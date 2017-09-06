Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
ID: DSA-3966-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian stretch
Datum: Mi, 6. September 2017, 08:12
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7798
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14064
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0901
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0899
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-9096
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0900
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0902

Originalnachricht

 
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3966-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 05, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package        : ruby2.3
CVE ID         : CVE-2015-9096 CVE-2016-7798 CVE-2017-0899 CVE-2017-0900 
                 CVE-2017-0901 CVE-2017-0902 CVE-2017-14064

Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the interpreter for the Ruby
language:

CVE-2015-9096

    SMTP command injection in Net::SMTP.

CVE-2016-7798

    Incorrect handling of initialization vector in the GCM mode in the
    OpenSSL extension.

CVE-2017-0900

    Denial of service in the RubyGems client.

CVE-2017-0901

    Potential file overwrite in the RubyGems client.

CVE-2017-0902

    DNS hijacking in the RubyGems client.

CVE-2017-14064

    Heap memory disclosure in the JSON library.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.3.3-1+deb9u1. This update also hardens RubyGems against
malicious termonal escape sequences (CVE-2017-0899).

We recommend that you upgrade your ruby2.3 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
