|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in gd
|Name:
|Denial of Service in gd
|ID:
|USN-3410-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 07:59
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6362
|
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3410-1
September 05, 2017
libgd2 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
GD library could be made to crash if it opened a specially crafted
file.
Software Description:
- libgd2: GD Graphics Library
Details:
It was discovered a double-free vulnerability in GD library.
A remote attacker could write arbitrary values in memory
spaces or made programs to crash.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
libgd-tools 2.2.4-2ubuntu0.3
libgd3 2.2.4-2ubuntu0.3
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libgd-tools 2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.8
libgd3 2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.8
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libgd-tools 2.1.0-3ubuntu0.8
libgd3 2.1.0-3ubuntu0.8
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3410-1
CVE-2017-6362
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.2.4-2ubuntu0.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.8
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.0-3ubuntu0.8
|
|