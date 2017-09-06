|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch
|RHSA-2017:2585-01
|Red Hat
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 07:46
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7533
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2585-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2585
Issue date: 2017-09-05
CVE Names: CVE-2017-7533
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables
fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.
Security Fix(es):
* A race condition was found in the Linux kernel, present since v3.14-rc1
through v4.12. The race happens between threads of inotify_handle_event()
and vfs_rename() while running the rename operation against the same file.
As a result of the race the next slab data or the slab's free list pointer
can be corrupted with attacker-controlled data, which may lead to the
privilege escalation. (CVE-2017-7533, Important)
Red Hat would like to thank Leilei Lin (Alibaba Group), Fan Wu (The
University of Hong Kong), and Shixiong Zhao (The University of Hong Kong)
for reporting this issue.
Bug Fix(es):
* The kernel-rt packages have been upgraded to the 3.10.0-693.2.1 source
tree, which provides a number of bug fixes over the previous version.
(BZ#1473393) (BZ#1473393)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1468283 - CVE-2017-7533 kernel: a race between inotify_handle_event() and
sys_rename()
1473393 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.4.z batch#1 source tree
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7):
Source:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-kvm-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-kvm-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-kvm-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7):
Source:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7533
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
