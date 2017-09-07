Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2384-1

Rating: important

References: #1005776 #1015342 #1020645 #1020657 #1030850

#1031717 #1031784 #1034048 #1037838 #1040813

#1042847 #1047487 #1047989 #1048155 #1048228

#1048325 #1048327 #1048356 #1048501 #1048912

#1048934 #1049226 #1049272 #1049291 #1049336

#1050211 #1050742 #1051790 #1052093 #1052094

#1052095 #1052384 #1052580 #1052888 #1053117

#1053309 #1053472 #1053627 #1053629 #1053633

#1053681 #1053685 #1053802 #1053915 #1053919

#1054082 #1054084 #1055013 #1055096 #1055272

#1055290 #1055359 #1055709 #1055896 #1055935

#1055963 #1056185 #1056588 #1056827 #969756



Cross-References: CVE-2017-12134 CVE-2017-14051

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has 58 fixes

Description:







The openSUSE Leap 42.3 kernel was updated to 4.4.85 to receive various

The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-14051: An integer overflow in the

qla2x00_sysfs_write_optrom_ctl function in

drivers/scsi/qla2xxx/qla_attr.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system crash) by

leveraging root access (bnc#1056588).

- CVE-2017-12134: The xen_biovec_phys_mergeable function in

drivers/xen/biomerge.c in Xen might allow local OS guest users to

corrupt block device data streams and consequently obtain sensitive

memory information, cause a denial of service, or gain host OS

privileges by leveraging incorrect block IO merge-ability calculation

(bnc#1051790 bnc#1053919).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- acpi: apd: Add clock frequency for Hisilicon Hip07/08 I2C controller

(bsc#1049291).

- acpi: apd: Fix HID for Hisilicon Hip07/08 (bsc#1049291).

- acpi: APEI: Enable APEI multiple GHES source to share a single external

IRQ (bsc#1053627).

- acpi: irq: Fix return code of acpi_gsi_to_irq() (bsc#1053627).

- acpi: pci: fix GIC irq model default PCI IRQ polarity (bsc#1053629).

- acpi: scan: Prefer devices without _HID for _ADR matching (git-fixes).

- Add "shutdown" to "struct class" (bsc#1053117).

- alsa: hda - Add stereo mic quirk for Lenovo G50-70 (17aa:3978)

(bsc#1020657).

- alsa: hda - Implement mic-mute LED mode enum (bsc#1055013).

- alsa: hda - Workaround for i915 KBL breakage

(bsc#1048356,bsc#1047989,bsc#1055272).

- alsa: ice1712: Add support for STAudio ADCIII (bsc#1048934).

- alsa: usb-audio: Apply sample rate quirk to Sennheiser headset

(bsc#1052580).

- arm64: do not trace atomic operations (bsc#1055290).

- block: add kblock_mod_delayed_work_on() (bsc#1050211).

- block: Make blk_mq_delay_kick_requeue_list() rerun the queue at a quiet

time (bsc#1050211).

- block: provide bio_uninit() free freeing integrity/task associations

(bsc#1050211).

- block: return on congested block device (FATE#321994).

- bluetooth: bnep: fix possible might sleep error in bnep_session

(bsc#1031784).

- bluetooth: cmtp: fix possible might sleep error in cmtp_session

(bsc#1031784).

- bnxt_en: Add a callback to inform RDMA driver during PCI shutdown

(bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Add additional chip ID definitions (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Add bnxt_get_num_stats() to centrally get the number of ethtool

stats (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Add missing logic to handle TPA end error conditions

(bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Add PCI IDs for BCM57454 VF devices (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Allow the user to set ethtool stats-block-usecs to 0

(bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Call bnxt_dcb_init() after getting firmware DCBX configuration

(bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Check status of firmware DCBX agent before setting

DCB_CAP_DCBX_HOST (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Fix bug in ethtool -L (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Fix netpoll handling (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Fix race conditions in .ndo_get_stats64() (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Fix SRIOV on big-endian architecture (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Fix xmit_more with BQL (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Implement ndo_bridge_{get|set}link methods (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Implement xmit_more (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Optimize doorbell write operations for newer chips

(bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Pass in sh parameter to bnxt_set_dflt_rings() (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Report firmware DCBX agent (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Retrieve the hardware bridge mode from the firmware

(bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Set ETS min_bw parameter for older firmware (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Support for Short Firmware Message (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Update firmware interface spec to 1.8.0 (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt: fix unsigned comparsion with 0 (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt: fix unused variable warnings (bsc#1053309).

- btrfs: fix early ENOSPC due to delalloc (bsc#1049226).

- btrfs: nowait aio: Correct assignment of pos (FATE#321994).

- btrfs: nowait aio support (FATE#321994).

- ceph: avoid accessing freeing inode in ceph_check_delayed_caps()

(bsc#1048228).

- ceph: avoid invalid memory dereference in the middle of umount

(bsc#1048228).

- ceph: cleanup writepage_nounlock() (bsc#1048228).

- ceph: do not re-send interrupted flock request (bsc#1048228).

- ceph: getattr before read on ceph.* xattrs (bsc#1048228).

- ceph: handle epoch barriers in cap messages (bsc#1048228).

- ceph: new mount option that specifies fscache uniquifier (bsc#1048228).

- ceph: redirty page when writepage_nounlock() skips unwritable page

(bsc#1048228).

- ceph: remove special ack vs commit behavior (bsc#1048228).

- ceph: remove useless page->mapping check in writepage_nounlock()

(bsc#1048228).

- ceph: re-request max size after importing caps (bsc#1048228).

- ceph: update ceph_dentry_info::lease_session when necessary

(bsc#1048228).

- ceph: update the 'approaching max_size' code (bsc#1048228).

- ceph: when seeing write errors on an inode, switch to sync writes

(bsc#1048228).

- cifs: Fix maximum SMB2 header size (bsc#1056185).

- clocksource/drivers/arm_arch_timer: Fix mem frame loop initialization

(bsc#1055709).

- crush: assume weight_set != null imples weight_set_size > 0

(bsc#1048228).

- crush: crush_init_workspace starts with struct crush_work (bsc#1048228).

- crush: implement weight and id overrides for straw2 (bsc#1048228).

- crush: remove an obsolete comment (bsc#1048228).

- crypto: chcr - Add ctr mode and process large sg entries for cipher

(bsc#1048325).

- crypto: chcr - Avoid changing request structure (bsc#1048325).

- crypto: chcr - Ensure Destination sg entry size less than 2k

(bsc#1048325).

- crypto: chcr - Fix fallback key setting (bsc#1048325).

- crypto: chcr - Pass lcb bit setting to firmware (bsc#1048325).

- crypto: chcr - Return correct error code (bsc#1048325).

- cxgb4: update latest firmware version supported (bsc#1048327).

- cxgbit: add missing __kfree_skb() (bsc#1052095).

- cxgbit: fix sg_nents calculation (bsc#1052095).

- Disable patch 0017-nvmet_fc-Simplify-sg-list-handling.patch (bsc#1052384)

- dm: make flush bios explicitly sync (bsc#1050211).

- dm mpath: do not lock up a CPU with requeuing activity (bsc#1048912).

- drivers: net: xgene: Fix wrong logical operation (bsc#1056827).

- drm/vmwgfx: Limit max desktop dimensions to 8Kx8K (bsc#1048155).

- ext4: nowait aio support (FATE#321994).

- fs: Introduce filemap_range_has_page() (FATE#321994).

- fs: Introduce RWF_NOWAIT and FMODE_AIO_NOWAIT (FATE#321994).

- fs: pass on flags in compat_writev (bsc#1050211).

- fs: return if direct I/O will trigger writeback (FATE#321994).

- fs: Separate out kiocb flags setup based on RWF_* flags (FATE#321994).

- fs: Use RWF_* flags for AIO operations (FATE#321994).

- fuse: initialize the flock flag in fuse_file on allocation (git-fixes).

- i2c: designware: Add ACPI HID for Hisilicon Hip07/08 I2C controller

(bsc#1049291).

- i2c: designware: Convert to use unified device property API

(bsc#1049291).

- i2c: xgene: Set ACPI_COMPANION_I2C (bsc#1053633).

- i2c: xgene-slimpro: Add ACPI support by using PCC mailbox (bsc#1053633).

- i2c: xgene-slimpro: include linux/io.h for memremap (bsc#1053633).

- i2c: xgene-slimpro: Use a single function to send command message

(bsc#1053633).

- i40e/i40evf: fix out-of-bounds read of cpumask (bsc#1053685).

- ib/iser: Fix connection teardown race condition (bsc#1050211).

- iscsi-target: fix invalid flags in text response (bsc#1052095).

- iwlwifi: missing error code in iwl_trans_pcie_alloc() (bsc#1031717).

- kabi: arm64: compatibility workaround for lse atomics (bsc#1055290).

- kABI: protect enum pid_type (kabi).

- kABI: protect struct iscsi_np (kabi).

- kABI: protect struct se_lun (kabi).

- kabi/severities: add fs/ceph to kabi severities (bsc#1048228).

- kabi/severities: Ignore drivers/scsi/cxgbi (bsc#1052094)

- kabi/severities: Ignore kABI changes due to last patchset (bnc#1053472)

- kABI: uninline task_tgid_nr_nr (kabi).

- kvm: arm64: Restore host physical timer access on hyp_panic()

(bsc#1054082).

- kvm: arm/arm64: Fix bug in advertising KVM_CAP_MSI_DEVID capability

(bsc#1054082).

- kvm, pkeys: do not use PKRU value in vcpu->arch.guest_fpu.state

(bsc#1055935).

- kvm: x86: block guest protection keys unless the host has them enabled

(bsc#1055935).

- kvm: x86: kABI workaround for PKRU fixes (bsc#1055935).

- kvm: x86: simplify handling of PKRU (bsc#1055935).

- libceph: abort already submitted but abortable requests when map or pool

goes full (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: add an epoch_barrier field to struct ceph_osd_client

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: advertise support for NEW_OSDOP_ENCODING and SERVER_LUMINOUS

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: advertise support for OSD_POOLRESEND (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: allow requests to return immediately on full conditions if

caller wishes (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: always populate t->target_{oid,oloc} in calc_target()

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: always signal completion when done (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: apply_upmap() (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: avoid unnecessary pi lookups in calc_target() (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: ceph_connection_operations::reencode_message() method

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: ceph_decode_skip_* helpers (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: compute actual pgid in ceph_pg_to_up_acting_osds()

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph, crush: per-pool crush_choose_arg_map for crush_do_rule()

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: delete from need_resend_linger before check_linger_pool_dne()

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: do not call encode_request_finish() on MOSDBackoff messages

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: do not call ->reencode_message() more than once per message

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: do not pass pgid by value (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: drop need_resend from calc_target() (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: encode_{pgid,oloc}() helpers (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: fallback for when there isn't a pool-specific choose_arg

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: fix old style declaration warnings (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: foldreq->last_force_resend into ceph_osd_request_target

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: get rid of ack vs commit (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: handle non-empty dest in ceph_{oloc,oid}_copy() (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: initialize last_linger_id with a large integer (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: introduce and switch to decode_pg_mapping() (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: introduce ceph_spg, ceph_pg_to_primary_shard() (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: kill __{insert,lookup,remove}_pg_mapping() (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: make DEFINE_RB_* helpers more general (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: make encode_request_*() work with r_mempool requests

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: make RECOVERY_DELETES feature create a new interval

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: make sure need_resend targets reflect latest map (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: MOSDOp v8 encoding (actual spgid + full hash) (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: new features macros (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: new pi->last_force_request_resend (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: NULL deref on osdmap_apply_incremental() error path

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: osd_request_timeout option (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: osd_state is 32 bits wide in luminous (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: pg_upmap[_items] infrastructure (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: pool deletion detection (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: potential NULL dereference in ceph_msg_data_create()

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: remove ceph_sanitize_features() workaround (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: remove now unused finish_request() wrapper (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: remove req->r_replay_version (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: resend on PG splits if OSD has RESEND_ON_SPLIT (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: respect RADOS_BACKOFF backoffs (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: set -EINVAL in one place in crush_decode() (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: support SERVER_JEWEL feature bits (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: take osdc->lock in osdmap_show() and dump flags in hex

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: upmap semantic changes (bsc#1048228).

- libceph: use alloc_pg_mapping() in __decode_pg_upmap_items()

(bsc#1048228).

- libceph: use target pi for calc_target() calculations (bsc#1048228).

- lib: test_rhashtable: fix for large entry counts (bsc#1055359).

- lib: test_rhashtable: Fix KASAN warning (bsc#1055359).

- locking/rwsem: Fix down_write_killable() for

CONFIG_RWSEM_GENERIC_SPINLOCK=y (bsc#969756).

- locking/rwsem-spinlock: Fix EINTR branch in __down_write_common()

(bsc#969756).

- lpfc: Add Buffer to Buffer credit recovery support (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: convert info messages to standard messages (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Correct issues with FAWWN and FDISCs (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Correct return error codes to align with nvme_fc transport

(bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix bad sgl reposting after 2nd adapter reset (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix crash in lpfc nvmet when fc port is reset (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix duplicate NVME rport entries and namespaces (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix handling of FCP and NVME FC4 types in Pt2Pt topology

(bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: fix "integer constant too large" error on 32bit archs

(bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix loop mode target discovery (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix MRQ > 1 context list handling (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix NVME PRLI handling during RSCN (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix nvme target failure after 2nd adapter reset (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix oops when NVME Target is discovered in a nonNVME environment

(bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix plogi collision that causes illegal state transition

(bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix rediscovery on switch blade pull (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: Fix relative offset error on large nvmet target ios (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: fixup crash during storage failover operations (bsc#1042847).

- lpfc: Limit amount of work processed in IRQ (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: lpfc version bump 11.4.0.3 (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: remove console log clutter (bsc#1052384).

- lpfc: support nvmet_fc defer_rcv callback (bsc#1052384).

- megaraid_sas: Fix probing cards without io port (bsc#1053681).

- mmc: mmc: correct the logic for setting HS400ES signal voltage

(bsc#1054082).

- mm, madvise: ensure poisoned pages are removed from per-cpu lists (VM hw

poison -- git fixes).

- mptsas: Fixup device hotplug for VMWare ESXi (bsc#1030850).

- net: ethernet: hip04: Call SET_NETDEV_DEV() (bsc#1049336).

- netfilter: fix IS_ERR_VALUE usage (bsc#1052888).

- netfilter: x_tables: pack percpu counter allocations (bsc#1052888).

- netfilter: x_tables: pass xt_counters struct instead of packet counter

(bsc#1052888).

- netfilter: x_tables: pass xt_counters struct to counter allocator

(bsc#1052888).

- net: hns: add acpi function of xge led control (bsc#1049336).

- net: hns: Fix a skb used after free bug (bsc#1049336).

- net/mlx5: Cancel delayed recovery work when unloading the driver

(bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5: Clean SRIOV eswitch resources upon VF creation failure

(bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5: Consider tx_enabled in all modes on remap (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5e: Add field select to MTPPS register (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5e: Add missing support for PTP_CLK_REQ_PPS request (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5e: Change 1PPS out scheme (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5e: Fix broken disable 1PPS flow (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5e: Fix outer_header_zero() check size (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5e: Fix TX carrier errors report in get stats ndo (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5e: Initialize CEE's getpermhwaddr address buffer to 0xff

(bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5e: Rename physical symbol errors counter (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5: Fix mlx5_add_flow_rules call with correct num of dests

(bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5: Fix mlx5_ifc_mtpps_reg_bits structure size (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5: Fix offset of hca cap reserved field (bsc#1015342).

- net: phy: Fix lack of reference count on PHY driver (bsc#1049336).

- net: phy: Fix PHY module checks and NULL deref in phy_attach_direct()

(bsc#1049336).

- nvme-fc: address target disconnect race conditions in fcp io submit

(bsc#1052384).

- nvme-fc: do not override opts->nr_io_queues (bsc#1052384).

- nvme-fc: kABI fix for defer_rcv() callback (bsc#1052384).

- nvme_fc/nvmet_fc: revise Create Association descriptor length

(bsc#1052384).

- nvme_fc: Reattach to localports on re-registration (bsc#1052384).

- nvme-fc: revise TRADDR parsing (bsc#1052384).

- nvme-fc: update tagset nr_hw_queues after queues reinit (bsc#1052384).

- nvme-fc: use blk_mq_delay_run_hw_queue instead of open-coding it

(bsc#1052384).

- nvme: fix hostid parsing (bsc#1049272).

- nvme-loop: update tagset nr_hw_queues after reconnecting/resetting

(bsc#1052384).

- nvme-pci: fix CMB sysfs file removal in reset path (bsc#1050211).

- nvme-rdma: update tagset nr_hw_queues after reconnecting/resetting

(bsc#1052384).

- nvmet: avoid unneeded assignment of submit_bio return value

(bsc#1052384).

- nvmet_fc: Accept variable pad lengths on Create Association LS

(bsc#1052384).

- nvmet_fc: add defer_req callback for deferment of cmd buffer return

(bsc#1052384).

- nvmet-fc: correct use after free on list teardown (bsc#1052384).

- nvmet-fc: eliminate incorrect static markers on local variables

(bsc#1052384).

- nvmet-fc: fix byte swapping in nvmet_fc_ls_create_association

(bsc#1052384).

- nvmet_fc: Simplify sg list handling (bsc#1052384).

- nvmet: prefix version configfs file with attr (bsc#1052384).

- of: fix "/cpus" reference leak in of_numa_parse_cpu_nodes()

(bsc#1056827).

- ovl: fix dentry leak for default_permissions (bsc#1054084).

- pci/msi: fix the pci_alloc_irq_vectors_affinity stub (bsc#1050211).

- pci/MSI: Ignore affinity if pre/post vector count is more than min_vecs

(1050211).

- percpu_ref: allow operation mode switching operations to be called

concurrently (bsc#1055096).

- percpu_ref: remove unnecessary RCU grace period for staggered atomic

switching confirmation (bsc#1055096).

- percpu_ref: reorganize __percpu_ref_switch_to_atomic() and relocate

percpu_ref_switch_to_atomic() (bsc#1055096).

- percpu_ref: restructure operation mode switching (bsc#1055096).

- percpu_ref: unify staggered atomic switching wait behavior (bsc#1055096).

- phy: Do not increment MDIO bus refcount unless it's a different owner

(bsc#1049336).

- phy: fix error case of phy_led_triggers_(un)register (bsc#1049336).

- qeth: add network device features for VLAN devices (bnc#1053472,

LTC#157385).

- r8169: Add support for restarting auto-negotiation (bsc#1050742).

- r8169:Correct the way of setting RTL8168DP ephy (bsc#1050742).

- r8169:fix system hange problem (bsc#1050742).

- r8169:Fix typo in setting RTL8168H PHY parameter (bsc#1050742).

- r8169:Fix typo in setting RTL8168H PHY PFM mode (bsc#1050742).

- r8169:Remove unnecessary phy reset for pcie nic when setting link spped

(bsc#1050742).

- r8169:Update the way of reading RTL8168H PHY register "rg_saw_cnt"

(bsc#1050742).

- rdma/mlx5: Fix existence check for extended address vector (bsc#1015342).

- Remove patch

0407-nvme_fc-change-failure-code-on-remoteport-connectivi.patch

(bsc#1037838)

- Revert "ceph: SetPageError() for writeback pages if writepages

fails"

(bsc#1048228).

- s390/diag: add diag26c support (bnc#1053472, LTC#156729).

- s390: export symbols for crash-kmp (bsc#1053915).

- s390: Include uapi/linux/if_ether.h instead of linux/if_ether.h

(bsc#1053472).

- s390/pci: do not cleanup in arch_setup_msi_irqs (bnc#1053472,

LTC#157731).

- s390/pci: fix handling of PEC 306 (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).

- s390/pci: improve error handling during fmb (de)registration

(bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).

- s390/pci: improve error handling during interrupt deregistration

(bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).

- s390/pci: improve pci hotplug (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).

- s390/pci: improve unreg_ioat error handling (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).

- s390/pci: introduce clp_get_state (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).

- s390/pci: provide more debug information (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).

- s390/pci: recognize name clashes with uids (bnc#1053472, LTC#157731).

- s390/qeth: no ETH header for outbound AF_IUCV (bnc#1053472, LTC#156276).

- s390/qeth: size calculation outbound buffers (bnc#1053472, LTC#156276).

- s390/qeth: use diag26c to get MAC address on L2 (bnc#1053472,

LTC#156729).

- scsi: csiostor: add check for supported fw version (bsc#1005776).

- scsi: csiostor: add support for Chelsio T6 adapters (bsc#1005776).

- scsi: csiostor: fix use after free in csio_hw_use_fwconfig()

(bsc#1005776).

- scsi: csiostor: switch to pci_alloc_irq_vectors (bsc#1005776).

- scsi: csiostor: update module version (bsc#1052093).

- scsi: cxgb4i: assign rxqs in round robin mode (bsc#1052094).

- scsi: qedf: Fix a potential NULL pointer dereference (bsc#1048912).

- scsi: qedf: Limit number of CQs (bsc#1040813).

- supported.conf: clear mistaken external support flag for cifs.ko

(bsc#1053802).

- tpm: fix: return rc when devm_add_action() fails (bsc#1020645,

fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048, git-fixes

8e0ee3c9faed).

- tpm: Issue a TPM2_Shutdown for TPM2 devices (bsc#1053117).

- tpm: KABI fix (bsc#1053117).

- tpm: read burstcount from TPM_STS in one 32-bit transaction

(bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,

git-fixes 27084efee0c3).

- tpm_tis_core: Choose appropriate timeout for reading burstcount

(bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,

git-fixes aec04cbdf723).

- tpm_tis_core: convert max timeouts from msec to jiffies (bsc#1020645,

fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048, git-fixes

aec04cbdf723).

- tty: pl011: fix initialization order of QDF2400 E44 (bsc#1054082).

- tty: serial: msm: Support more bauds (git-fixes).

- Update

patches.drivers/tpm-141-fix-RC-value-check-in-tpm2_seal_trusted.patch

(bsc#1020645, fate#321435, fate#321507, fate#321600, bsc#1034048,

git-fixes 5ca4c20cfd37).

- usb: core: fix device node leak (bsc#1047487).

- x86/mm: Fix use-after-free of ldt_struct (bsc#1055963).

- xfs/dmapi: fix incorrect file->f_path.dentry->d_inode usage

(bsc#1055896).

- xfs: nowait aio support (FATE#321994).

- xgene: Always get clk source, but ignore if it's missing for SGMII

ports

(bsc#1048501).

- xgene: Do not fail probe, if there is no clk resource for SGMII

Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1017=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):



kernel-devel-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-docs-4.4.85-22.3

kernel-docs-html-4.4.85-22.3

kernel-docs-pdf-4.4.85-22.3

kernel-macros-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-source-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-source-vanilla-4.4.85-22.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):



kernel-debug-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-debug-base-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-debug-base-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-debug-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-debug-debugsource-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-debug-devel-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-debug-devel-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-default-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-default-base-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-default-devel-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-obs-build-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-obs-qa-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-syms-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-vanilla-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-vanilla-base-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-vanilla-base-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-vanilla-debuginfo-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-vanilla-debugsource-4.4.85-22.1

kernel-vanilla-devel-4.4.85-22.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12134.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14051.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005776

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015342

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020645

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020657

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030850

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031717

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031784

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034048

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037838

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1040813

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042847

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047487

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047989

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048155

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048228

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048325

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048327

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048356

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048501

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048912

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048934

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049226

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049272

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049291

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049336

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050211

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050742

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051790

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052093

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052094

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052095

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052384

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052580

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052888

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053117

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053309

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053472

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053627

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053629

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053633

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053681

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053685

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053802

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053915

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053919

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054082

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1054084

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055013

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055096

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055272

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055290

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055359

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055709

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055896

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055935

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055963

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056185

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056588

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056827

https://bugzilla.suse.com/969756



