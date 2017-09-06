|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libzypp und zypper
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in libzypp und zypper
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:2370-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 08:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7436
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libzypp, zypper
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2370-1
Rating: important
References: #1008325 #1038984 #1045735 #1047785 #1054088
#1054671 #1055920
Cross-References: CVE-2017-7436
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has 6 fixes is
now available.
Description:
The Software Update Stack was updated to receive fixes and enhancements.
libzypp:
- Adapt to work with GnuPG 2.1.23. (bsc#1054088)
- Support signing with subkeys. (bsc#1008325)
- Enhance sort order for media.1/products. (bsc#1054671)
zypper:
- Also show a gpg key's subkeys. (bsc#1008325)
- Improve signature check callback messages. (bsc#1045735)
- Add options to tune the GPG check settings. (bsc#1045735)
- Adapt download callback to report and handle unsigned packages.
(bsc#1038984, CVE-2017-7436)
- Report missing/optional files as 'not found' rather than
'error'.
(bsc#1047785)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP3:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1009=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):
libzypp-16.15.6-12.1
libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.6-12.1
libzypp-debugsource-16.15.6-12.1
libzypp-devel-16.15.6-12.1
libzypp-devel-doc-16.15.6-12.1
zypper-1.13.32-8.1
zypper-debuginfo-1.13.32-8.1
zypper-debugsource-1.13.32-8.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):
zypper-aptitude-1.13.32-8.1
zypper-log-1.13.32-8.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7436.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008325
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038984
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045735
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047785
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054088
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054671
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055920
