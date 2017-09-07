Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs
Name: Denial of Service in rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs
ID: RHSA-2017:2672-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Software Collections
Datum: Do, 7. September 2017, 20:36
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000048

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:2672-01
Product:           Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:2672
Issue date:        2017-09-07
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-1000048 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs is now available for Red Hat Software
Collections.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
 noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
 noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
 noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
 noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
 noarch
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
 noarch

3. Description:

The qs module for Node.js is a querystring parser that supports nesting and
arrays with a depth limit.

The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs (6.2.3). (BZ#1485934)

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that ljharb's qs module for Node.js did not properly parse
query strings. An attacker could send a specially crafted query that
overwrites the resulting object's prototype properties (such as toString()
or hasOwnProperty()), resulting in a denial of service when the overwritten
function would be executed. (CVE-2017-1000048)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1427872 - CVE-2017-1000048 nodejs-qs: Prototype override protection bypass

6. Package List:

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):

Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):

Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el6.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):

Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-nodejs6-nodejs-qs-6.2.3-1.el7.noarch.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000048
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFZsVg/XlSAg2UNWIIRAiTDAJ9D55vstRjYhyuS6XqSvISz3D7BSwCdGIua
dK98/0Q+bWVQp7MHUn9AecE=
=PDEm
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
