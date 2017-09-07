Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2384-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Do, 7. September 2017, 20:41
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14051
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12134

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2384-1
Rating:             important
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-12134 CVE-2017-14051
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has 58 fixes
   is now available.

Description:



   The openSUSE Leap 42.3 kernel was updated to 4.4.85 to receive various
   security and bugfixes.


   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-14051: An integer overflow in the
     qla2x00_sysfs_write_optrom_ctl function in
     drivers/scsi/qla2xxx/qla_attr.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
     to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system crash) by
     leveraging root access (bnc#1056588).
   - CVE-2017-12134: The xen_biovec_phys_mergeable function in
     drivers/xen/biomerge.c in Xen might allow local OS guest users to
     corrupt block device data streams and consequently obtain sensitive
     memory information, cause a denial of service, or gain host OS
     privileges by leveraging incorrect block IO merge-ability calculation
     (bnc#1051790 bnc#1053919).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - acpi: apd: Add clock frequency for Hisilicon Hip07/08 I2C controller
     (bsc#1049291).
   - acpi: apd: Fix HID for Hisilicon Hip07/08 (bsc#1049291).
   - acpi: APEI: Enable APEI multiple GHES source to share a single external
     IRQ (bsc#1053627).
   - acpi: irq: Fix return code of acpi_gsi_to_irq() (bsc#1053627).
   - acpi: pci: fix GIC irq model default PCI IRQ polarity (bsc#1053629).
   - acpi: scan: Prefer devices without _HID for _ADR matching (git-fixes).
   - Add "shutdown" to "struct class" (bsc#1053117).
   - alsa: hda - Add stereo mic quirk for Lenovo G50-70 (17aa:3978)
     (bsc#1020657).
   - alsa: hda - Implement mic-mute LED mode enum (bsc#1055013).
   - alsa: hda - Workaround for i915 KBL breakage
     (bsc#1048356,bsc#1047989,bsc#1055272).
   - alsa: ice1712: Add support for STAudio ADCIII (bsc#1048934).
   - alsa: usb-audio: Apply sample rate quirk to Sennheiser headset
     (bsc#1052580).
   - arm64: do not trace atomic operations (bsc#1055290).
   - block: add kblock_mod_delayed_work_on() (bsc#1050211).
   - block: Make blk_mq_delay_kick_requeue_list() rerun the queue at a quiet
     time (bsc#1050211).
   - block: provide bio_uninit() free freeing integrity/task associations
     (bsc#1050211).
   - block: return on congested block device (FATE#321994).
   - bluetooth: bnep: fix possible might sleep error in bnep_session
     (bsc#1031784).
   - bluetooth: cmtp: fix possible might sleep error in cmtp_session
     (bsc#1031784).
   - bnxt_en: Add a callback to inform RDMA driver during PCI shutdown
     (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Add additional chip ID definitions (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Add bnxt_get_num_stats() to centrally get the number of ethtool
     stats (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Add missing logic to handle TPA end error conditions
     (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Add PCI IDs for BCM57454 VF devices (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Allow the user to set ethtool stats-block-usecs to 0
     (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Call bnxt_dcb_init() after getting firmware DCBX configuration
     (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Check status of firmware DCBX agent before setting
     DCB_CAP_DCBX_HOST (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Fix bug in ethtool -L (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Fix netpoll handling (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Fix race conditions in .ndo_get_stats64() (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Fix SRIOV on big-endian architecture (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Fix xmit_more with BQL (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Implement ndo_bridge_{get|set}link methods (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Implement xmit_more (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Optimize doorbell write operations for newer chips
     (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Pass in sh parameter to bnxt_set_dflt_rings() (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Report firmware DCBX agent (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Retrieve the hardware bridge mode from the firmware
     (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Set ETS min_bw parameter for older firmware (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Support for Short Firmware Message (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt_en: Update firmware interface spec to 1.8.0 (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt: fix unsigned comparsion with 0 (bsc#1053309).
   - bnxt: fix unused variable warnings (bsc#1053309).
   - btrfs: fix early ENOSPC due to delalloc (bsc#1049226).
   - btrfs: nowait aio: Correct assignment of pos (FATE#321994).
   - btrfs: nowait aio support (FATE#321994).
   - ceph: avoid accessing freeing inode in ceph_check_delayed_caps()
     (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: avoid invalid memory dereference in the middle of umount
     (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: cleanup writepage_nounlock() (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: do not re-send interrupted flock request (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: getattr before read on ceph.* xattrs (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: handle epoch barriers in cap messages (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: new mount option that specifies fscache uniquifier (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: redirty page when writepage_nounlock() skips unwritable page
     (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: remove special ack vs commit behavior (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: remove useless page->mapping check in writepage_nounlock()
     (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: re-request max size after importing caps (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: update ceph_dentry_info::lease_session when necessary
     (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: update the 'approaching max_size' code (bsc#1048228).
   - ceph: when seeing write errors on an inode, switch to sync writes
     (bsc#1048228).
   - cifs: Fix maximum SMB2 header size (bsc#1056185).
   - clocksource/drivers/arm_arch_timer: Fix mem frame loop initialization
     (bsc#1055709).
   - crush: assume weight_set != null imples weight_set_size > 0
     (bsc#1048228).
   - crush: crush_init_workspace starts with struct crush_work (bsc#1048228).
   - crush: implement weight and id overrides for straw2 (bsc#1048228).
   - crush: remove an obsolete comment (bsc#1048228).
   - crypto: chcr - Add ctr mode and process large sg entries for cipher
     (bsc#1048325).
   - crypto: chcr - Avoid changing request structure (bsc#1048325).
   - crypto: chcr - Ensure Destination sg entry size less than 2k
     (bsc#1048325).
   - crypto: chcr - Fix fallback key setting (bsc#1048325).
   - crypto: chcr - Pass lcb bit setting to firmware (bsc#1048325).
   - crypto: chcr - Return correct error code (bsc#1048325).
   - cxgb4: update latest firmware version supported (bsc#1048327).
   - cxgbit: add missing __kfree_skb() (bsc#1052095).
   - cxgbit: fix sg_nents calculation (bsc#1052095).
   - Disable patch 0017-nvmet_fc-Simplify-sg-list-handling.patch (bsc#1052384)
   - dm: make flush bios explicitly sync (bsc#1050211).
   - dm mpath: do not lock up a CPU with requeuing activity (bsc#1048912).
   - drivers: net: xgene: Fix wrong logical operation (bsc#1056827).
   - drm/vmwgfx: Limit max desktop dimensions to 8Kx8K (bsc#1048155).
   - ext4: nowait aio support (FATE#321994).
   - fs: Introduce filemap_range_has_page() (FATE#321994).
   - fs: Introduce RWF_NOWAIT and FMODE_AIO_NOWAIT (FATE#321994).
   - fs: pass on flags in compat_writev (bsc#1050211).
   - fs: return if direct I/O will trigger writeback (FATE#321994).
   - fs: Separate out kiocb flags setup based on RWF_* flags (FATE#321994).
   - fs: Use RWF_* flags for AIO operations (FATE#321994).
   - fuse: initialize the flock flag in fuse_file on allocation (git-fixes).
   - i2c: designware: Add ACPI HID for Hisilicon Hip07/08 I2C controller
     (bsc#1049291).
   - i2c: designware: Convert to use unified device property API
     (bsc#1049291).
   - i2c: xgene: Set ACPI_COMPANION_I2C (bsc#1053633).
   - i2c: xgene-slimpro: Add ACPI support by using PCC mailbox (bsc#1053633).
   - i2c: xgene-slimpro: include linux/io.h for memremap (bsc#1053633).
   - i2c: xgene-slimpro: Use a single function to send command message
     (bsc#1053633).
   - i40e/i40evf: fix out-of-bounds read of cpumask (bsc#1053685).
   - ib/iser: Fix connection teardown race condition (bsc#1050211).
   - iscsi-target: fix invalid flags in text response (bsc#1052095).
   - iwlwifi: missing error code in iwl_trans_pcie_alloc() (bsc#1031717).
   - kabi: arm64: compatibility workaround for lse atomics (bsc#1055290).
   - kABI: protect enum pid_type (kabi).
   - kABI: protect struct iscsi_np (kabi).
   - kABI: protect struct se_lun (kabi).
   - kabi/severities: add fs/ceph to kabi severities (bsc#1048228).
   - kabi/severities: Ignore drivers/scsi/cxgbi (bsc#1052094)
   - kabi/severities: Ignore kABI changes due to last patchset (bnc#1053472)
   - kABI: uninline task_tgid_nr_nr (kabi).
   - kvm: arm64: Restore host physical timer access on hyp_panic()
     (bsc#1054082).
   - kvm: arm/arm64: Fix bug in advertising KVM_CAP_MSI_DEVID capability
     (bsc#1054082).
   - kvm, pkeys: do not use PKRU value in vcpu->arch.guest_fpu.state
     (bsc#1055935).
   - kvm: x86: block guest protection keys unless the host has them enabled
     (bsc#1055935).
   - kvm: x86: kABI workaround for PKRU fixes (bsc#1055935).
   - kvm: x86: simplify handling of PKRU (bsc#1055935).
   - libceph: abort already submitted but abortable requests when map or pool
     goes full (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: add an epoch_barrier field to struct ceph_osd_client
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: advertise support for NEW_OSDOP_ENCODING and SERVER_LUMINOUS
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: advertise support for OSD_POOLRESEND (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: allow requests to return immediately on full conditions if
     caller wishes (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: always populate t->target_{oid,oloc} in calc_target()
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: always signal completion when done (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: apply_upmap() (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: avoid unnecessary pi lookups in calc_target() (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: ceph_connection_operations::reencode_message() method
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: ceph_decode_skip_* helpers (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: compute actual pgid in ceph_pg_to_up_acting_osds()
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph, crush: per-pool crush_choose_arg_map for crush_do_rule()
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: delete from need_resend_linger before check_linger_pool_dne()
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: do not call encode_request_finish() on MOSDBackoff messages
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: do not call ->reencode_message() more than once per message
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: do not pass pgid by value (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: drop need_resend from calc_target() (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: encode_{pgid,oloc}() helpers (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: fallback for when there isn't a pool-specific choose_arg
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: fix old style declaration warnings (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: foldreq->last_force_resend into ceph_osd_request_target
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: get rid of ack vs commit (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: handle non-empty dest in ceph_{oloc,oid}_copy() (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: initialize last_linger_id with a large integer (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: introduce and switch to decode_pg_mapping() (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: introduce ceph_spg, ceph_pg_to_primary_shard() (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: kill __{insert,lookup,remove}_pg_mapping() (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: make DEFINE_RB_* helpers more general (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: make encode_request_*() work with r_mempool requests
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: make RECOVERY_DELETES feature create a new interval
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: make sure need_resend targets reflect latest map (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: MOSDOp v8 encoding (actual spgid + full hash) (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: new features macros (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: new pi->last_force_request_resend (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: NULL deref on osdmap_apply_incremental() error path
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: osd_request_timeout option (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: osd_state is 32 bits wide in luminous (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: pg_upmap[_items] infrastructure (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: pool deletion detection (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: potential NULL dereference in ceph_msg_data_create()
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: remove ceph_sanitize_features() workaround (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: remove now unused finish_request() wrapper (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: remove req->r_replay_version (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: resend on PG splits if OSD has RESEND_ON_SPLIT (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: respect RADOS_BACKOFF backoffs (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: set -EINVAL in one place in crush_decode() (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: support SERVER_JEWEL feature bits (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: take osdc->lock in osdmap_show() and dump flags in hex
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: upmap semantic changes (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: use alloc_pg_mapping() in __decode_pg_upmap_items()
     (bsc#1048228).
   - libceph: use target pi for calc_target() calculations (bsc#1048228).
   - lib: test_rhashtable: fix for large entry counts (bsc#1055359).
   - lib: test_rhashtable: Fix KASAN warning (bsc#1055359).
   - locking/rwsem: Fix down_write_killable() for
     CONFIG_RWSEM_GENERIC_SPINLOCK=y (bsc#969756).
   - locking/rwsem-spinlock: Fix EINTR branch in __down_write_common()
     (bsc#969756).
   - lpfc: Add Buffer to Buffer credit recovery support (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: convert info messages to standard messages (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Correct issues with FAWWN and FDISCs (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Correct return error codes to align with nvme_fc transport
     (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix bad sgl reposting after 2nd adapter reset (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix crash in lpfc nvmet when fc port is reset (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix duplicate NVME rport entries and namespaces (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix handling of FCP and NVME FC4 types in Pt2Pt topology
     (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: fix "integer constant too large" error on 32bit archs
     (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix loop mode target discovery (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix MRQ > 1 context list handling (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix NVME PRLI handling during RSCN (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix nvme target failure after 2nd adapter reset (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix oops when NVME Target is discovered in a nonNVME environment
     (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix plogi collision that causes illegal state transition
     (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix rediscovery on switch blade pull (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: Fix relative offset error on large nvmet target ios (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: fixup crash during storage failover operations (bsc#1042847).
   - lpfc: Limit amount of work processed in IRQ (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: lpfc version bump 11.4.0.3 (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: remove console log clutter (bsc#1052384).
   - lpfc: support nvmet_fc defer_rcv callback (bsc#1052384).
   - megaraid_sas: Fix probing cards without io port (bsc#1053681).
   - mmc: mmc: correct the logic for setting HS400ES signal voltage
     (bsc#1054082).
   - mm, madvise: ensure poisoned pages are removed from per-cpu lists (VM hw
     poison -- git fixes).
   - mptsas: Fixup device hotplug for VMWare ESXi (bsc#1030850).
   - net: ethernet: hip04: Call SET_NETDEV_DEV() (bsc#1049336).
   - netfilter: fix IS_ERR_VALUE usage (bsc#1052888).
   - netfilter: x_tables: pack percpu counter allocations (bsc#1052888).
   - netfilter: x_tables: pass xt_counters struct instead of packet counter
     (bsc#1052888).
   - netfilter: x_tables: pass xt_counters struct to counter allocator
     (bsc#1052888).
   - net: hns: add acpi function of xge led control (bsc#1049336).
   - net: hns: Fix a skb used after free bug (bsc#1049336).
   - net/mlx5: Cancel delayed recovery work when unloading the driver
     (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5: Clean SRIOV eswitch resources upon VF creation failure
     (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5: Consider tx_enabled in all modes on remap (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5e: Add field select to MTPPS register (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5e: Add missing support for PTP_CLK_REQ_PPS request (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5e: Change 1PPS out scheme (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5e: Fix broken disable 1PPS flow (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5e: Fix outer_header_zero() check size (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5e: Fix TX carrier errors report in get stats ndo (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5e: Initialize CEE's getpermhwaddr address buffer to 0xff
     (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5e: Rename physical symbol errors counter (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5: Fix mlx5_add_flow_rules call with correct num of dests
     (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5: Fix mlx5_ifc_mtpps_reg_bits structure size (bsc#1015342).
   - net/mlx5: Fix offset of hca cap reserved field (bsc#1015342).
   - net: phy: Fix lack of reference count on PHY driver (bsc#1049336).
   - net: phy: Fix PHY module checks and NULL deref in phy_attach_direct()
     (bsc#1049336).
   - nvme-fc: address target disconnect race conditions in fcp io submit
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvme-fc: do not override opts->nr_io_queues (bsc#1052384).
   - nvme-fc: kABI fix for defer_rcv() callback (bsc#1052384).
   - nvme_fc/nvmet_fc: revise Create Association descriptor length
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvme_fc: Reattach to localports on re-registration (bsc#1052384).
   - nvme-fc: revise TRADDR parsing (bsc#1052384).
   - nvme-fc: update tagset nr_hw_queues after queues reinit (bsc#1052384).
   - nvme-fc: use blk_mq_delay_run_hw_queue instead of open-coding it
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvme: fix hostid parsing (bsc#1049272).
   - nvme-loop: update tagset nr_hw_queues after reconnecting/resetting
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvme-pci: fix CMB sysfs file removal in reset path (bsc#1050211).
   - nvme-rdma: update tagset nr_hw_queues after reconnecting/resetting
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvmet: avoid unneeded assignment of submit_bio return value
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvmet_fc: Accept variable pad lengths on Create Association LS
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvmet_fc: add defer_req callback for deferment of cmd buffer return
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvmet-fc: correct use after free on list teardown (bsc#1052384).
   - nvmet-fc: eliminate incorrect static markers on local variables
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvmet-fc: fix byte swapping in nvmet_fc_ls_create_association
     (bsc#1052384).
   - nvmet_fc: Simplify sg list handling (bsc#1052384).
   - nvmet: prefix version configfs file with attr (bsc#1052384).
   - of: fix "/cpus" reference leak in of_numa_parse_cpu_nodes()
     (bsc#1056827).
   - ovl: fix dentry leak for default_permissions (bsc#1054084).
   - pci/msi: fix the pci_alloc_irq_vectors_affinity stub (bsc#1050211).
   - pci/MSI: Ignore affinity if pre/post vector count is more than min_vecs
     (1050211).
   - percpu_ref: allow operation mode switching operations to be called
     concurrently (bsc#1055096).
   - percpu_ref: remove unnecessary RCU grace period for staggered atomic
     switching confirmation (bsc#1055096).
   - percpu_ref: reorganize __percpu_ref_switch_to_atomic() and relocate
     percpu_ref_switch_to_atomic() (bsc#1055096).
   - percpu_ref: restructure operation mode switching (bsc#1055096).
   - percpu_ref: unify staggered atomic switching wait behavior (bsc#1055096).
   - phy: Do not increment MDIO bus refcount unless it's a different owner
     (bsc#1049336).
   - phy: fix error case of phy_led_triggers_(un)register (bsc#1049336).
   - qeth: add network device features for VLAN devices (bnc#1053472,
     LTC#157385).
   - r8169: Add support for restarting auto-negotiation (bsc#1050742).
   - r8169:Correct the way of setting RTL8168DP ephy (bsc#1050742).
   - r8169:fix system hange problem (bsc#1050742).
   - r8169:Fix typo in setting RTL8168H PHY parameter (bsc#1050742).
   - r8169:Fix typo in setting RTL8168H PHY PFM mode (bsc#1050742).
   - r8169:Remove unnecessary phy reset for pcie nic when setting link spped
     (bsc#1050742).
   - r8169:Update the way of reading RTL8168H PHY register "rg_saw_cnt"
     (bsc#1050742).
   - rdma/mlx5: Fix existence check for extended address vector (bsc#1015342).
   - Remove patch
     0407-nvme_fc-change-failure-code-on-remoteport-connectivi.patch
     (bsc#1037838)
   - Revert "ceph: SetPageError() for writeback pages if writepages
 fails"
     (bsc#1048228).
   - s390/diag: add diag26c support (bnc#1053472, LTC#156729).
   - s390: export symbols for crash-kmp (bsc#1053915).
   - s390: Include uapi/linux/if_ether.h instead of linux/if_ether.h
     (bsc#1053472).
   - s390/pci: do not cleanup in arch_setup_msi_irqs (bnc#1053472,
     LTC#157731).
   - s390/pci: fix handling of PEC 306 (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).
   - s390/pci: improve error handling during fmb (de)registration
     (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).
   - s390/pci: improve error handling during interrupt deregistration
     (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).
   - s390/pci: improve pci hotplug (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).
   - s390/pci: improve unreg_ioat error handling (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).
   - s390/pci: introduce clp_get_state (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).
   - s390/pci: provide more debug information (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).
   - s390/pci: recognize name clashes with uids (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).
   - s390/qeth: no ETH header for outbound AF_IUCV (bnc#1053472, LTC#156276).
   - s390/qeth: size calculation outbound buffers (bnc#1053472, LTC#156276).
   - s390/qeth: use diag26c to get MAC address on L2 (bnc#1053472,
     LTC#156729).
   - scsi: csiostor: add check for supported fw version (bsc#1005776).
   - scsi: csiostor: add support for Chelsio T6 adapters (bsc#1005776).
   - scsi: csiostor: fix use after free in csio_hw_use_fwconfig()
     (bsc#1005776).
   - scsi: csiostor: switch to pci_alloc_irq_vectors (bsc#1005776).
   - scsi: csiostor: update module version (bsc#1052093).
   - scsi: cxgb4i: assign rxqs in round robin mode (bsc#1052094).
   - scsi: qedf: Fix a potential NULL pointer dereference (bsc#1048912).
   - scsi: qedf: Limit number of CQs (bsc#1040813).
   - supported.conf: clear mistaken external support flag for cifs.ko
     (bsc#1053802).
   - tpm: fix: return rc when devm_add_action() fails (bsc#1020645,
     fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048, git-fixes
     8e0ee3c9faed).
   - tpm: Issue a TPM2_Shutdown for TPM2 devices (bsc#1053117).
   - tpm: KABI fix (bsc#1053117).
   - tpm: read burstcount from TPM_STS in one 32-bit transaction
     (bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,
     git-fixes 27084efee0c3).
   - tpm_tis_core: Choose appropriate timeout for reading burstcount
     (bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,
     git-fixes aec04cbdf723).
   - tpm_tis_core: convert max timeouts from msec to jiffies (bsc#1020645,
     fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048, git-fixes
     aec04cbdf723).
   - tty: pl011: fix initialization order of QDF2400 E44 (bsc#1054082).
   - tty: serial: msm: Support more bauds (git-fixes).
   - Update
     patches.drivers/tpm-141-fix-RC-value-check-in-tpm2_seal_trusted.patch
     (bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,
     git-fixes 5ca4c20cfd37).
   - usb: core: fix device node leak (bsc#1047487).
   - x86/mm: Fix use-after-free of ldt_struct (bsc#1055963).
   - xfs/dmapi: fix incorrect file->f_path.dentry->d_inode usage
     (bsc#1055896).
   - xfs: nowait aio support (FATE#321994).
   - xgene: Always get clk source, but ignore if it's missing for SGMII
 ports
     (bsc#1048501).
   - xgene: Do not fail probe, if there is no clk resource for SGMII
     interfaces (bsc#1048501).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1017=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-docs-4.4.85-22.3
      kernel-docs-html-4.4.85-22.3
      kernel-docs-pdf-4.4.85-22.3
      kernel-macros-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-source-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-source-vanilla-4.4.85-22.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      kernel-debug-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-debug-base-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-debug-base-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-debug-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-debug-debugsource-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-debug-devel-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-debug-devel-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-default-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-default-base-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-default-devel-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-obs-build-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-obs-qa-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-syms-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-vanilla-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-vanilla-base-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-vanilla-base-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-vanilla-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-vanilla-debugsource-4.4.85-22.1
      kernel-vanilla-devel-4.4.85-22.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12134.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14051.html
