/mlx4: Fix port query for 56Gb Ethernet links (bsc#919382).

- ib/mlx4: Handle well-known-gid in mad_demux processing (bsc#919382).

- ib/mlx4: Reduce SRIOV multicast cleanup warning message to debug level

(bsc#919382).

- ib/mlx4: Set traffic class in AH (bsc#919382).

- Implement an ioctl to support the USMTMC-USB488 READ_STATUS_BYTE

operation (bsc#1036288).

- initial cr0 bits (bnc#1036056, LTC#153612).

- input: cm109 - validate number of endpoints before using them

(bsc#1037193).

- input: hanwang - validate number of endpoints before using them

(bsc#1037232).

- input: yealink - validate number of endpoints before using them

(bsc#1037227).

- ipmr, ip6mr: fix scheduling while atomic and a deadlock with

ipmr_get_route (git-fixes).

- irq: Fix race condition (bsc#1042615).

- isdn/gigaset: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1037356).

- isofs: Do not return EACCES for unknown filesystems (bsc#1013018).

- jbd: do not wait (forever) for stale tid caused by wraparound

(bsc#1020229).

- jbd: Fix oops in journal_remove_journal_head() (bsc#1017143).

- jsm: add support for additional Neo cards (bsc#1045615).

- kabi fix (bsc#1008893).

- kABI: mask struct xfs_icdinode change (bsc#1024788).

- kabi: Protect xfs_mount and xfs_buftarg (bsc#1024508).

- kabi:severeties: Add splice_write_to_file PASS This function is part of

an xfs-specific fix which never went upstream and is not expected to

have 3rdparty users other than xfs itself.

- kernel-binary.spec: Propagate MAKE_ARGS to %build (bsc#1012422)

- keys: Disallow keyrings beginning with '.' to be joined as session

keyrings (bnc#1035576).

- kvm: kvm_io_bus_unregister_dev() should never fail.

- libata: fix sff host state machine locking while polling (bsc#1045525).

- libceph: NULL deref on crush_decode() error path (bsc#1044015).

- libceph: potential NULL dereference in ceph_msg_data_create()

(bsc#1051515).

- libfc: fixup locking in fc_disc_stop() (bsc#1029140).

- libfc: move 'pending' and 'requested' setting

(bsc#1029140).

- libfc: only restart discovery after timeout if not already running

(bsc#1029140).

- lockd: use init_utsname for id encoding (bsc#1033804).

- lockd: use rpc client's cl_nodename for id encoding (bsc#1033804).

- locking/rtmutex: Prevent dequeue vs. unlock race (bnc#1013018).

- math64: New div64_u64_rem helper (bnc#938352).

- md: ensure md devices are freed before module is unloaded (git-fixes).

- md: fix a null dereference (bsc#1040351).

- md: flush ->event_work before stopping array (git-fixes).

- md linear: fix a race between linear_add() and linear_congested()

(bsc#1018446).

- md/linear: shutup lockdep warnning (bsc#1018446).

- md: make sure GET_ARRAY_INFO ioctl reports correct "clean" status

(git-fixes).

- md/raid0: apply base queue limits *before* disk_stack_limits (git-fixes).

- md/raid1: extend spinlock to protect raid1_end_read_request against

inconsistencies (git-fixes).

- md/raid1: fix test for 'was read error from last working device'

(git-fixes).

- md/raid5: do not record new size if resize_stripes fails (git-fixes).

- md/raid5: Fix CPU hotplug callback registration (git-fixes).

- md: use separate bio_pool for metadata writes (bsc#1040351).

- megaraid_sas: add missing curly braces in ioctl handler (bsc#1050154).

- mlx4: reduce OOM risk on arches with large pages (bsc#919382).

- mmc: core: add missing pm event in mmc_pm_notify to fix hib restore

(bsc#1045547).

- mmc: ushc: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1037191).

- mm: do not collapse stack gap into THP (bnc#1039348)

- mm: enlarge stack guard gap (bnc#1039348).

- mm/huge_memory: replace VM_NO_THP VM_BUG_ON with actual VMA check (VM

Functionality, bsc#1042832).

- mm: hugetlb: call huge_pte_alloc() only if ptep is null (VM

Functionality, bsc#1042832).

- mm/memory-failure.c: use compound_head() flags for huge pages

(bnc#971975 VM -- git fixes).

- mm/mempolicy.c: do not put mempolicy before using its nodemask

(References: VM Performance, bnc#931620).

- mm, mmap: do not blow on PROT_NONE MAP_FIXED holes in the stack

(bnc#1039348, bnc#1045340, bnc#1045406).

- module: fix memory leak on early load_module() failures (bsc#1043014).

- Move nr_cpus_allowed into a hole in struct_sched_entity instead of the

one below task_struct.policy. RT fills the hole 29baa7478ba4 used, which

will screw up kABI for RT instead of curing the space needed problem in

sched_rt_entity caused by adding ff77e4685359. This leaves

nr_cpus_alowed in an odd spot, but safely allows the RT entity specific

data added by ff77e4685359 to reside where it belongs.. nr_cpus_allowed

just moves from one odd spot to another.

- mwifiex: printk() overflow with 32-byte SSIDs (bsc#1048185).

- net: avoid reference counter overflows on fib_rules in multicast

forwarding (git-fixes).

- net: ip6mr: fix static mfc/dev leaks on table destruction (git-fixes).

- net: ipmr: fix static mfc/dev leaks on table destruction (git-fixes).

- net/mlx4_core: Eliminate warning messages for SRQ_LIMIT under SRIOV

(bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Enhance the MAD_IFC wrapper to convert VF port to

physical (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Fix VF overwrite of module param which disables DMFS on

new probed PFs (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Fix when to save some qp context flags for dynamic VST to

VGT transitions (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Get num_tc using netdev_get_num_tc (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Prevent VF from changing port configuration (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Use-after-free causes a resource leak in flow-steering

detach (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Use cq quota in SRIOV when creating completion EQs

(bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Avoid adding steering rules with invalid ring (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Change the error print to debug print (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: fix overflow in mlx4_en_init_timestamp() (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Fix type mismatch for 32-bit systems (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Resolve dividing by zero in 32-bit system (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Wake TX queues only when there's enough room

(bsc#1039258).

- net/mlx4: Fix the check in attaching steering rules (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4: Fix uninitialized fields in rule when adding promiscuous mode

to device managed flow steering (bsc#919382).

- net: wimax/i2400m: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1037358).

- netxen_nic: set rcode to the return status from the call to

netxen_issue_cmd (bnc#784815 FATE#313898).

- nfs: Avoid getting confused by confused server (bsc#1045416).

- nfsd4: minor NFSv2/v3 write decoding cleanup (bsc#1034670).

- nfsd: check for oversized NFSv2/v3 arguments (bsc#1034670).

- nfsd: do not risk using duplicate owner/file/delegation ids

(bsc#1029212).

- nfsd: Don't use state id of 0 - it is reserved (bsc#1049688

bsc#1051770).

- nfsd: stricter decoding of write-like NFSv2/v3 ops (bsc#1034670).

- nfs: Fix another OPEN_DOWNGRADE bug (git-next).

- nfs: fix nfs_size_to_loff_t (git-fixes).

- nfs: Fix size of NFSACL SETACL operations (git-fixes).

- nfs: Make nfs_readdir revalidate less often (bsc#1048232).

- nfs: tidy up nfs_show_mountd_netid (git-fixes).

- nfsv4: Do not call put_rpccred() under the rcu_read_lock() (git-fixes).

- nfsv4: Fix another bug in the close/open_downgrade code (git-fixes).

- nfsv4: fix getacl head length estimation (git-fixes).

- nfsv4: Fix problems with close in the presence of a delegation

(git-fixes).

- nfsv4: Fix the underestimation of delegation XDR space reservation

(git-fixes).

- ocfs2: do not write error flag to user structure we cannot copy from/to

(bsc#1013018).

- ocfs2: Don't clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- ocfs2: fix crash caused by stale lvb with fsdlm plugin (bsc#1013800).

- ocfs2: fix error return code in ocfs2_info_handle_freefrag()

(bsc#1013018).

- ocfs2: NFS hangs in __ocfs2_cluster_lock due to race with

ocfs2_unblock_lock (bsc#962257).

- ocfs2: null deref on allocation error (bsc#1013018).

- pci: Allow access to VPD attributes with size 0 (bsc#1018074).

- pciback: only check PF if actually dealing with a VF (bsc#999245).

- pciback: use pci_physfn() (bsc#999245).

- pci: Fix devfn for VPD access through function 0 (bnc#943786 git-fixes).

- perf/core: Correct event creation with PERF_FORMAT_GROUP (bnc#1013018).

- perf/core: Fix event inheritance on fork() (bnc#1013018).

- posix-timers: Fix stack info leak in timer_create() (bnc#1013018).

- powerpc,cpuidle: Dont toggle CPUIDLE_FLAG_IGNORE while setting

smt_snooze_delay (bsc#1023163).

- powerpc: Drop support for pre-POWER4 cpus (fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/fadump: Fix the race in crash_fadump() (bsc#1022971).

- powerpc/fadump: Reserve memory at an offset closer to bottom of RAM

(bsc#1032141).

- powerpc/fadump: Update fadump documentation (bsc#1032141).

- powerpc/mm: Do not alias user region to other regions below PAGE_OFFSET

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Check for non-kernel address in get_kernel_vsid()

(fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Convert mask to unsigned long (fate#322495,

bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Increase VA range to 128TB (fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Properly mask the ESID bits when building proto VSID

(fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Support 68 bit VA (fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Use context ids 1-4 for the kernel (fate#322495,

bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm: Remove checks that TASK_SIZE_USER64 is too small

(fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Convert slice_mask high slice to a bitmap

(fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Fix off-by-1 error when computing slice mask

(fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Move slice_mask struct definition to slice.c

(fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Update slice mask printing to use bitmap printing

(fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Update the function prototype (fate#322495,

bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm: use macro PGTABLE_EADDR_SIZE instead of digital

(fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/nvram: Fix an incorrect partition merge (bsc#1016489).

- powerpc/pseries: Release DRC when configure_connector fails

(bsc#1035777, Pending Base Kernel Fixes).

- powerpc: Remove STAB code (fate#322495, bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/vdso64: Use double word compare on pointers (bsc#1016489).

- raid1: avoid unnecessary spin locks in I/O barrier code

(bsc#982783,bsc#1026260).

- random32: fix off-by-one in seeding requirement (git-fixes).

- rcu: Call out dangers of expedited RCU primitives (bsc#1008893).

- rcu: Direct algorithmic SRCU implementation (bsc#1008893).

- rcu: Flip ->completed only once per SRCU grace period (bsc#1008893).

- rcu: Implement a variant of Peter's SRCU algorithm (bsc#1008893).

- rcu: Increment upper bit only for srcu_read_lock() (bsc#1008893).

- rcu: Remove fast check path from __synchronize_srcu() (bsc#1008893).

- reiserfs: Don't clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- reiserfs: don't preallocate blocks for extended attributes

(bsc#990682).

- Remove patches causing regression (bsc#1043234)

- Remove superfluous make flags (bsc#1012422)

- Return short read or 0 at end of a raw device, not EIO (bsc#1039594).

- Revert "kabi:severeties: Add splice_write_to_file PASS" This

reverts

commit 05ecf7ab16b2ea555fadd1ce17d8177394de88f2.

- Revert "math64: New div64_u64_rem helper" (bnc#938352).

- Revert "xfs: fix up xfs_swap_extent_forks inline extent handling

(bsc#1023888)." I was baing my assumption of SLE11-SP4 needing this

patch on an old kernel build (3.0.101-63). Re-testing with the latest

one 3.0.101-94 shows that the issue is not present. Furthermore this one

was causing some crashes. This reverts commit

16ceeac70f7286b6232861c3170ed32e39dcc68c.

- rfkill: fix rfkill_fop_read wait_event usage (bsc#1046192).

- s390/kmsg: add missing kmsg descriptions (bnc#1025702, LTC#151573).

- s390/qdio: clear DSCI prior to scanning multiple input queues

(bnc#1046715, LTC#156234).

- s390/qeth: no ETH header for outbound AF_IUCV (bnc#1046715, LTC#156276).

- s390/qeth: size calculation outbound buffers (bnc#1046715, LTC#156276).

- s390/vmlogrdr: fix IUCV buffer allocation (bnc#1025702, LTC#152144).

- s390/zcrypt: Introduce CEX6 toleration (FATE#321782, LTC#147505).

- sched: Always initialize cpu-power (bnc#1013018).

- sched: Avoid cputime scaling overflow (bnc#938352).

- sched: Avoid prev->stime underflow (bnc#938352).

- sched/core: Fix TASK_DEAD race in finish_task_switch() (bnc#1013018).

- sched/core: Remove false-positive warning from wake_up_process()

(bnc#1044882).

- sched/cputime: Do not scale when utime == 0 (bnc#938352).

- sched/debug: Print the scheduler topology group mask (bnc#1013018).

- sched: Do not account bogus utime (bnc#938352).

- sched/fair, cpumask: Export for_each_cpu_wrap() (bnc#1013018).

- sched/fair: Fix min_vruntime tracking (bnc#1013018).

- sched: Fix domain iteration (bnc#1013018).

- sched: Fix SD_OVERLAP (bnc#1013018).

- sched/loadavg: Fix loadavg artifacts on fully idle and on fully loaded

systems (bnc#1013018).

- sched: Lower chances of cputime scaling overflow (bnc#938352).

- sched: Move nr_cpus_allowed out of 'struct sched_rt_entity'

(bnc#1013018). Prep for b60205c7c558 sched/fair: Fix min_vruntime

tracking

- sched: Rename a misleading variable in build_overlap_sched_groups()

(bnc#1013018).

- sched/rt: Fix PI handling vs. sched_setscheduler() (bnc#1013018). Prep

for b60205c7c558 sched/fair: Fix min_vruntime tracking

- sched/topology: Fix building of overlapping sched-groups (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Fix overlapping sched_group_capacity (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Fix overlapping sched_group_mask (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Move comment about asymmetric node setups (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Optimize build_group_mask() (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Refactor function build_overlap_sched_groups()

(bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Remove FORCE_SD_OVERLAP (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Simplify build_overlap_sched_groups() (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Verify the first group matches the child domain

(bnc#1013018).

- sched: Use swap() macro in scale_stime() (bnc#938352).

- scsi: bnx2i: missing error code in bnx2i_ep_connect() (bsc#1048221).

- scsi: fix race between simultaneous decrements of ->host_failed

(bsc#1050154).

- scsi: fnic: Correcting rport check location in fnic_queuecommand_lck

(bsc#1035920).

- scsi: mvsas: fix command_active typo (bsc#1050154).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Fix scsi scan hang triggered if adapter fails during init

(bsc#1050154).

- scsi: virtio_scsi: fix memory leak on full queue condition (bsc#1028880).

- scsi: zfcp: do not trace pure benign residual HBA responses at default

level (bnc#1025702, LTC#151317).

- scsi: zfcp: fix rport unblock race with LUN recovery (bnc#1025702,

LTC#151319).

- scsi: zfcp: fix use-after-free by not tracing WKA port open/close on

failed send (bnc#1025702, LTC#151365).

- scsi: zfcp: fix use-after-"free" in FC ingress path after TMF

(bnc#1025702, LTC#151312).

- sfc: do not device_attach if a reset is pending (bsc#909618 FATE#317521).

- sfc: reduce severity of PIO buffer alloc failures (bsc#1019168).

- smsc75xx: use skb_cow_head() to deal with cloned skbs (bsc#1045154).

- splice: Stub splice_write_to_file (bsc#1043234).

- sunrpc: Clean up the slot table allocation (bsc#1013862).

- sunrpc: Fix a memory leak in the backchannel code (git-fixes).

- sunrpc: Initalise the struct xprt upon allocation (bsc#1013862).

- svcrdma: Fix send_reply() scatter/gather set-up (git-fixes).

- target/iscsi: Fix double free in lio_target_tiqn_addtpg() (bsc#1050154).

- tcp: abort orphan sockets stalling on zero window probes (bsc#1021913).

- tracing: Fix syscall_*regfunc() vs copy_process() race (bnc#1042687).

- tracing/kprobes: Enforce kprobes teardown after testing (bnc#1013018).

- udf: Fix deadlock between writeback and udf_setsize() (bsc#1013018).

- udf: Fix races with i_size changes during readpage (bsc#1013018).

- Update metadata for serial fixes (bsc#1013070)

- Update patches.fixes/nfs-svc-rdma.fix (bsc#1044854).

- usb: cdc-acm: fix broken runtime suspend (bsc#1033771).

- usb: cdc-acm: fix open and suspend race (bsc#1033771).

- usb: cdc-acm: fix potential urb leak and PM imbalance in write

(bsc#1033771).

- usb: cdc-acm: fix runtime PM for control messages (bsc#1033771).

- usb: cdc-acm: fix runtime PM imbalance at shutdown (bsc#1033771).

- usb: cdc-acm: fix shutdown and suspend race (bsc#1033771).

- usb: cdc-acm: fix write and resume race (bsc#1033771).

- usb: cdc-acm: fix write and suspend race (bsc#1033771).

- usb: class: usbtmc.c: Cleaning up uninitialized variables (bsc#1036288).

- usb: class: usbtmc: do not print error when allocating urb fails

(bsc#1036288).

- usb: class: usbtmc: do not print on ENOMEM (bsc#1036288).

- usb: hub: Fix crash after failure to read BOS descriptor (FATE#317453).

- usb: iowarrior: fix info ioctl on big-endian hosts (bsc#1037441).

- usb: iowarrior: fix NULL-deref in write (bsc#1037359).

- usb: r8a66597-hcd: select a different endpoint on timeout (bsc#1047053).

- usb: serial: ark3116: fix register-accessor error handling (git-fixes).

- usb: serial: ch341: fix open error handling (bsc#1037441).

- usb: serial: cp210x: fix tiocmget error handling (bsc#1037441).

- usb: serial: ftdi_sio: fix line-status over-reporting (bsc#1037441).

- usb: serial: io_edgeport: fix epic-descriptor handling (bsc#1037441).

- usb: serial: io_ti: fix information leak in completion handler

(git-fixes).

- usb: serial: iuu_phoenix: fix NULL-deref at open (bsc#1033794).

- usb: serial: kl5kusb105: fix line-state error handling (bsc#1021256).

- usb: serial: mos7720: fix NULL-deref at open (bsc#1033816).

- usb: serial: mos7720: fix parallel probe (bsc#1033816).

- usb: serial: mos7720: fix parport use-after-free on probe errors

(bsc#1033816).

- usb: serial: mos7720: fix use-after-free on probe errors (bsc#1033816).

- usb: serial: mos7840: fix another NULL-deref at open (bsc#1034026).

- usb: serial: mos7840: fix NULL-deref at open (bsc#1034026).

- usb: serial: oti6858: fix NULL-deref at open (bsc#1037441).

- usb: serial: sierra: fix bogus alternate-setting assumption

(bsc#1037441).

- usb: serial: spcp8x5: fix NULL-deref at open (bsc#1037441).

- usbtmc: remove redundant braces (bsc#1036288).

- usbtmc: remove trailing spaces (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbip: fix nonconforming hub descriptor (bsc#1047487).

- usb: usbtmc: add device quirk for Rigol DS6104 (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbtmc: Add flag rigol_quirk to usbtmc_device_data (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbtmc: add missing endpoint sanity check (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbtmc: Change magic number to constant (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbtmc: fix big-endian probe of Rigol devices (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbtmc: fix DMA on stack (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbtmc: fix probe error path (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbtmc: Set rigol_quirk if device is listed (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbtmc: TMC request code segregated from usbtmc_read (bsc#1036288).

- usb: usbtmc: usbtmc_read sends multiple TMC header based on rigol_quirk

(bsc#1036288).

- usbvision: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1050431).

- usb: xhci-mem: use passed in GFP flags instead of GFP_KERNEL

(bsc#1023014).

- Use make --output-sync feature when available (bsc#1012422). The mesages

in make output can interleave making it impossible to extract warnings

reliably. Since version 4 GNU Make supports --output-sync flag that

prints output of each sub-command atomically preventing this issue.

Detect the flag and use it if available. SLE11 has make 3.81 so it is

required to include make 4 in the kernel OBS projects to take advantege

of this.

- Use PF_LESS_THROTTLE in loop device thread (bsc#1027101).

- uwb: hwa-rc: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1037233).

- uwb: i1480-dfu: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1036629).

- vb2: Fix an off by one error in 'vb2_plane_vaddr' (bsc#1050431).

- vfs: split generic splice code from i_mutex locking (bsc#1024788).

- vmxnet3: avoid calling pskb_may_pull with interrupts disabled

(bsc#1045356).

- vmxnet3: fix checks for dma mapping errors (bsc#1045356).

- vmxnet3: fix lock imbalance in vmxnet3_tq_xmit() (bsc#1045356).

- vmxnet3: segCnt can be 1 for LRO packets (bsc#988065, bsc#1029770).

- x86, mm, paravirt: Fix vmalloc_fault oops during lazy MMU updates

(bsc#948562).

- x86/pci-calgary: Fix iommu_free() comparison of unsigned expression >=

0

(bsc#1051478).

- xen: avoid deadlock in xenbus (bnc#1047523).

- xen-blkfront: correct maximum segment accounting (bsc#1018263).

- xen-blkfront: do not call talk_to_blkback when already connected to

blkback.

- xen-blkfront: free resources if xlvbd_alloc_gendisk fails.

- xen/PCI-MSI: fix sysfs teardown in DomU (bsc#986924).

- xfrm: dst_entries_init() per-net dst_ops (bsc#1030814).

- xfrm: NULL dereference on allocation failure (bsc#1047343).

- xfrm: Oops on error in pfkey_msg2xfrm_state() (bsc#1047653).

- xfs_dmapi: fix the debug compilation of xfs_dmapi (bsc#989056).

- xfs: do not assert fail on non-async buffers on ioacct decrement

(bsc#1024508).

- xfs: exclude never-released buffers from buftarg I/O accounting

(bsc#1024508).

- xfs: fix buffer overflow dm_get_dirattrs/dm_get_dirattrs2 (bsc#989056).

- xfs: Fix lock ordering in splice write (bsc#1024788).

- xfs: fix up xfs_swap_extent_forks inline extent handling (bsc#1023888).

- xfs: kill xfs_itruncate_start (bsc#1024788).

- xfs: Make xfs_icdinode->di_dmstate atomic_t (bsc#1024788).

- xfs: remove the i_new_size field in struct xfs_inode (bsc#1024788).

- xfs: remove the i_size field in struct xfs_inode (bsc#1024788).

- xfs: remove xfs_itruncate_data (bsc#1024788).

- xfs: replace global xfslogd wq with per-mount wq (bsc#1024508).

- xfs: split xfs_itruncate_finish (bsc#1024788).

- xfs: split xfs_setattr (bsc#1024788).

- xfs: Synchronize xfs_buf disposal routines (bsc#1041160).

- xfs: track and serialize in-flight async buffers against unmount

(bsc#1024508).

- xfs: use ->b_state to fix buffer I/O accounting release race

(bsc#1041160).

- xprtrdma: Free the pd if ib_query_qp() fails (git-fixes).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slertesp4-kernel-rt-13262=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-kernel-rt-13262=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4 (x86_64):



kernel-rt-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt-base-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt-devel-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt_trace-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt_trace-base-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt_trace-devel-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-source-rt-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-syms-rt-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (x86_64):



kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt_debug-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt_debug-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt_trace-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1

kernel-rt_trace-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-69.5.1





