Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2585-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2585

Issue date: 2017-09-05

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7533

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables

fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition was found in the Linux kernel, present since v3.14-rc1

through v4.12. The race happens between threads of inotify_handle_event()

and vfs_rename() while running the rename operation against the same file.

As a result of the race the next slab data or the slab's free list pointer

can be corrupted with attacker-controlled data, which may lead to the

privilege escalation. (CVE-2017-7533, Important)



Red Hat would like to thank Leilei Lin (Alibaba Group), Fan Wu (The

University of Hong Kong), and Shixiong Zhao (The University of Hong Kong)

for reporting this issue.



Bug Fix(es):



* The kernel-rt packages have been upgraded to the 3.10.0-693.2.1 source

tree, which provides a number of bug fixes over the previous version.

(BZ#1473393) (BZ#1473393)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1468283 - CVE-2017-7533 kernel: a race between inotify_handle_event() and

sys_rename()

1473393 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.4.z batch#1 source tree



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Realtime (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.620.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7533

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

