|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:2356-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 08:17
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7548
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7546
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7547
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql96
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2356-1
Rating: important
References: #1051684 #1051685 #1053259
Cross-References: CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547 CVE-2017-7548
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for postgresql96 fixes the following issues:
* CVE-2017-7547: Further restrict visibility of
pg_user_mappings.umoptions, to protect passwords stored as user mapping
options. (bsc#1051685)
* CVE-2017-7546: Disallow empty passwords in all password-based
authentication methods. (bsc#1051684)
* CVE-2017-7548: lo_put() function ignores ACLs. (bsc#1053259)
The changelog for this release is here:
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.6/static/release-9-6-4.html
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1461=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-1461=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (noarch):
postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
postgresql96-devel-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-devel-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
postgresql96-devel-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-devel-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (ppc64le x86_64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (noarch):
postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):
libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):
postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):
postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (s390x x86_64):
libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):
postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (s390x x86_64):
libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):
postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (noarch):
postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):
postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libecpg6-9.6.4-3.6.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-3.6.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-3.6.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7546.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7547.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7548.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051684
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051685
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053259
--
|
|