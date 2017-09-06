Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in python-pycrypto

SUSE Security Update: Security update for python-pycrypto

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2350-1

Rating: important

References: #1017420 #1047666

Cross-References: CVE-2013-7459

Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6

SUSE Manager Tools 12

SUSE Manager Server 3.1

SUSE Manager Server 3.0

SUSE Manager Proxy 3.1

SUSE Manager Proxy 3.0

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Advanced Systems

Management 12

SUSE Enterprise Storage 4

SUSE Enterprise Storage 3

SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL

OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7

An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata

is now available.



Description:



This update for python-pycrypto fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2013-7459: Fixed a potential heap buffer overflow in ALGnew

(bsc#1017420).



python-paramiko was adjusted to work together with this python-pycrypto

change. (bsc#1047666)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-7-2017-1457=1



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Manager Tools 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Manager-Tools-12-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Manager Server 3.1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SUSE-Manager-Server-3.1-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Manager Server 3.0:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SUSE-Manager-Server-3.0-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 3.1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SUSE-Manager-Proxy-3.1-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 3.0:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SUSE-Manager-Proxy-3.0-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-POS-12-SP2-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Advanced Systems Management 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Adv-Systems-Management-12-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Enterprise Storage 4:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-Storage-4-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Enterprise Storage 3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-Storage-3-2017-1457=1



- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-CAASP-ALL-2017-1457=1



- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7:



zypper in -t patch

SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-Magnum-Orchestration-7-2017-1457=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7 (aarch64 s390x x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 7 (s390x x86_64):



python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (noarch):



python-paramiko-1.15.2-2.3.1



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1

python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Manager Tools 12 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Manager Tools 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Manager Server 3.1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1

python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Manager Server 3.0 (s390x x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1

python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 3.1 (ppc64le x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1

python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 3.0 (x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1

python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 12-SP2 (x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1

python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (noarch):



python-paramiko-1.15.2-2.6.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Advanced Systems Management 12 (ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1

python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Enterprise Storage 4 (aarch64 x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Enterprise Storage 4 (x86_64):



python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Enterprise Storage 3 (aarch64 x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Enterprise Storage 3 (noarch):



python-paramiko-1.15.2-2.3.1



- SUSE Enterprise Storage 3 (x86_64):



python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1

python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1



- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (noarch):



python-paramiko-1.16.0-10.3.5



- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7 (x86_64):



python-pycrypto-2.6.1-10.3.1

python-pycrypto-debuginfo-2.6.1-10.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-7459.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017420

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047666



