|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libzypp und zypper
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in libzypp und zypper
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2344-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Mo, 4. September 2017, 22:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7436
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for libzypp, zypper
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2344-1
Rating: important
References: #1008325 #1038984 #1045735 #1047785 #1054088
#1054671 #1055920
Cross-References: CVE-2017-7436
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has 6 fixes is
now available.
Description:
The Software Update Stack was updated to receive fixes and enhancements.
libzypp:
- Adapt to work with GnuPG 2.1.23. (bsc#1054088)
- Support signing with subkeys. (bsc#1008325)
- Enhance sort order for media.1/products. (bsc#1054671)
zypper:
- Also show a gpg key's subkeys. (bsc#1008325)
- Improve signature check callback messages. (bsc#1045735)
- Add options to tune the GPG check settings. (bsc#1045735)
- Adapt download callback to report and handle unsigned packages.
(bsc#1038984, CVE-2017-7436)
- Report missing/optional files as 'not found' rather than
'error'.
(bsc#1047785)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1447=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1447=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1447=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.6-2.8.1
libzypp-debugsource-16.15.6-2.8.1
libzypp-devel-16.15.6-2.8.1
libzypp-devel-doc-16.15.6-2.8.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libzypp-16.15.6-2.8.1
libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.6-2.8.1
libzypp-debugsource-16.15.6-2.8.1
zypper-1.13.32-21.3.2
zypper-debuginfo-1.13.32-21.3.2
zypper-debugsource-1.13.32-21.3.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):
zypper-log-1.13.32-21.3.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (noarch):
zypper-log-1.13.32-21.3.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):
libzypp-16.15.6-2.8.1
libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.6-2.8.1
libzypp-debugsource-16.15.6-2.8.1
zypper-1.13.32-21.3.2
zypper-debuginfo-1.13.32-21.3.2
zypper-debugsource-1.13.32-21.3.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7436.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008325
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038984
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045735
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047785
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054088
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054671
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055920
|
|