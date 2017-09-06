|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in rh-maven33-groovy
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in rh-maven33-groovy
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2596-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Software Collections
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 08:31
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6814
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3253
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: rh-maven33-groovy security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2596-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2596
Issue date: 2017-09-05
CVE Names: CVE-2015-3253 CVE-2016-6814
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for rh-maven33-groovy is now available for Red Hat Software
Collections.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
noarch
3. Description:
Groovy is an agile and dynamic language for the Java Virtual Machine, built
upon Java with features inspired by languages like Python, Ruby, and
Smalltalk. It seamlessly integrates with all existing Java objects and
libraries and compiles straight to Java bytecode so you can use it anywhere
you can use Java.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple object deserialization flaws were discovered in the
MethodClosure class in Groovy. A specially crafted serialized object
deserialized by an application using the Groovy library could cause the
application to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2015-3253, CVE-2016-6814)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1243934 - CVE-2015-3253 groovy: remote execution of untrusted code in class
MethodClosure
1413466 - CVE-2016-6814 Apache Groovy: Remote code execution via
deserialization
6. Package List:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-maven33-groovy-javadoc-1.8.9-7.19.el6.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-maven33-groovy-javadoc-1.8.9-7.19.el6.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-maven33-groovy-javadoc-1.8.9-7.19.el6.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-maven33-groovy-javadoc-1.8.9-7.19.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):
Source:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-maven33-groovy-javadoc-1.8.9-7.19.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-maven33-groovy-1.8.9-7.19.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-maven33-groovy-javadoc-1.8.9-7.19.el7.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3253
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6814
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFZrytaXlSAg2UNWIIRAk3tAJ9q8h942fsscW7b0Y8VT96I3aEp0gCgn5RB
rto+ldoRBb7c9ZRwAEs0OII=
=Qw3T
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|