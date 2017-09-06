Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2669-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise MRG for RHEL-6

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2669

Issue date: 2017-09-06

CVE Names: CVE-2015-8839 CVE-2016-10088 CVE-2016-7042

CVE-2016-7097 CVE-2016-8645 CVE-2016-9576

CVE-2016-9604 CVE-2016-9685 CVE-2016-9806

CVE-2017-2671 CVE-2017-5970 CVE-2017-6001

CVE-2017-6951 CVE-2017-7187 CVE-2017-7533

CVE-2017-7889 CVE-2017-8797 CVE-2017-8890

CVE-2017-9074 CVE-2017-9075 CVE-2017-9076

CVE-2017-9077

1. Summary:



An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise MRG 2.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



MRG Realtime for RHEL 6 Server v.2 - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables

fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition was found in the Linux kernel, present since v3.14-rc1

through v4.12. The race happens between threads of inotify_handle_event()

and vfs_rename() while running the rename operation against the same file.

As a result of the race the next slab data or the slab's free list pointer

can be corrupted with attacker-controlled data, which may lead to the

privilege escalation. (CVE-2017-7533, Important)



* It was found that the NFSv4 server in the Linux kernel did not properly

validate layout type when processing NFSv4 pNFS LAYOUTGET and GETDEVICEINFO

operands. A remote attacker could use this flaw to soft-lockup the system

and thus cause denial of service. (CVE-2017-8797, Important)



This update also fixes multiple Moderate and Low impact security issues:



CVE-2017-8797 CVE-2015-8839 CVE-2016-9576 CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7097

CVE-2016-8645 CVE-2016-9576 CVE-2016-9806 CVE-2016-10088 CVE-2017-2671

CVE-2017-5970 CVE-2017-6001 CVE-2017-6951 CVE-2017-7187 CVE-2017-7889

CVE-2017-8890 CVE-2017-9074 CVE-2017-8890 CVE-2017-9075 CVE-2017-8890

CVE-2017-9076 CVE-2017-8890 CVE-2017-9077 CVE-2016-9604 CVE-2016-9685



Documentation for these issues are available from the Technical Notes

document linked to in the References section.



Red Hat would like to thank Leilei Lin (Alibaba Group), Fan Wu (The

University of Hong Kong), and Shixiong Zhao (The University of Hong Kong)

for reporting CVE-2017-7533 and Marco Grassi for reporting CVE-2016-8645.

The CVE-2016-7042 issue was discovered by Ondrej Kozina (Red Hat); the

CVE-2016-7097 issue was discovered by Andreas Gruenbacher (Red Hat) and Jan

Kara (SUSE); the CVE-2016-9604 issue was discovered by David Howells (Red

Hat); and the CVE-2016-9685 issue was discovered by Qian Cai (Red Hat).



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1323577 - CVE-2015-8839 kernel: ext4 filesystem page fault race condition with

fallocate call.

1368938 - CVE-2016-7097 kernel: Setting a POSIX ACL via setxattr doesn't

clear the setgid bit

1373966 - CVE-2016-7042 kernel: Stack corruption while reading /proc/keys when

gcc stack protector is enabled

1389433 - CVE-2016-9604 kernel: security: The built-in keyrings for security

tokens can be joined as a session and then modified by the root user

1393904 - CVE-2016-8645 kernel: a BUG() statement can be hit in

net/ipv4/tcp_input.c

1396941 - CVE-2016-9685 kernel: Memory leaks in xfs_attr_list.c error paths

1401502 - CVE-2016-9806 kernel: netlink: double-free in netlink_dump

1403145 - CVE-2016-9576 kernel: Use after free in SCSI generic device interface

1412210 - CVE-2016-10088 kernel: Use after free in SCSI generic device

interface (CVE-2016-9576 regression)

1421638 - CVE-2017-5970 kernel: ipv4: Invalid IP options could cause

skb->dst drop

1422825 - CVE-2017-6001 kernel: Race condition between multiple

sys_perf_event_open() calls

1433252 - CVE-2017-6951 kernel: NULL pointer dereference in keyring_search_aux

function

1434327 - CVE-2017-7187 kernel: scsi: Stack-based buffer overflow in sg_ioctl

function

1436649 - CVE-2017-2671 kernel: ping socket / AF_LLC connect() sin_family race

1444493 - CVE-2017-7889 kernel: mm subsystem does not properly enforce the

CONFIG_STRICT_DEVMEM protection mechanism

1450972 - CVE-2017-8890 kernel: Double free in the inet_csk_clone_lock function

in net/ipv4/inet_connection_sock.c

1452679 - CVE-2017-9074 kernel: net: IPv6 fragmentation implementation of

nexthdr field may be associated with an invalid option

1452688 - CVE-2017-9076 kernel: net: IPv6 DCCP implementation mishandles

inheritance

1452691 - CVE-2017-9075 kernel: net: sctp_v6_create_accept_sk function

mishandles inheritance

1452744 - CVE-2017-9077 kernel: net: tcp_v6_syn_recv_sock function mishandles

inheritance

1466329 - CVE-2017-8797 kernel: NFSv4 server does not properly validate layout

type when processing NFSv4 pNFS LAYOUTGET operand

1468283 - CVE-2017-7533 kernel: a race between inotify_handle_event() and

sys_rename()

1479016 - update the MRG 2.5.z 3.10 kernel-rt sources



6. Package List:



MRG Realtime for RHEL 6 Server v.2:



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.noarch.rpm

kernel-rt-firmware-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-debuginfo-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-devel-3.10.0-693.2.1.rt56.585.el6rt.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8839

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10088

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7042

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7097

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8645

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9576

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9604

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9685

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9806

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2671

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5970

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6001

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6951

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7187

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7533

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7889

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8797

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8890

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9074

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9075

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9076

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9077

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/articles/3173821



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

