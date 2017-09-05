Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in 389-ds-base

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: 389-ds-base security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2569-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2569
Issue date: 2017-09-05
CVE Names: CVE-2017-7551
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for 389-ds-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
389 Directory Server is an LDAP version 3 (LDAPv3) compliant server. The
base packages include the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)
server and command-line utilities for server administration.
Security Fix(es):
* A flaw was found in the way 389-ds-base handled authentication attempts
against locked accounts. A remote attacker could potentially use this flaw
to continue password brute-forcing attacks against LDAP accounts, thereby
bypassing the protection offered by the directory server's password lockout
policy. (CVE-2017-7551)
Bug Fix(es):
* In a multi-replication environments, if operations in one back end
triggered updates in another back end, the Replica Update Vector (RUV) of
the back end was incorrect and replication failed. This fix enables
Directory Server to handle Change Sequence Number (CSN) pending lists
across multiple back ends. As a result, replication works correctly.
(BZ#1476161)
* Due to a low default entry cache size value, the Directory Server
database had to resolve many deadlocks during resource-intensive tasks. In
certain situations, this could result in a "DB PANIC" error and the
server
no longer responded to requests. After the server was restarted, Directory
Server started with a delay to recover the database. However, this recovery
could fail, and the database could corrupt. This patch increases the
default entry cache size in the nsslapd-cachememsize parameter to 200 MB.
As a result, out-of-lock situations or "DB PANIC" errors no longer
occur in
the mentioned scenario. (BZ#1476162)
* Previously, if replication was enabled and a changelog file existed,
performing a backup on this master server failed. This update sets the
internal options for correctly copying a file. As a result, creating a
backup now succeeds in the mentioned scenario. (BZ#1479755)
* In certain situations, if the server was previously abruptly shut down,
the /etc/dirsrv/<instance_name>/dse.ldif configuration file became
corrupted. As a consequence, Directory Server failed to start. With this
patch, the server now calls the fsync() function before shutting down to
force the file system to write any changes to the disk. As a result, the
configuration no longer becomes corrupted, regardless how the server gets
stopped. (BZ#1479757)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the 389 server service will be restarted
automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1476161 - 1.3.5.10-20 replication halt - pending list first CSN not committed,
pending list increasing [rhel-7.4.z]
1476162 - Change the retrochangelog default cache size. And also if possible,
the default caches. [rhel-7.4.z]
1477669 - CVE-2017-7551 389-ds-base: Password brute-force possible for locked
account due to different return codes
1479755 - backup fails if changelog is enabled [rhel-7.4.z]
1479757 - Segmentation fault in valueset_array_to_sorted_quick [rhel-7.4.z]
1483865 - Crash while binding to a server during replication online init
[rhel-7.4.z]
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7551
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
