Sicherheit: Denial of Service in GNU C library

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-270ab2baa3

2017-09-04 16:15:28.319959

Name : glibc

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.24

Release : 10.fc25

URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/glibc/

Summary : The GNU libc libraries

Description :

The glibc package contains standard libraries which are used by

multiple programs on the system. In order to save disk space and

memory, as well as to make upgrading easier, common system code is

kept in one place and shared between programs. This particular package

contains the most important sets of shared libraries: the standard C

library and the standard math library. Without these two libraries, a

Linux system will not function.



Update Information:



This update fixes a minor security vulnerability in the Sun RPC client

(CVE-2017-12133).

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1478289 - CVE-2017-12133 glibc: Use-after-free read access in

clntudp_call in sunrpc [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1478289

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade glibc' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

