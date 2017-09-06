Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: jboss-ec2-eap security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2638-01

Product: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2638

Issue date: 2017-09-05

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5645 CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7525

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for jboss-ec2-eap is now available for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise

Application Platform 6.4 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 6.4 for RHEL 6 Server - noarch



3. Description:



The jboss-ec2-eap packages provide scripts for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise

Application Platform running on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elastic

Compute Cloud (EC2).



With this update, the jboss-ec2-eap package has been updated to ensure

compatibility with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 6.4.17.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that when using remote logging with log4j socket server the

log4j server would deserialize any log event received via TCP or UDP. An

attacker could use this flaw to send a specially crafted log event that,

during deserialization, would execute arbitrary code in the context of the

logger application. (CVE-2017-5645)



* A vulnerability was discovered in the error page mechanism in Tomcat's

DefaultServlet implementation. A crafted HTTP request could cause undesired

side effects, possibly including the removal or replacement of the custom

error page. (CVE-2017-5664)



* A deserialization flaw was discovered in the jackson-databind which could

allow an unauthenticated user to perform code execution by sending the

maliciously crafted input to the readValue method of the ObjectMapper.

(CVE-2017-7525)



Red Hat would like to thank Liao Xinxi (NSFOCUS) for reporting

CVE-2017-7525.



4. Solution:



Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise

Application Platform installation and deployed applications.



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1443635 - CVE-2017-5645 log4j: Socket receiver deserialization vulnerability

1459158 - CVE-2017-5664 tomcat: Security constrained bypass in error page

mechanism

1462702 - CVE-2017-7525 jackson-databind: Deserialization vulnerability via

readValue method of ObjectMapper



6. Package List:



Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 6.4 for RHEL 6 Server:



Source:

jboss-ec2-eap-7.5.17-1.Final_redhat_4.ep6.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

jboss-ec2-eap-7.5.17-1.Final_redhat_4.ep6.el6.noarch.rpm

jboss-ec2-eap-samples-7.5.17-1.Final_redhat_4.ep6.el6.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5645

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5664

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-enterprise-application-platform?version=6.4/



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

