Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----Hash: SHA256- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Debian Security Advisory DSA-3966-1 security@debian.orghttps://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz MuehlenhoffSeptember 05, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Package : ruby2.3CVE ID : CVE-2015-9096 CVE-2016-7798 CVE-2017-0899 CVE-2017-0900 CVE-2017-0901 CVE-2017-0902 CVE-2017-14064Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the interpreter for the Rubylanguage:CVE-2015-9096 SMTP command injection in Net::SMTP.CVE-2016-7798 Incorrect handling of initialization vector in the GCM mode in the OpenSSL extension.CVE-2017-0900 Denial of service in the RubyGems client.CVE-2017-0901 Potential file overwrite in the RubyGems client.CVE-2017-0902 DNS hijacking in the RubyGems client.CVE-2017-14064 Heap memory disclosure in the JSON library.For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed inversion 2.3.3-1+deb9u1. This update also hardens RubyGems againstmalicious termonal escape sequences (CVE-2017-0899).We recommend that you upgrade your ruby2.3 packages.Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to applythese updates to your system and frequently asked questions can befound at: https://www.debian.org/security/Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----iQIzBAEBCAAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAlmvBdcACgkQEMKTtsN8TjZ4lA/+OnJv4dBBAoaGZkDusm2OtBRUZTjH19i1CqwrP6BrSt7tlGXRx9y9rSESuwLYy0C6CIFpsubUUwtM0bUksDO9/uQ2oqzIXj+iSkkRmZPeqLtrYYyhRLbvmUyLLSYYAcZ4olk61XffsRC+lfmSINQ1CgFo1W6HuCdPAaitsXXSCKqdI1IBFoXCH0KQlwQzD3lQaldqq4aqJTk8Lp4ubx4ZZfJtq7V7BLayUTpsvaqarbkpSneCUMY8/GBP4TvGFXW8cco1DneG4EpaKuIvo8RVr5QbnBu/a9egBX/qseCkn37d951PFS8HyMWNAPmRssNzKkeXzUCAKwJ5scXQnCILW3KNkQlaX1Tc+wV+FET6EHK9puAaEqJGpLDThkO0RenljeyJaQdkYhs53F6gOpL+wYNgMi7J2at/pOA/UEfs7UTREntFE69a4KLo3N5FrXNlo9CpLCUHcvw230gF5dRIa7vqdE+abZewl4UTULJ5cE+NmEm+0dUJi0ADNf/T7+L7k0XsGhCQR9YtbLJQPzxArKfzVmInKOJZupO9IDWWG0o1cGVeDDkbNzya8b9fgNl7WhS0bwl7cilx1sbnPq4QF+tCnldXOqVjzfmEIaKH7NfMSHdedW1z3Erfn5lSEM+bMaCR5CJFlB57v1ur8wPmB1jSJUKuhfLFNQCIfqYEuPI==2Vkr-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----