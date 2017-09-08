|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in file
|Name:
|Denial of Service in file
|ID:
|USN-3412-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. September 2017, 00:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000249
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============5635795721586875040==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="6je3jpvjyufnxxch"
Content-Disposition: inline
--6je3jpvjyufnxxch
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3412-1
September 07, 2017
file vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
Summary:
The file utility could be made to crash if it opened a specially
crafted file.
Software Description:
- file: Tool to determine file types
Details:
Thomas Jarosch discovered that file incorrectly handled certain ELF
files. An attacker could use this to cause file to crash, resulting
in a denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
file 1:5.29-3ubuntu0.1
libmagic1 1:5.29-3ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3412-1
CVE-2017-1000249
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/file/1:5.29-3ubuntu0.1
--6je3jpvjyufnxxch
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=EpLP
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--6je3jpvjyufnxxch--
--===============5635795721586875040==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
|
|