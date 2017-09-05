|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MCollective
Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MCollective
201709-01
Gentoo
Keine Angabe
Di, 5. September 2017, 07:14
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2292
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: MCollective: Remote Code Execution
Date: September 04, 2017
Bugs: #624704
ID: 201709-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in MCollective might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
MCollective is a framework to build server orchestration or parallel
job execution systems.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-admin/mcollective < 2.11.0 >= 2.11.0
Description
===========
A vulnerability was discovered in MCollective which allowed for
deserialized YAML from agents without calling safe_load. This allows
the potential for arbitrary code execution on the server.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All MCollective users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=app-admin/mcollective-2.11.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-2292
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2292
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201709-01
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
