Sicherheit: Denial of Service in gd
Name: Denial of Service in gd
ID: USN-3410-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Mi, 6. September 2017, 07:59
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6362

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3410-1
September 05, 2017

libgd2 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

GD library could be made to crash if it opened a specially crafted
file.

Software Description:
- libgd2: GD Graphics Library

Details:

It was discovered a double-free vulnerability in GD library.
A remote attacker could write arbitrary values in memory
spaces or made programs to crash.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  libgd-tools                     2.2.4-2ubuntu0.3
  libgd3                          2.2.4-2ubuntu0.3

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libgd-tools                     2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.8
  libgd3                          2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.8

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libgd-tools                     2.1.0-3ubuntu0.8
  libgd3                          2.1.0-3ubuntu0.8

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3410-1
  CVE-2017-6362

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.2.4-2ubuntu0.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.8
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.0-3ubuntu0.8
Traut euch!
