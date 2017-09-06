Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libzypp und zypper
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libzypp und zypper
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2370-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Mi, 6. September 2017, 08:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7436

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libzypp, zypper
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2370-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1008325 #1038984 #1045735 #1047785 #1054088 
                    #1054671 #1055920 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-7436
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has 6 fixes is
   now available.

Description:

   The Software Update Stack was updated to receive fixes and enhancements.

   libzypp:

   - Adapt to work with GnuPG 2.1.23. (bsc#1054088)
   - Support signing with subkeys. (bsc#1008325)
   - Enhance sort order for media.1/products. (bsc#1054671)

   zypper:

   - Also show a gpg key's subkeys. (bsc#1008325)
   - Improve signature check callback messages. (bsc#1045735)
   - Add options to tune the GPG check settings. (bsc#1045735)
   - Adapt download callback to report and handle unsigned packages.
     (bsc#1038984, CVE-2017-7436)
   - Report missing/optional files as 'not found' rather than
 'error'.
     (bsc#1047785)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP3:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1009=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      libzypp-16.15.6-12.1
      libzypp-debuginfo-16.15.6-12.1
      libzypp-debugsource-16.15.6-12.1
      libzypp-devel-16.15.6-12.1
      libzypp-devel-doc-16.15.6-12.1
      zypper-1.13.32-8.1
      zypper-debuginfo-1.13.32-8.1
      zypper-debugsource-1.13.32-8.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      zypper-aptitude-1.13.32-8.1
      zypper-log-1.13.32-8.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7436.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008325
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038984
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045735
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047785
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054088
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054671
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055920

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
FSFE stellt Emp­feh­lun­gen für die Soft­ware-Li­zen­zie­rung vor

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-2 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Aus­blick auf Linux Mint 18.3

1
Chro­me 61 ver­öf­fent­licht

18
Pul­seAu­dio 11.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Hum­ble Mo­bi­le Bund­le »Made in Fran­ce« ge­star­tet

8
Red­dit schließt Teile der of­fe­nen Ent­wick­lung

0
GSoC-Pro­jekt »A­non-Con­nec­tion-Wi­zar­d« vor­ge­stellt

24
Ora­cle ent­lässt viele So­la­ris- und SPARC-Ent­wick­ler

8
Man­ja­ro Linux ohne 32-Bit-Un­ter­stüt­zung
 
Werbung