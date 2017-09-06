Sicherheit: Denial of Service in QEMU

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: qemu-kvm-rhev security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2628-01

Product: Red Hat Virtualization

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2628

Issue date: 2017-09-05

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7539

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for RHEV 3.X Hypervisor and

Agents for RHEL-7 and RHEV 4.X RHEV-H and Agents for RHEL-7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Managment Agent for RHEL 7 Hosts - ppc64le, x86_64

RHEV-H and VDSM for 7 Hosts - ppc64le, x86_64



3. Description:



KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution for

Linux on a variety of architectures. The qemu-kvm-rhev packages provide the

user-space component for running virtual machines that use KVM in

environments managed by Red Hat products.



Security Fix(es):



* An assertion-failure flaw was found in the Network Block Device (NBD)

server's initial connection negotiation, where the I/O co-routine was

undefined. This could crash the qemu-nbd server if a client sent unexpected

data during connection negotiation. A remote user or process could use this

flaw to crash the qemu-nbd server resulting in denial of service.

(CVE-2017-7539)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, shut down all running virtual machines. Once

all virtual machines have shut down, start them again for this update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1473622 - CVE-2017-7539 Qemu: qemu-nbd crashes due to undefined I/O coroutine

1482515 - [Tracing] capturing trace data failed [rhel-7.4.z]

1482851 - Requires for the seabios version that support vIOMMU of virtio

[rhel-7.4.z]

1482856 - Unable to start vhost if iommu_platform=on but intel_iommu=on not

specified in guest [rhel-7.4.z]



6. Package List:



Managment Agent for RHEL 7 Hosts:



Source:

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.src.rpm



ppc64le:

qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm



RHEV-H and VDSM for 7 Hosts:



Source:

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.src.rpm



ppc64le:

qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-rhev-debuginfo-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-rhev-2.9.0-16.el7_4.5.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7539

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZrpAzXlSAg2UNWIIRAgEaAKCnPclmB1Jg+aMVOxJsnUpmZqbRjgCbBPop

bVawm2KWAOrhY6x5ApmkeGY=

=iqGv

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



