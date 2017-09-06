|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in python-pycrypto
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in python-pycrypto
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2350-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7, SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Advanced Systems Management 12, SUSE Enterprise Storage 3, SUSE Enterprise Storage 4, SUSE Manager Proxy 3.1, SUSE Manager Server 3.0, SUSE Manager Proxy 3.0, SUSE Manager Tools 12, SUSE Manager Server 3.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 07:52
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-7459
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for python-pycrypto
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2350-1
Rating: important
References: #1017420 #1047666
Cross-References: CVE-2013-7459
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
SUSE Manager Tools 12
SUSE Manager Server 3.1
SUSE Manager Server 3.0
SUSE Manager Proxy 3.1
SUSE Manager Proxy 3.0
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Advanced Systems
Management 12
SUSE Enterprise Storage 4
SUSE Enterprise Storage 3
SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
This update for python-pycrypto fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2013-7459: Fixed a potential heap buffer overflow in ALGnew
(bsc#1017420).
python-paramiko was adjusted to work together with this python-pycrypto
change. (bsc#1047666)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-7-2017-1457=1
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Manager Tools 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Manager-Tools-12-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Manager Server 3.1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SUSE-Manager-Server-3.1-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Manager Server 3.0:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SUSE-Manager-Server-3.0-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 3.1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SUSE-Manager-Proxy-3.1-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 3.0:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SUSE-Manager-Proxy-3.0-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-POS-12-SP2-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Advanced Systems Management 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management-12-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Enterprise Storage 4:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-Storage-4-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Enterprise Storage 3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-Storage-3-2017-1457=1
- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-CAASP-ALL-2017-1457=1
- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7:
zypper in -t patch
SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-Magnum-Orchestration-7-2017-1457=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7 (aarch64 s390x x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7 (s390x x86_64):
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (noarch):
python-paramiko-1.15.2-2.3.1
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Manager Tools 12 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Manager Tools 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Manager Server 3.1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Manager Server 3.0 (s390x x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 3.1 (ppc64le x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 3.0 (x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 12-SP2 (x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (noarch):
python-paramiko-1.15.2-2.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Advanced Systems Management 12 (ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Enterprise Storage 4 (aarch64 x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Enterprise Storage 4 (x86_64):
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Enterprise Storage 3 (aarch64 x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Enterprise Storage 3 (noarch):
python-paramiko-1.15.2-2.3.1
- SUSE Enterprise Storage 3 (x86_64):
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (noarch):
python-paramiko-1.16.0-10.3.5
- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7 (x86_64):
python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1
python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-7459.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017420
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047666
--
|
|