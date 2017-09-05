|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in docker-distribution
|Name:
|Denial of Service in docker-distribution
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2603-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras
|Datum:
|Di, 5. September 2017, 16:31
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11468
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: docker-distribution security, bug fix, and enhancement
update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2603-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2603
Issue date: 2017-09-05
CVE Names: CVE-2017-11468
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for docker-distribution is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 7 Extras.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras - ppc64le, x86_64
3. Description:
The docker-distribution package provides the tool set to support the Docker
Registry version 2.
The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:
docker-distribution (2.6.2). (BZ#1479494)
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that docker-distribution did not properly restrict memory
allocation size for a registry instance through the manifest endpoint. An
attacker could send a specially crafted request that would exhaust the
memory of the docker-distribution service. (CVE-2017-11468)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1474893 - CVE-2017-11468 docker-distribution: Does not properly restrict the
amount of content accepted from a user
1479494 - [extras-rhel-7.4.1] docker-distribution rebase bug
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras:
Source:
docker-distribution-2.6.2-1.git48294d9.el7.src.rpm
ppc64le:
docker-distribution-2.6.2-1.git48294d9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
docker-distribution-2.6.2-1.git48294d9.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11468
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFZrn7aXlSAg2UNWIIRAsA3AKC35/YTXS3HGLPBFSgLf+CgjwFrLgCfWYxI
BGAJ7Dm1slrGdl+GfKTa7cU=
=5x/0
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|