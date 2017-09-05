Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Asterisk

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3964-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 04, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : asterisk

CVE ID : CVE-2017-14099 CVE-2017-14100



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Asterisk, an open source

PBX and telephony toolkit, which may result in disclosure of RTP

connections or the execution of arbitrary shell commands.



For additional information please refer to the upstream advisories:

http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/security/AST-2017-005.html

http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/security/AST-2017-006.html



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 1:11.13.1~dfsg-2+deb8u3.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:13.14.1~dfsg-2+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your asterisk packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

