Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3411-1

September 06, 2017



bzr vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Bazaar could be made run programs as your login if it opened a

specially crafted URL.



Software Description:

- bzr: easy to use distributed version control system



Details:



Adam Collard discovered that Bazaar did not properly handle host names

in 'bzr+ssh://' URLs. A remote attacker could use this to construct

a bazaar repository URL that when accessed could run arbitrary code

with the privileges of the user.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

bzr 2.7.0+bzr6619-7ubuntu0.1

python-bzrlib 2.7.0+bzr6619-7ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

bzr 2.7.0-2ubuntu3.1

python-bzrlib 2.7.0-2ubuntu3.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

bzr 2.6.0+bzr6593-1ubuntu1.6

python-bzrlib 2.6.0+bzr6593-1ubuntu1.6



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3411-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1710979



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bzr/2.7.0+bzr6619-7ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bzr/2.7.0-2ubuntu3.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bzr/2.6.0+bzr6593-1ubuntu1.6





