Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby

Package : ruby2.3

CVE ID : CVE-2015-9096 CVE-2016-7798 CVE-2017-0899 CVE-2017-0900

CVE-2017-0901 CVE-2017-0902 CVE-2017-14064



Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the interpreter for the Ruby

language:



CVE-2015-9096



SMTP command injection in Net::SMTP.



CVE-2016-7798



Incorrect handling of initialization vector in the GCM mode in the

OpenSSL extension.



CVE-2017-0900



Denial of service in the RubyGems client.



CVE-2017-0901



Potential file overwrite in the RubyGems client.



CVE-2017-0902



DNS hijacking in the RubyGems client.



CVE-2017-14064



Heap memory disclosure in the JSON library.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 2.3.3-1+deb9u1. This update also hardens RubyGems against

malicious termonal escape sequences (CVE-2017-0899).



We recommend that you upgrade your ruby2.3 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

