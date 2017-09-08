Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-bdd0b565ef

2017-09-07 16:37:57.253194

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : thunderbird

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 52.3.0

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.mozilla.org/projects/thunderbird/

Summary : Mozilla Thunderbird mail/newsgroup client

Description :

Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



Update to latest upstream version

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade thunderbird' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

