Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Open vSwitch
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Open vSwitch
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2665-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 22:35
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: openvswitch security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2665-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2665
Issue date: 2017-09-06
CVE Names: CVE-2017-9214 CVE-2017-9263 CVE-2017-9265
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for openvswitch is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7 - noarch,
x86_64
3. Description:
Open vSwitch provides standard network bridging functions and support for
the OpenFlow protocol for remote per-flow control of traffic.
Security Fix(es):
* An unsigned integer wrap around that led to a buffer over-read was found
when parsing OFPT_QUEUE_GET_CONFIG_REPLY messages in Open vSwitch (OvS). An
attacker could use this issue to cause a remote denial of service attack.
(CVE-2017-9214)
* While parsing an OpenFlow role status message Open vSwitch (OvS), a call
to the abort() function for undefined role status reasons in the function
'ofp_print_role_status_message' in 'lib/ofp-print.c' could be
misused for a
remote denial of service attack by a malicious switch. (CVE-2017-9263)
* A buffer over-read issue was found in Open vSwitch (OvS) which emerged
while parsing the GroupMod OpenFlow messages sent from the controller. The
issue could enable an attacker to cause a denial of service type of attack.
(CVE-2017-9265)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1431499 - openvswitch: /var/log/openvswitch is world readable
1456795 - CVE-2017-9214 openvswitch: Integer underflow in the
ofputil_pull_queue_get_config_reply10 function
1457327 - CVE-2017-9263 openvswitch: Invalid processing of a malicious OpenFlow
role status message
1457335 - CVE-2017-9265 openvswitch: Buffer over-read while parsing the group
mod OpenFlow message
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7:
Source:
openvswitch-2.4.1-2.git20160727.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
python-openvswitch-2.4.1-2.git20160727.el7ost.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
openvswitch-2.4.1-2.git20160727.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
openvswitch-debuginfo-2.4.1-2.git20160727.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9214
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9263
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9265
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
