|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mingw-libzip
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mingw-libzip
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-f0b31bc9c5
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 6. September 2017, 23:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12858
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-f0b31bc9c5
2017-09-06 13:04:00.527039
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : mingw-libzip
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.1.3
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://www.nih.at/libzip/index.html
Summary : C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives
Description :
libzip is a C library for reading, creating, and modifying zip archives. Files
can be added from data buffers, files, or compressed data copied directly from
other zip archives. Changes made without closing the archive can be reverted.
The API is documented by man pages.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This update fixes CVE-2017-12858.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1484514 - CVE-2017-12858 libzip: Double free in _zip_dirent_read
function in zip_dirent.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1484514
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-libzip' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|