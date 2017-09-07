Sicherheit: Denial of Service in rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2672-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2672

Issue date: 2017-09-07

CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000048

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs is now available for Red Hat Software

Collections.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -

noarch

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -

noarch

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -

noarch

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -

noarch

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -

noarch

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -

noarch



3. Description:



The qs module for Node.js is a querystring parser that supports nesting and

arrays with a depth limit.



The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs (6.2.3). (BZ#1485934)



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that ljharb's qs module for Node.js did not properly parse

query strings. An attacker could send a specially crafted query that

overwrites the resulting object's prototype properties (such as toString()

or hasOwnProperty()), resulting in a denial of service when the overwritten

function would be executed. (CVE-2017-1000048)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1427872 - CVE-2017-1000048 nodejs-qs: Prototype override protection bypass



6. Package List:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):



Source:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000048

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZsVg/XlSAg2UNWIIRAiTDAJ9D55vstRjYhyuS6XqSvISz3D7BSwCdGIua

dK98/0Q+bWVQp7MHUn9AecE=

=PDEm

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

