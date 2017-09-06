|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libzip
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in libzip
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-840db88351
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 22:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12858
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14107
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-840db88351
2017-09-06 13:04:04.357194
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : libzip
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.3.0
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.nih.at/libzip/index.html
Summary : C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives
Description :
libzip is a C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives. Files
can be added from data buffers, files, or compressed data copied directly from
other zip archives. Changes made without closing the archive can be reverted.
The API is documented by man pages.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
**Version 1.3.0** It contains fixes for two possible security problems. The
problems were identified by Brian 'geeknik' Carpenter and Agostino
Sarubbo using
AFL. The changes are: * Support bzip2 compressed zip archives * Improve
file
progress callback code * Fix zip_fdopen() * CVE-2017-12858: Fix double free().
*
CVE-2017-14107: Improve EOCD64 parsing.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1484515 - CVE-2017-12858 libzip: Double free in _zip_dirent_read
function in zip_dirent.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1484515
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libzip' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|