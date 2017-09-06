Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Bazaar
ID: USN-3411-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Mi, 6. September 2017, 08:22
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3411-1
September 06, 2017

bzr vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Bazaar could be made run programs as your login if it opened a
specially crafted URL.

Software Description:
- bzr: easy to use distributed version control system

Details:

Adam Collard discovered that Bazaar did not properly handle host names
in 'bzr+ssh://' URLs. A remote attacker could use this to construct
a bazaar repository URL that when accessed could run arbitrary code
with the privileges of the user.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  bzr                             2.7.0+bzr6619-7ubuntu0.1
  python-bzrlib                   2.7.0+bzr6619-7ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  bzr                             2.7.0-2ubuntu3.1
  python-bzrlib                   2.7.0-2ubuntu3.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  bzr                             2.6.0+bzr6593-1ubuntu1.6
  python-bzrlib                   2.6.0+bzr6593-1ubuntu1.6

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3411-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1710979

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bzr/2.7.0+bzr6619-7ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bzr/2.7.0-2ubuntu3.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bzr/2.6.0+bzr6593-1ubuntu1.6


