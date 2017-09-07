|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs
|Name:
|Denial of Service in rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:2672-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Software Collections
|Datum:
|Do, 7. September 2017, 20:36
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000048
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:2672-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2672
Issue date: 2017-09-07
CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000048
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs is now available for Red Hat Software
Collections.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
noarch
3. Description:
The qs module for Node.js is a querystring parser that supports nesting and
arrays with a depth limit.
The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs (6.2.3). (BZ#1485934)
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that ljharb's qs module for Node.js did not properly parse
query strings. An attacker could send a specially crafted query that
overwrites the resulting object's prototype properties (such as toString()
or hasOwnProperty()), resulting in a denial of service when the overwritten
function would be executed. (CVE-2017-1000048)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1427872 - CVE-2017-1000048 nodejs-qs: Prototype override protection bypass
6. Package List:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):
Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000048
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFZsVg/XlSAg2UNWIIRAiTDAJ9D55vstRjYhyuS6XqSvISz3D7BSwCdGIua
dK98/0Q+bWVQp7MHUn9AecE=
=PDEm
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|