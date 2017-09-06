|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar
|ID:
|USN-3411-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 08:22
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3411-1
September 06, 2017
bzr vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Bazaar could be made run programs as your login if it opened a
specially crafted URL.
Software Description:
- bzr: easy to use distributed version control system
Details:
Adam Collard discovered that Bazaar did not properly handle host names
in 'bzr+ssh://' URLs. A remote attacker could use this to construct
a bazaar repository URL that when accessed could run arbitrary code
with the privileges of the user.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
bzr 2.7.0+bzr6619-7ubuntu0.1
python-bzrlib 2.7.0+bzr6619-7ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
bzr 2.7.0-2ubuntu3.1
python-bzrlib 2.7.0-2ubuntu3.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
bzr 2.6.0+bzr6593-1ubuntu1.6
python-bzrlib 2.6.0+bzr6593-1ubuntu1.6
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3411-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1710979
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bzr/2.7.0+bzr6619-7ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bzr/2.7.0-2ubuntu3.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bzr/2.6.0+bzr6593-1ubuntu1.6
