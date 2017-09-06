|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in QEMU
|Name:
|Denial of Service in QEMU
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2628-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Virtualization
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 07:49
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7539
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: qemu-kvm-rhev security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2628-01
Product: Red Hat Virtualization
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2628
Issue date: 2017-09-05
CVE Names: CVE-2017-7539
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for RHEV 3.X Hypervisor and
Agents for RHEL-7 and RHEV 4.X RHEV-H and Agents for RHEL-7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Managment Agent for RHEL 7 Hosts - ppc64le, x86_64
RHEV-H and VDSM for 7 Hosts - ppc64le, x86_64
3. Description:
KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution for
Linux on a variety of architectures. The qemu-kvm-rhev packages provide the
user-space component for running virtual machines that use KVM in
environments managed by Red Hat products.
Security Fix(es):
* An assertion-failure flaw was found in the Network Block Device (NBD)
server's initial connection negotiation, where the I/O co-routine was
undefined. This could crash the qemu-nbd server if a client sent unexpected
data during connection negotiation. A remote user or process could use this
flaw to crash the qemu-nbd server resulting in denial of service.
(CVE-2017-7539)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, shut down all running virtual machines. Once
all virtual machines have shut down, start them again for this update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1473622 - CVE-2017-7539 Qemu: qemu-nbd crashes due to undefined I/O coroutine
1482515 - [Tracing] capturing trace data failed [rhel-7.4.z]
1482851 - Requires for the seabios version that support vIOMMU of virtio
[rhel-7.4.z]
1482856 - Unable to start vhost if iommu_platform=on but intel_iommu=on not
specified in guest [rhel-7.4.z]
6. Package List:
Managment Agent for RHEL 7 Hosts:
Source:
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.src.rpm
ppc64le:
qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
RHEV-H and VDSM for 7 Hosts:
Source:
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.src.rpm
ppc64le:
qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7539
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|