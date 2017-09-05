|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in GNU C library
|Name:
|Denial of Service in GNU C library
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-270ab2baa3
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 5. September 2017, 07:13
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12133
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-270ab2baa3
2017-09-04 16:15:28.319959
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : glibc
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.24
Release : 10.fc25
URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/glibc/
Summary : The GNU libc libraries
Description :
The glibc package contains standard libraries which are used by
multiple programs on the system. In order to save disk space and
memory, as well as to make upgrading easier, common system code is
kept in one place and shared between programs. This particular package
contains the most important sets of shared libraries: the standard C
library and the standard math library. Without these two libraries, a
Linux system will not function.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This update fixes a minor security vulnerability in the Sun RPC client
(CVE-2017-12133).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1478289 - CVE-2017-12133 glibc: Use-after-free read access in
clntudp_call in sunrpc [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1478289
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade glibc' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|