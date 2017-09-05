Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in docker-distribution
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in docker-distribution
ID: RHSA-2017:2603-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras
Datum: Di, 5. September 2017, 16:31
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11468

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Low: docker-distribution security, bug fix, and enhancement
 update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:2603-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2603
Issue date:        2017-09-05
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-11468 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for docker-distribution is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 7 Extras.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras - ppc64le, x86_64

3. Description:

The docker-distribution package provides the tool set to support the Docker
Registry version 2.

The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:
docker-distribution (2.6.2). (BZ#1479494)

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that docker-distribution did not properly restrict memory
allocation size for a registry instance through the manifest endpoint. An
attacker could send a specially crafted request that would exhaust the
memory of the docker-distribution service. (CVE-2017-11468)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1474893 - CVE-2017-11468 docker-distribution: Does not properly restrict the
 amount of content accepted from a user
1479494 - [extras-rhel-7.4.1] docker-distribution rebase bug

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras:

Source:
docker-distribution-2.6.2-1.git48294d9.el7.src.rpm

ppc64le:
docker-distribution-2.6.2-1.git48294d9.el7.ppc64le.rpm

x86_64:
docker-distribution-2.6.2-1.git48294d9.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11468
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFZrn7aXlSAg2UNWIIRAsA3AKC35/YTXS3HGLPBFSgLf+CgjwFrLgCfWYxI
BGAJ7Dm1slrGdl+GfKTa7cU=
=5x/0
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Hum­ble Mo­bi­le Bund­le »Made in Fran­ce« ge­star­tet

3
Red­dit schließt Teile der of­fe­nen Ent­wick­lung

0
GSoC-Pro­jekt »A­non-Con­nec­tion-Wi­zar­d« vor­ge­stellt

19
Ora­cle ent­lässt viele So­la­ris- und SPARC-Ent­wick­ler

2
Man­ja­ro Linux ohne 32-Bit-Un­ter­stüt­zung

6
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.6 ver­öf­fent­licht

36
Linux erst­mals mit mehr als 3 Pro­zent Markt­an­teil

4
Li­nu­x-Selbst­bau­an­lei­tun­gen LFS und BLFS auf Ver­si­on 8.1 ak­tua­li­siert

0
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.13 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
»XCOM 2: War of the Cho­sen« für Linux frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung