Sicherheit: Denial of Service in file
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in file
ID: USN-3412-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Fr, 8. September 2017, 00:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000249

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3412-1
September 07, 2017

file vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04

Summary:

The file utility could be made to crash if it opened a specially
crafted file.

Software Description:
- file: Tool to determine file types

Details:

Thomas Jarosch discovered that file incorrectly handled certain ELF
files. An attacker could use this to cause file to crash, resulting
in a denial of service.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  file                            1:5.29-3ubuntu0.1
  libmagic1                       1:5.29-3ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3412-1
  CVE-2017-1000249

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/file/1:5.29-3ubuntu0.1


