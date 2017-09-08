Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: FEDORA-2017-bdd0b565ef
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 8. September 2017, 07:34
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-bdd0b565ef

2017-09-07 16:37:57.253194

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : thunderbird

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 52.3.0

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://www.mozilla.org/projects/thunderbird/

Summary     : Mozilla Thunderbird mail/newsgroup client

Description :

Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Update to latest upstream version

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade thunderbird' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
AWX: Frei­es Pro­jekt zu An­si­ble Tower

2
LLVM 5.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

6
Ent­wick­lung zu Gnome 3.26 be­en­det

0
Vi­deo-E­di­tor OpenShot 2.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Linux Con­tai­ner­s: LXC in Ver­si­on 2.1 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
Java künf­tig halb­jähr­li­ch?

2
Der »Goog­le Sum­mer of Code 2017« ist zu Ende

10
WinB­trfs 1.0 vor­ge­stellt

1
FSFE stellt Emp­feh­lun­gen für die Soft­ware-Li­zen­zie­rung vor

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-2 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung