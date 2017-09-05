Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in 389-ds-base

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: 389-ds-base security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2569-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2569

Issue date: 2017-09-05

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7551

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for 389-ds-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



389 Directory Server is an LDAP version 3 (LDAPv3) compliant server. The

base packages include the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)

server and command-line utilities for server administration.



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the way 389-ds-base handled authentication attempts

against locked accounts. A remote attacker could potentially use this flaw

to continue password brute-forcing attacks against LDAP accounts, thereby

bypassing the protection offered by the directory server's password lockout

policy. (CVE-2017-7551)



Bug Fix(es):



* In a multi-replication environments, if operations in one back end

triggered updates in another back end, the Replica Update Vector (RUV) of

the back end was incorrect and replication failed. This fix enables

Directory Server to handle Change Sequence Number (CSN) pending lists

across multiple back ends. As a result, replication works correctly.

(BZ#1476161)



* Due to a low default entry cache size value, the Directory Server

database had to resolve many deadlocks during resource-intensive tasks. In

certain situations, this could result in a "DB PANIC" error and the

server

no longer responded to requests. After the server was restarted, Directory

Server started with a delay to recover the database. However, this recovery

could fail, and the database could corrupt. This patch increases the

default entry cache size in the nsslapd-cachememsize parameter to 200 MB.

As a result, out-of-lock situations or "DB PANIC" errors no longer

occur in

the mentioned scenario. (BZ#1476162)



* Previously, if replication was enabled and a changelog file existed,

performing a backup on this master server failed. This update sets the

internal options for correctly copying a file. As a result, creating a

backup now succeeds in the mentioned scenario. (BZ#1479755)



* In certain situations, if the server was previously abruptly shut down,

the /etc/dirsrv/<instance_name>/dse.ldif configuration file became

corrupted. As a consequence, Directory Server failed to start. With this

patch, the server now calls the fsync() function before shutting down to

force the file system to write any changes to the disk. As a result, the

configuration no longer becomes corrupted, regardless how the server gets

stopped. (BZ#1479757)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the 389 server service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1476161 - 1.3.5.10-20 replication halt - pending list first CSN not committed,

pending list increasing [rhel-7.4.z]

1476162 - Change the retrochangelog default cache size. And also if possible,

the default caches. [rhel-7.4.z]

1477669 - CVE-2017-7551 389-ds-base: Password brute-force possible for locked

account due to different return codes

1479755 - backup fails if changelog is enabled [rhel-7.4.z]

1479757 - Segmentation fault in valueset_array_to_sorted_quick [rhel-7.4.z]

1483865 - Crash while binding to a server during replication online init

[rhel-7.4.z]



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.src.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.src.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.src.rpm



aarch64:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.aarch64.rpm



ppc64le:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.src.rpm



aarch64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.aarch64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.s390x.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.s390x.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.s390x.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.s390x.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.src.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.6.1-19.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7551

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZrolrXlSAg2UNWIIRAqxNAJoC+Qa6eLpsYe9uYzZOYaYjLYWCqQCgur0N

itoZR+gNwdlpH90D1mRJ4sQ=

=Haqn

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



