Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: jboss-ec2-eap security, bug fix, and enhancement
update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2638-01
Product: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2638
Issue date: 2017-09-05
CVE Names: CVE-2017-5645 CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7525
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for jboss-ec2-eap is now available for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise
Application Platform 6.4 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 6.4 for RHEL 6 Server - noarch
3. Description:
The jboss-ec2-eap packages provide scripts for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise
Application Platform running on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elastic
Compute Cloud (EC2).
With this update, the jboss-ec2-eap package has been updated to ensure
compatibility with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 6.4.17.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that when using remote logging with log4j socket server the
log4j server would deserialize any log event received via TCP or UDP. An
attacker could use this flaw to send a specially crafted log event that,
during deserialization, would execute arbitrary code in the context of the
logger application. (CVE-2017-5645)
* A vulnerability was discovered in the error page mechanism in Tomcat's
DefaultServlet implementation. A crafted HTTP request could cause undesired
side effects, possibly including the removal or replacement of the custom
error page. (CVE-2017-5664)
* A deserialization flaw was discovered in the jackson-databind which could
allow an unauthenticated user to perform code execution by sending the
maliciously crafted input to the readValue method of the ObjectMapper.
(CVE-2017-7525)
Red Hat would like to thank Liao Xinxi (NSFOCUS) for reporting
CVE-2017-7525.
4. Solution:
Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise
Application Platform installation and deployed applications.
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1443635 - CVE-2017-5645 log4j: Socket receiver deserialization vulnerability
1459158 - CVE-2017-5664 tomcat: Security constrained bypass in error page
mechanism
1462702 - CVE-2017-7525 jackson-databind: Deserialization vulnerability via
readValue method of ObjectMapper
6. Package List:
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 6.4 for RHEL 6 Server:
Source:
jboss-ec2-eap-7.5.17-1.Final_redhat_4.ep6.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
jboss-ec2-eap-7.5.17-1.Final_redhat_4.ep6.el6.noarch.rpm
jboss-ec2-eap-samples-7.5.17-1.Final_redhat_4.ep6.el6.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5645
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5664
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7525
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en/red-hat-jboss-enterprise-application-platform?version=6.4/
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
