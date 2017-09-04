Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libzypp und zypper

SUSE Security Update: Security update for libzypp, zypper

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2344-1

Rating: important

References: #1008325 #1038984 #1045735 #1047785 #1054088

#1054671 #1055920

Cross-References: CVE-2017-7436

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3

An update that solves one vulnerability and has 6 fixes is

now available.



Description:



The Software Update Stack was updated to receive fixes and enhancements.



libzypp:



- Adapt to work with GnuPG 2.1.23. (bsc#1054088)

- Support signing with subkeys. (bsc#1008325)

- Enhance sort order for media.1/products. (bsc#1054671)



zypper:



- Also show a gpg key's subkeys. (bsc#1008325)

- Improve signature check callback messages. (bsc#1045735)

- Add options to tune the GPG check settings. (bsc#1045735)

- Adapt download callback to report and handle unsigned packages.

(bsc#1038984, CVE-2017-7436)

- Report missing/optional files as 'not found' rather than

'error'.

(bsc#1047785)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1447=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1447=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1447=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.6-2.8.1

libzypp-debugsource-16.15.6-2.8.1

libzypp-devel-16.15.6-2.8.1

libzypp-devel-doc-16.15.6-2.8.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libzypp-16.15.6-2.8.1

libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.6-2.8.1

libzypp-debugsource-16.15.6-2.8.1

zypper-1.13.32-21.3.2

zypper-debuginfo-1.13.32-21.3.2

zypper-debugsource-1.13.32-21.3.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):



zypper-log-1.13.32-21.3.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (noarch):



zypper-log-1.13.32-21.3.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):



libzypp-16.15.6-2.8.1

libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.6-2.8.1

libzypp-debugsource-16.15.6-2.8.1

zypper-1.13.32-21.3.2

zypper-debuginfo-1.13.32-21.3.2

zypper-debugsource-1.13.32-21.3.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7436.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008325

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038984

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045735

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047785

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054088

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054671

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055920



