Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MCollective

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201709-01

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: MCollective: Remote Code Execution

Date: September 04, 2017

Bugs: #624704

ID: 201709-01



Synopsis

A vulnerability in MCollective might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

MCollective is a framework to build server orchestration or parallel

job execution systems.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 app-admin/mcollective < 2.11.0 >= 2.11.0



Description

A vulnerability was discovered in MCollective which allowed for

deserialized YAML from agents without calling safe_load. This allows

the potential for arbitrary code execution on the server.



Impact

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All MCollective users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=app-admin/mcollective-2.11.0"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-2292

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2292



Availability

