Sicherheit: Denial of Service in docker-distribution

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: docker-distribution security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2603-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2603

Issue date: 2017-09-05

CVE Names: CVE-2017-11468

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for docker-distribution is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 7 Extras.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras - ppc64le, x86_64



3. Description:



The docker-distribution package provides the tool set to support the Docker

Registry version 2.



The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:

docker-distribution (2.6.2). (BZ#1479494)



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that docker-distribution did not properly restrict memory

allocation size for a registry instance through the manifest endpoint. An

attacker could send a specially crafted request that would exhaust the

memory of the docker-distribution service. (CVE-2017-11468)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1474893 - CVE-2017-11468 docker-distribution: Does not properly restrict the

amount of content accepted from a user

1479494 - [extras-rhel-7.4.1] docker-distribution rebase bug



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras:



Source:

docker-distribution-2.6.2-1.git48294d9.el7.src.rpm



ppc64le:

docker-distribution-2.6.2-1.git48294d9.el7.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

docker-distribution-2.6.2-1.git48294d9.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11468

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

