Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in Spacewalk

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: satellite and spacewalk security and bug fix

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2645-01

Product: Red Hat Satellite

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2645

Issue date: 2017-09-06

CVE Names: CVE-2017-7538

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for satellite-schema, spacewalk-backend, spacewalk-java, and

spacewalk-schema is now available for Red Hat Satellite 5.8 and Red Hat

Satellite 5.8 ELS.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Satellite 5.8 (RHEL v.6) - noarch

Red Hat Satellite 5.8 ELS (RHEL v.6) - noarch



3. Description:



Spacewalk is an Open Source systems management solution that provides

system provisioning, configuration and patching capabilities.



Red Hat Satellite is a system management tool for Linux-based

infrastructures. It allows for provisioning, monitoring, and the remote

management of multiple Linux deployments with a single, centralized tool.



Security Fix(es):



* A cross-site scripting (XSS) flaw was found in how an organization name

is displayed in Satellite 5. A user able to change an organization's name

could exploit this flaw to perform XSS attacks against other Satellite

users. (CVE-2017-7538)



This issue was discovered by Ales Dujicek (Red Hat).



Bug Fix(es):



* Prior to this update, transferring content between Satellites using

Inter-Satellite Synchronization or channel-dumps failed to transfer the

product-name related to channels. This interfered with the process of

moving a server between EUS channels. The 'satellite-export' tool now

correctly provides associated product-names, fixing this behavior.

(BZ#1446271)



* Prior to this update, the API call 'schedule.failSystemAction()'

allowed

overwriting a system's event history. This is undesirable from an auditing

standpoint. The API now no longer allows affecting completed or failed

events. (BZ#1455887)



* Prior to this update, organization administrators who were not allowed to

change their organization's attributes could do so by modifying form

elements. The associated form controller no longer allows this behavior.

(BZ#1458722)



* Prior to this update, the 'download' tool's retry limit would be

incorrect if there were more available mirrors than its retry count. It

could also produce a harmless but unhelpful traceback in some situations.

Both of these behaviors have been fixed. (BZ#1458765)



* Prior to this update, it was possible for parallel registrations using

reactivation keys, that were creating snapshot entries, to occasionally

deadlock. Both the reactivation-key registration and snapshot-creation

paths have been updated to prevent these deadlocks. (BZ#1458880)



* Prior to this update, if there was some problem with a single erratum in

a given repository, the 'reposync' command would complain and exit. The

tool now logs such errors but continues to synchronize any remaining

errata. (BZ#1466229)



* The Satellite 5.8 release failed to include an update to a

registration-failure error message that had been released for Satellite

5.7. This restores the missing update. (BZ#1467632)



* Prior to this update, the list of systems in the System Set Manager

failed to display the correct icons for a system's update status. This has

been corrected. (BZ#1475067)



* Prior to this update, a timing window in the 'cdn-sync' command, when

synchronizing multiple channels at once, could cause some of the

synchronization attempts to be refused with a 403 error. This update fixes

the timing window so that multiple syncs should now work reliably.

(BZ#1476924)



* Prior to this update, attempting to view the systems in the System Set

Manager that are affected by a given erratum would result in an internal

server error. This has been fixed. (BZ#1477508)



* Prior to this update, using 'cdn-sync --no-packages' on a specific

channel would disassociate all packages from that channel. This behavior

has been fixed, so that '--no-packages' now just skips that step as

intended. (BZ#1477667)



4. Solution:



Application of this errata involves updating the database schema.



Before applying this update, make sure all previously-released errata

relevant to your system have been applied. To apply this erratum, take the

following steps:



* Shut down Red Hat Satellite by running the following command as root:



rhn-satellite stop



* Backup the database. For embedded or managed database variants, please

consult Red Hat Satellite 5.8 documentation. For an external database,

consult your database administrator.



* Upgrade the errata packages. Details on how to apply this update are

available at https://access.redhat.com/site/articles/11258



* Update the database schema using the spacewalk-schema-upgrade command. To

do so, run as root:



spacewalk-schema-upgrade



This process will update your database schema to the latest version. The

spacewalk-schema-upgrade command will inform you about the results of the

upgrade and exact locations of schema upgrade log files.



* Restart Red Hat Satellite by running the following as root:



rhn-satellite start



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1446271 - satellite-sync via ISS does not transfer product_name_id value for

channel

1455887 - schedule.failSystemAction API overwrites system events history

1458722 - even with "Allow Organization Admin to manage Organization

Configuration" you can change some organization config options

1458765 - Incorrect retry count evaluation and better exception handle

1458880 - [5.8] DEADLOCK: reactivation-key, snapshot_server(), register/delete

1460208 - organization name allows XSS

1466229 - when there is a problem with specific errata parsing, rest of errata

should be imported

1467632 - error message in case of registration or check failure does not link

to KB article as before

1471262 - CVE-2017-7538 Satellite 5: organization name allows XSS

1475067 - Icons under Updates section in System Set Manager not displayed

1477667 - cdn-sync --no-packages will disassociate all packages from channel



6. Package List:



Red Hat Satellite 5.8 (RHEL v.6):



Source:

satellite-schema-5.8.0.33-1.el6sat.src.rpm

spacewalk-backend-2.5.3-151.el6sat.src.rpm

spacewalk-java-2.5.14-95.el6sat.src.rpm

spacewalk-schema-2.5.1-50.el6sat.src.rpm



noarch:

satellite-schema-5.8.0.33-1.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-app-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-applet-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-cdn-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-config-files-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-config-files-common-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-config-files-tool-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-iss-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-iss-export-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-libs-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-package-push-server-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-server-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-sql-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-sql-oracle-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-sql-postgresql-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-tools-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-xml-export-libs-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-xmlrpc-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-config-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-lib-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-oracle-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-postgresql-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-schema-2.5.1-50.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-taskomatic-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Satellite 5.8 ELS (RHEL v.6):



Source:

satellite-schema-5.8.0.33-1.el6sat.src.rpm

spacewalk-backend-2.5.3-151.el6sat.src.rpm

spacewalk-java-2.5.14-95.el6sat.src.rpm

spacewalk-schema-2.5.1-50.el6sat.src.rpm



noarch:

satellite-schema-5.8.0.33-1.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-app-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-applet-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-cdn-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-config-files-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-config-files-common-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-config-files-tool-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-iss-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-iss-export-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-libs-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-package-push-server-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-server-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-sql-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-sql-oracle-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-sql-postgresql-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-tools-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-xml-export-libs-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-backend-xmlrpc-2.5.3-151.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-config-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-lib-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-oracle-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-java-postgresql-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-schema-2.5.1-50.el6sat.noarch.rpm

spacewalk-taskomatic-2.5.14-95.el6sat.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7538

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/site/articles/273633

https://access.redhat.com/site/articles/11258



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZr+nqXlSAg2UNWIIRAuO8AJwLYO9RZzJepUsDKjMlW/pIBShWEwCeLdSF

3mIAI9P1TsPMRx1m2Fwu9W8=

=SPbf

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



