Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Asterisk
Name: Zwei Probleme in Asterisk
ID: DSA-3964-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Di, 5. September 2017, 07:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14099
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14100

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3964-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 04, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : asterisk
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-14099 CVE-2017-14100

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Asterisk, an open source
PBX and telephony toolkit, which may result in disclosure of RTP
connections or the execution of arbitrary shell commands.

For additional information please refer to the upstream advisories:
http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/security/AST-2017-005.html 
http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/security/AST-2017-006.html 

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 1:11.13.1~dfsg-2+deb8u3.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:13.14.1~dfsg-2+deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your asterisk packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
