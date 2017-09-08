Sicherheit: Denial of Service in file



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3412-1

September 07, 2017



file vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04



Summary:



The file utility could be made to crash if it opened a specially

crafted file.



Software Description:

- file: Tool to determine file types



Details:



Thomas Jarosch discovered that file incorrectly handled certain ELF

files. An attacker could use this to cause file to crash, resulting

in a denial of service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

file 1:5.29-3ubuntu0.1

libmagic1 1:5.29-3ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3412-1

CVE-2017-1000249



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/file/1:5.29-3ubuntu0.1





