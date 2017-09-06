|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Open vSwitch
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: openvswitch security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2648-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2648
Issue date: 2017-09-06
CVE Names: CVE-2017-9214 CVE-2017-9263 CVE-2017-9264
CVE-2017-9265
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for openvswitch is now available for Red Hat OpenStack Platform
10.0 (Newton).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
Open vSwitch provides standard network bridging functions and support for
the OpenFlow protocol for remote per-flow control of traffic.
Security Fix(es):
* An unsigned int wrap around leading to a buffer over-read was found when
parsing OFPT_QUEUE_GET_CONFIG_REPLY messages in Open vSwitch (OvS). An
attacker could use this flaw to cause a remote DoS. (CVE-2017-9214)
* In Open vSwitch (OvS), while parsing an OpenFlow role status message
there is a call to the abort() function for undefined role status reasons
in the function `ofp_print_role_status_message` in `lib/ofp-print.c` that
may be leveraged toward a remote DoS attack by a malicious switch.
(CVE-2017-9263)
* A buffer over-read was found in the Open vSwitch (OvS) firewall
implementation. This flaw can be triggered by parsing a specially crafted
TCP, UDP, or IPv6 packet. A remote attack could use this flaw to cause a
Denial of Service (DoS). (CVE-2017-9264)
* A buffer over-read flaw was found in Open vSwitch (OvS) while parsing the
group mod OpenFlow messages sent from the controller. An attacker could use
this flaw to cause a Denial of Service (DoS). (CVE-2017-9265)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1431490 - openvswitch: /var/log/openvswitch is world readable
1436610 - [OVS] ofproto-dpif-xlate: Fix duplicate multicast packets
1456795 - CVE-2017-9214 openvswitch: Integer underflow in the
ofputil_pull_queue_get_config_reply10 function
1457327 - CVE-2017-9263 openvswitch: Invalid processing of a malicious OpenFlow
role status message
1457329 - CVE-2017-9264 openvswitch: Buffer over-read while parsing malformed
TCP, UDP and IPv6 packets
1457335 - CVE-2017-9265 openvswitch: Buffer over-read while parsing the group
mod OpenFlow message
1463732 - Update OVS 2.6.1 to fix multicast
1468334 - neutron-openvswitch-agent crashes after SIGTERM is received and
openvswitch/agent are not restarted
1468631 - openvswitch segfaults when changing port VIF MTU and there's
traffic flowing
1468751 - Explicit restart of openvswitch required for dpdk0 association
1472334 - [OVS] mcast-snooping: Avoid segfault for vswitchd
1472335 - [OVS] mcast-snooping: Flush ports mdb when VLAN configuration
changed.
1473735 - ovs-vswitchd crashes with SIGSEGV randomly when adding/removing
interfaces
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0:
Source:
openvswitch-2.6.1-13.git20161206.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
python-openvswitch-2.6.1-13.git20161206.el7ost.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
openvswitch-2.6.1-13.git20161206.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
openvswitch-debuginfo-2.6.1-13.git20161206.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9214
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9263
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9264
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9265
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
