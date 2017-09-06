Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

6.4.17 update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2633-01

Product: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2633

Issue date: 2017-09-05

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5645 CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7525

1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application

Platform 6.4.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Description:



Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform is a platform for Java

applications based on the JBoss Application Server.



This release of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 6.4.17 serves

as a replacement for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 6.4.16,

and includes bug fixes and enhancements, which are documented in the

Release Notes document linked to in the References.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that when using remote logging with log4j socket server the

log4j server would deserialize any log event received via TCP or UDP. An

attacker could use this flaw to send a specially crafted log event that,

during deserialization, would execute arbitrary code in the context of the

logger application. (CVE-2017-5645)



* A vulnerability was discovered in the error page mechanism in Tomcat's

DefaultServlet implementation. A crafted HTTP request could cause undesired

side effects, possibly including the removal or replacement of the custom

error page. (CVE-2017-5664)



* A deserialization flaw was discovered in the jackson-databind which could

allow an unauthenticated user to perform code execution by sending the

maliciously crafted input to the readValue method of the ObjectMapper.

(CVE-2017-7525)



Red Hat would like to thank Liao Xinxi (NSFOCUS) for reporting

CVE-2017-7525.



3. Solution:



Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise

Application Platform installation and deployed applications.



The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must

log in to download the update).



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1443635 - CVE-2017-5645 log4j: Socket receiver deserialization vulnerability

1459158 - CVE-2017-5664 tomcat: Security constrained bypass in error page

mechanism

1462702 - CVE-2017-7525 jackson-databind: Deserialization vulnerability via

readValue method of ObjectMapper



5. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5645

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5664

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-enterprise-application-platform?version=6.4/

https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=appplatform&downloadType=securityPatches&version=6.4



6. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

