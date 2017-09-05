|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Asterisk
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Asterisk
|ID:
|DSA-3964-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Di, 5. September 2017, 07:11
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14099
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14100
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3964-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 04, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : asterisk
CVE ID : CVE-2017-14099 CVE-2017-14100
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Asterisk, an open source
PBX and telephony toolkit, which may result in disclosure of RTP
connections or the execution of arbitrary shell commands.
For additional information please refer to the upstream advisories:
http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/security/AST-2017-005.html
http://downloads.asterisk.org/pub/security/AST-2017-006.html
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 1:11.13.1~dfsg-2+deb8u3.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:13.14.1~dfsg-2+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your asterisk packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=Mo3g
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|