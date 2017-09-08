|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|FEDORA-2017-bdd0b565ef
|Fedora
|Fedora 25
|Fr, 8. September 2017, 07:34
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-bdd0b565ef
2017-09-07 16:37:57.253194
Name : thunderbird
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 52.3.0
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.mozilla.org/projects/thunderbird/
Summary : Mozilla Thunderbird mail/newsgroup client
Description :
Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.
Update Information:
Update to latest upstream version
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade thunderbird' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
