Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in instack-undercloud
Name: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in instack-undercloud
ID: RHSA-2017:2649-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Datum: Mi, 6. September 2017, 22:29
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7549

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: instack-undercloud security, bug fix, and
 enhancement update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:2649-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2649
Issue date:        2017-09-06
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-7549 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for instack-undercloud is now available for Red Hat OpenStack
Platform 10.0 (Newton).

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 - noarch

3. Description:

instack-undercloud provides a collection of scripts and elements that can
be used to install an OpenStack undercloud (using python-instack).

The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:
instack-undercloud (5.3.0). (BZ#1479841)

Security Fix(es):

* A flaw was found in instack-undercloud where pre-install and security
policy scripts used insecure temporary files. A local user could exploit
this flaw to conduct a symbolic-link attack, allowing them to overwrite the
contents of arbitrary files. (CVE-2017-7549)

This issue was discovered by Matthew Booth (Red Hat).

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1465616 - stackrc does not undefine OS_ env vars
1477403 - CVE-2017-7549 instack-undercloud: uses hardcoded /tmp paths
1479841 - Rebase instack-undercloud to e9a5137

6. Package List:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0:

Source:
instack-undercloud-5.3.0-3.el7ost.src.rpm

noarch:
instack-undercloud-5.3.0-3.el7ost.noarch.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7549
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFZsDLyXlSAg2UNWIIRAj9rAJ9awBA6DQnEi1W9EZyRQxb21tOsWACcDtVF
I44ijNzKAfrkVuS8AZGvNy4=
=rh3f
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
