Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2389-1

Rating: important

References: #1000365 #1000380 #1012422 #1013018 #1015452

#1023051 #1029140 #1029850 #1030552 #1030593

#1030814 #1032340 #1032471 #1034026 #1034670

#1035576 #1035721 #1035777 #1035920 #1036056

#1036288 #1036629 #1037191 #1037193 #1037227

#1037232 #1037233 #1037356 #1037358 #1037359

#1037441 #1038544 #1038879 #1038981 #1038982

#1039258 #1039354 #1039456 #1039594 #1039882

#1039883 #1039885 #1040069 #1040351 #1041160

#1041431 #1041762 #1041975 #1042045 #1042615

#1042633 #1042687 #1042832 #1042863 #1043014

#1043234 #1043935 #1044015 #1044125 #1044216

#1044230 #1044854 #1044882 #1044913 #1045154

#1045356 #1045416 #1045479 #1045487 #1045525

#1045538 #1045547 #1045615 #1046107 #1046192

#1046715 #1047027 #1047053 #1047343 #1047354

#1047487 #1047523 #1047653 #1048185 #1048221

#1048232 #1048275 #1049128 #1049483 #1049603

#1049688 #1049882 #1050154 #1050431 #1051478

#1051515 #1051770 #1055680 #784815 #792863

#799133 #909618 #919382 #928138 #938352 #943786

#948562 #962257 #971975 #972891 #986924 #990682

#995542

Cross-References: CVE-2014-9922 CVE-2016-10277 CVE-2017-1000363

CVE-2017-1000365 CVE-2017-1000380 CVE-2017-11176

CVE-2017-11473 CVE-2017-2647 CVE-2017-6951

CVE-2017-7482 CVE-2017-7487 CVE-2017-7533

CVE-2017-7542 CVE-2017-8890 CVE-2017-8924

CVE-2017-8925 CVE-2017-9074 CVE-2017-9075

CVE-2017-9076 CVE-2017-9077 CVE-2017-9242



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA

SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that solves 21 vulnerabilities and has 92 fixes

is now available.



Description:





The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP4 kernel was updated to receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-7482: Several missing length checks ticket decode allowing for

information leak or potentially code execution (bsc#1046107).

- CVE-2016-10277: Potential privilege escalation due to a missing bounds

check in the lp driver. A kernel command-line adversary can overflow the

parport_nr array to execute code (bsc#1039456).

- CVE-2017-7542: The ip6_find_1stfragopt function in

net/ipv6/output_core.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause

a denial of service (integer overflow and infinite loop) by leveraging

the ability to open a raw socket (bsc#1049882).

- CVE-2017-7533: Bug in inotify code allowing privilege escalation

(bsc#1049483).

- CVE-2017-11176: The mq_notify function in the Linux kernel did not set

the sock pointer to NULL upon entry into the retry logic. During a

user-space close of a Netlink socket, it allowed attackers to cause a

denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly have unspecified other

impact (bsc#1048275).

- CVE-2017-11473: Buffer overflow in the mp_override_legacy_irq() function

in arch/x86/kernel/acpi/boot.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to gain privileges via a crafted ACPI table (bnc#1049603).

- CVE-2017-1000365: The Linux Kernel imposed a size restriction on the

arguments and environmental strings passed through

RLIMIT_STACK/RLIM_INFINITY (1/4 of the size), but did not take the

argument and environment pointers into account, which allowed attackers

to bypass this limitation. (bnc#1039354)

- CVE-2014-9922: The eCryptfs subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges via a large filesystem stack that includes an

overlayfs layer, related to fs/ecryptfs/main.c and fs/overlayfs/super.c

(bnc#1032340)

- CVE-2017-8924: The edge_bulk_in_callback function in

drivers/usb/serial/io_ti.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information (in the dmesg ringbuffer and syslog) from

uninitialized kernel memory by using a crafted USB device (posing as an

io_ti USB serial device) to trigger an integer underflow (bnc#1038982).

- CVE-2017-8925: The omninet_open function in drivers/usb/serial/omninet.c

in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(tty exhaustion) by leveraging reference count mishandling (bnc#1038981).

- CVE-2017-1000380: sound/core/timer.c was vulnerable to a data race in

the ALSA /dev/snd/timer driver resulting in local users being able to

read information belonging to other users, i.e., uninitialized memory

contents could have bene disclosed when a read and an ioctl happen at

the same time (bnc#1044125)

- CVE-2017-9242: The __ip6_append_data function in net/ipv6/ip6_output.c

was too late in checking whether an overwrite of an skb data structure

may occur, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(system crash) via crafted system calls (bnc#1041431)

- CVE-2017-1000363: A buffer overflow in kernel commandline handling of

the "lp" parameter could be used by local console attackers to

bypass

certain secure boot settings. (bnc#1039456)

- CVE-2017-9076: The dccp_v6_request_recv_sock function in net/dccp/ipv6.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via

crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bnc#1039885)

- CVE-2017-9077: The tcp_v6_syn_recv_sock function in net/ipv6/tcp_ipv6.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via

crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bnc#1040069)

- CVE-2017-9075: The sctp_v6_create_accept_sk function in net/sctp/ipv6.c

in the Linux kernel mishandled inheritance, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via

crafted system calls, a related issue to CVE-2017-8890 (bnc#1039883)

- CVE-2017-9074: The IPv6 fragmentation implementation in the Linux kernel

did not consider that the nexthdr field may be associated with an

invalid option, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds read and BUG) or possibly have unspecified other impact

via crafted socket and send system calls (bnc#1039882)

- CVE-2017-7487: The ipxitf_ioctl function in net/ipx/af_ipx.c in the

Linux kernel mishandled reference counts, which allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly have unspecified

other impact via a failed SIOCGIFADDR ioctl call for an IPX interface

(bnc#1038879)

- CVE-2017-8890: The inet_csk_clone_lock function in

net/ipv4/inet_connection_sock.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to

cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified

other impact by leveraging use of the accept system call (bnc#1038544)

- CVE-2017-2647: The KEYS subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and system crash) via vectors involving a NULL value for a

certain match field, related to the keyring_search_iterator function in

keyring.c (bnc#1030593)

- CVE-2017-6951: The keyring_search_aux function in

security/keys/keyring.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause

a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and OOPS) via a

request_key system call for the "dead" type (bnc#1029850)



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- 8250: use callbacks to access UART_DLL/UART_DLM.

- ALSA: ctxfi: Fallback DMA mask to 32bit (bsc#1045538).

- ALSA: hda - Fix regression of HD-audio controller fallback modes

(bsc#1045538).

- ALSA: hda - using uninitialized data (bsc#1045538).

- ALSA: hda/realtek - Correction of fixup codes for PB V7900 laptop

(bsc#1045538).

- ALSA: hda/realtek - Fix COEF widget NID for ALC260 replacer fixup

(bsc#1045538).

- ALSA: off by one bug in snd_riptide_joystick_probe() (bsc#1045538).

- ALSA: seq: Fix snd_seq_call_port_info_ioctl in compat mode (bsc#1045538).

- Add CVE tag to references

- CIFS: backport prepath matching fix (bsc#799133).

- Drop CONFIG_PPC_CELL from bigmem (bsc#1049128).

- EDAC, amd64_edac: Shift wrapping issue in f1x_get_norm_dct_addr().

- Fix scripts/bigmem-generate-ifdef-guard to work on all branches

- Fix soft lockup in svc_rdma_send (bsc#1044854).

- IB/mlx4: Demote mcg message from warning to debug (bsc#919382).

- IB/mlx4: Fix ib device initialization error flow (bsc#919382).

- IB/mlx4: Fix port query for 56Gb Ethernet links (bsc#919382).

- IB/mlx4: Handle well-known-gid in mad_demux processing (bsc#919382).

- IB/mlx4: Reduce SRIOV multicast cleanup warning message to debug level

(bsc#919382).

- IB/mlx4: Set traffic class in AH (bsc#919382).

- Implement an ioctl to support the USMTMC-USB488 READ_STATUS_BYTE

operation (bsc#1036288).

- Input: cm109 - validate number of endpoints before using them

(bsc#1037193).

- Input: hanwang - validate number of endpoints before using them

(bsc#1037232).

- Input: yealink - validate number of endpoints before using them

(bsc#1037227).

- KEYS: Disallow keyrings beginning with '.' to be joined as session

keyrings (bnc#1035576).

- NFS: Avoid getting confused by confused server (bsc#1045416).

- NFS: Fix another OPEN_DOWNGRADE bug (git-next).

- NFS: Fix size of NFSACL SETACL operations (git-fixes).

- NFS: Make nfs_readdir revalidate less often (bsc#1048232).

- NFS: tidy up nfs_show_mountd_netid (git-fixes).

- NFSD: Do not use state id of 0 - it is reserved (bsc#1049688

bsc#1051770).

- NFSv4: Do not call put_rpccred() under the rcu_read_lock() (git-fixes).

- NFSv4: Fix another bug in the close/open_downgrade code (git-fixes).

- NFSv4: Fix problems with close in the presence of a delegation

(git-fixes).

- NFSv4: Fix the underestimation of delegation XDR space reservation

(git-fixes).

- NFSv4: fix getacl head length estimation (git-fixes).

- PCI: Fix devfn for VPD access through function 0 (bnc#943786 git-fixes).

- Remove superfluous make flags (bsc#1012422)

- Return short read or 0 at end of a raw device, not EIO (bsc#1039594).

- Revert "math64: New div64_u64_rem helper" (bnc#938352).

- SUNRPC: Fix a memory leak in the backchannel code (git-fixes).

- Staging: vt6655-6: potential NULL dereference in

hostap_disable_hostapd() (bsc#1045479).

- USB: class: usbtmc.c: Cleaning up uninitialized variables (bsc#1036288).

- USB: class: usbtmc: do not print error when allocating urb fails

(bsc#1036288).

- USB: class: usbtmc: do not print on ENOMEM (bsc#1036288).

- USB: iowarrior: fix NULL-deref in write (bsc#1037359).

- USB: iowarrior: fix info ioctl on big-endian hosts (bsc#1037441).

- USB: r8a66597-hcd: select a different endpoint on timeout (bsc#1047053).

- USB: serial: ark3116: fix register-accessor error handling (git-fixes).

- USB: serial: ch341: fix open error handling (bsc#1037441).

- USB: serial: cp210x: fix tiocmget error handling (bsc#1037441).

- USB: serial: ftdi_sio: fix line-status over-reporting (bsc#1037441).

- USB: serial: io_edgeport: fix epic-descriptor handling (bsc#1037441).

- USB: serial: io_ti: fix information leak in completion handler

(git-fixes).

- USB: serial: mos7840: fix another NULL-deref at open (bsc#1034026).

- USB: serial: oti6858: fix NULL-deref at open (bsc#1037441).

- USB: serial: sierra: fix bogus alternate-setting assumption

(bsc#1037441).

- USB: serial: spcp8x5: fix NULL-deref at open (bsc#1037441).

- USB: usbip: fix nonconforming hub descriptor (bsc#1047487).

- USB: usbtmc: Add flag rigol_quirk to usbtmc_device_data (bsc#1036288).

- USB: usbtmc: Change magic number to constant (bsc#1036288).

- USB: usbtmc: Set rigol_quirk if device is listed (bsc#1036288).

- USB: usbtmc: TMC request code segregated from usbtmc_read (bsc#1036288).

- USB: usbtmc: add device quirk for Rigol DS6104 (bsc#1036288).

- USB: usbtmc: add missing endpoint sanity check (bsc#1036288).

- USB: usbtmc: fix DMA on stack (bsc#1036288).

- USB: usbtmc: fix big-endian probe of Rigol devices (bsc#1036288).

- USB: usbtmc: fix probe error path (bsc#1036288).

- USB: usbtmc: usbtmc_read sends multiple TMC header based on rigol_quirk

(bsc#1036288).

- USB: wusbcore: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1045487).

- Update patches.fixes/nfs-svc-rdma.fix (bsc#1044854).

- Use make --output-sync feature when available (bsc#1012422).

- Xen/PCI-MSI: fix sysfs teardown in DomU (bsc#986924).

- __bitmap_parselist: fix bug in empty string handling (bnc#1042633).

- acpi: Disable APEI error injection if securelevel is set (bsc#972891,

bsc#1023051).

- af_key: Add lock to key dump (bsc#1047653).

- af_key: Fix slab-out-of-bounds in pfkey_compile_policy (bsc#1047354).

- ath9k: fix buffer overrun for ar9287 (bsc#1045538).

- blacklist b50a6c584bb4 powerpc/perf: Clear MMCR2 when enabling PMU

(bsc#1035721).

- blacklist.conf: Add a few inapplicable items (bsc#1045538).

- blacklist.conf: Blacklist 847fa1a6d3d0 ('ftrace/x86_32: Set

ftrace_stub

to weak to prevent gcc from using short jumps to it') The released

kernels are not build with a gas new enough to optimize the jmps so that

this patch would be required. (bsc#1051478)

- blkback/blktap: do not leak stack data via response ring (bsc#1042863

XSA-216).

- block: do not allow updates through sysfs until registration completes

(bsc#1047027).

- block: fix ext_dev_lock lockdep report (bsc#1050154).

- btrfs: Do not clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- cifs: Timeout on SMBNegotiate request (bsc#1044913).

- cifs: do not compare uniqueids in cifs_prime_dcache unless server inode

numbers are in use (bsc#1041975). backporting upstream commit

2f2591a34db6c9361faa316c91a6e320cb4e6aee

- cifs: small underflow in cnvrtDosUnixTm() (bsc#1043935).

- cputime: Avoid multiplication overflow on utime scaling (bnc#938352).

- crypto: nx - off by one bug in nx_of_update_msc() (bnc#792863).

- decompress_bunzip2: off by one in get_next_block() (git-fixes).

- dentry name snapshots (bsc#1049483).

- devres: fix a for loop bounds check (git-fixes).

- dm: fix ioctl retry termination with signal (bsc#1050154).

- drm/mgag200: Add support for G200eH3 (bnc#1044216)

- drm/mgag200: Fix to always set HiPri for G200e4 (bsc#1015452,

bsc#995542).

- ext2: Do not clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- ext3: Do not clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- ext4: Do not clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- ext4: fix fdatasync(2) after extent manipulation operations

(bsc#1013018).

- ext4: keep existing extra fields when inode expands (bsc#1013018).

- fbdev/efifb: Fix 16 color palette entry calculation (bsc#1041762).

- firmware: fix directory creation rule matching with make 3.80

(bsc#1012422).

- firmware: fix directory creation rule matching with make 3.82

(bsc#1012422).

- fixed invalid assignment of 64bit mask to host dma_boundary for scatter

gather segment boundary limit (bsc#1042045).

- fnic: Return 'DID_IMM_RETRY' if rport is not ready (bsc#1035920).

- fnic: Using rport->dd_data to check rport online instead of

rport_lookup

(bsc#1035920).

- fs/block_dev: always invalidate cleancache in invalidate_bdev()

(git-fixes).

- fs/xattr.c: zero out memory copied to userspace in getxattr

(bsc#1013018).

- fs: fix data invalidation in the cleancache during direct IO (git-fixes).

- fuse: add missing FR_FORCE (bsc#1013018).

- genirq: Prevent proc race against freeing of irq descriptors

(bnc#1044230).

- hrtimer: Allow concurrent hrtimer_start() for self restarting timers

(bnc#1013018).

- initial cr0 bits (bnc#1036056, LTC#153612).

- ipmr, ip6mr: fix scheduling while atomic and a deadlock with

ipmr_get_route (git-fixes).

- irq: Fix race condition (bsc#1042615).

- isdn/gigaset: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1037356).

- isofs: Do not return EACCES for unknown filesystems (bsc#1013018).

- jsm: add support for additional Neo cards (bsc#1045615).

- kernel-binary.spec: Propagate MAKE_ARGS to %build (bsc#1012422)

- libata: fix sff host state machine locking while polling (bsc#1045525).

- libceph: NULL deref on crush_decode() error path (bsc#1044015).

- libceph: potential NULL dereference in ceph_msg_data_create()

(bsc#1051515).

- libfc: fixup locking in fc_disc_stop() (bsc#1029140).

- libfc: move 'pending' and 'requested' setting

(bsc#1029140).

- libfc: only restart discovery after timeout if not already running

(bsc#1029140).

- locking/rtmutex: Prevent dequeue vs. unlock race (bnc#1013018).

- math64: New div64_u64_rem helper (bnc#938352).

- md/raid0: apply base queue limits *before* disk_stack_limits (git-fixes).

- md/raid1: extend spinlock to protect raid1_end_read_request against

inconsistencies (git-fixes).

- md/raid1: fix test for 'was read error from last working device'

(git-fixes).

- md/raid5: Fix CPU hotplug callback registration (git-fixes).

- md/raid5: do not record new size if resize_stripes fails (git-fixes).

- md: ensure md devices are freed before module is unloaded (git-fixes).

- md: fix a null dereference (bsc#1040351).

- md: flush ->event_work before stopping array (git-fixes).

- md: make sure GET_ARRAY_INFO ioctl reports correct "clean" status

(git-fixes).

- md: use separate bio_pool for metadata writes (bsc#1040351).

- megaraid_sas: add missing curly braces in ioctl handler (bsc#1050154).

- mlx4: reduce OOM risk on arches with large pages (bsc#919382).

- mm/huge_memory: replace VM_NO_THP VM_BUG_ON with actual VMA check (VM

Functionality, bsc#1042832).

- mm/memory-failure.c: use compound_head() flags for huge pages

(bnc#971975 VM -- git fixes).

- mm: hugetlb: call huge_pte_alloc() only if ptep is null (VM

Functionality, bsc#1042832).

- mmc: core: add missing pm event in mmc_pm_notify to fix hib restore

(bsc#1045547).

- mmc: ushc: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1037191).

- module: fix memory leak on early load_module() failures (bsc#1043014).

- mwifiex: printk() overflow with 32-byte SSIDs (bsc#1048185).

- net/mlx4: Fix the check in attaching steering rules (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4: Fix uninitialized fields in rule when adding promiscuous mode

to device managed flow steering (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Eliminate warning messages for SRQ_LIMIT under SRIOV

(bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Enhance the MAD_IFC wrapper to convert VF port to

physical (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Fix VF overwrite of module param which disables DMFS on

new probed PFs (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Fix when to save some qp context flags for dynamic VST to

VGT transitions (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Get num_tc using netdev_get_num_tc (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Prevent VF from changing port configuration (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Use cq quota in SRIOV when creating completion EQs

(bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Use-after-free causes a resource leak in flow-steering

detach (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Avoid adding steering rules with invalid ring (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Change the error print to debug print (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Fix type mismatch for 32-bit systems (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Resolve dividing by zero in 32-bit system (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Wake TX queues only when there's enough room

(bsc#1039258).

- net/mlx4_en: fix overflow in mlx4_en_init_timestamp() (bsc#919382).

- net: avoid reference counter overflows on fib_rules in multicast

forwarding (git-fixes).

- net: ip6mr: fix static mfc/dev leaks on table destruction (git-fixes).

- net: ipmr: fix static mfc/dev leaks on table destruction (git-fixes).

- net: wimax/i2400m: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1037358).

- netxen_nic: set rcode to the return status from the call to

netxen_issue_cmd (bnc#784815).

- nfs: fix nfs_size_to_loff_t (git-fixes).

- nfsd4: minor NFSv2/v3 write decoding cleanup (bsc#1034670).

- nfsd: check for oversized NFSv2/v3 arguments (bsc#1034670).

- nfsd: stricter decoding of write-like NFSv2/v3 ops (bsc#1034670).

- ocfs2: Do not clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- ocfs2: NFS hangs in __ocfs2_cluster_lock due to race with

ocfs2_unblock_lock (bsc#962257).

- perf/core: Correct event creation with PERF_FORMAT_GROUP (bnc#1013018).

- perf/core: Fix event inheritance on fork() (bnc#1013018).

- powerpc/ibmebus: Fix device reference leaks in sysfs interface

(bsc#1035777 [2017-04-24] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).

- powerpc/ibmebus: Fix further device reference leaks (bsc#1035777

[2017-04-24] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Check for non-kernel address in get_kernel_vsid()

(bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Convert mask to unsigned long (bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Increase VA range to 128TB (bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Properly mask the ESID bits when building proto VSID

(bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Support 68 bit VA (bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Use context ids 1-4 for the kernel (bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Convert slice_mask high slice to a bitmap

(bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Fix off-by-1 error when computing slice mask

(bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Move slice_mask struct definition to slice.c

(bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Update slice mask printing to use bitmap printing

(bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm/slice: Update the function prototype (bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm: Do not alias user region to other regions below PAGE_OFFSET

(bsc#928138).

- powerpc/mm: Remove checks that TASK_SIZE_USER64 is too small

(bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/mm: use macro PGTABLE_EADDR_SIZE instead of digital

(bsc#1032471).

- powerpc/pci/rpadlpar: Fix device reference leaks (bsc#1035777

[2017-04-24] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).

- powerpc/pseries: Release DRC when configure_connector fails

(bsc#1035777, Pending Base Kernel Fixes).

- powerpc: Drop support for pre-POWER4 cpus (bsc#1032471).

- powerpc: Remove STAB code (bsc#1032471).

- random32: fix off-by-one in seeding requirement (git-fixes).

- reiserfs: Do not clear SGID when inheriting ACLs (bsc#1030552).

- reiserfs: do not preallocate blocks for extended attributes (bsc#990682).

- rfkill: fix rfkill_fop_read wait_event usage (bsc#1046192).

- s390/qdio: clear DSCI prior to scanning multiple input queues

(bnc#1046715, LTC#156234).

- s390/qeth: no ETH header for outbound AF_IUCV (bnc#1046715, LTC#156276).

- s390/qeth: size calculation outbound buffers (bnc#1046715, LTC#156276).

- sched/core: Remove false-positive warning from wake_up_process()

(bnc#1044882).

- sched/cputime: Do not scale when utime == 0 (bnc#938352).

- sched/debug: Print the scheduler topology group mask (bnc#1013018).

- sched/fair, cpumask: Export for_each_cpu_wrap() (bnc#1013018).

- sched/fair: Fix min_vruntime tracking (bnc#1013018).

- sched/rt: Fix PI handling vs. sched_setscheduler() (bnc#1013018). Prep

for b60205c7c558 sched/fair: Fix min_vruntime tracking

- sched/topology: Fix building of overlapping sched-groups (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Fix overlapping sched_group_capacity (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Fix overlapping sched_group_mask (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Move comment about asymmetric node setups (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Optimize build_group_mask() (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Refactor function build_overlap_sched_groups()

(bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Remove FORCE_SD_OVERLAP (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Simplify build_overlap_sched_groups() (bnc#1013018).

- sched/topology: Verify the first group matches the child domain

(bnc#1013018).

- sched: Always initialize cpu-power (bnc#1013018).

- sched: Avoid cputime scaling overflow (bnc#938352).

- sched: Avoid prev->stime underflow (bnc#938352).

- sched: Do not account bogus utime (bnc#938352).

- sched: Fix SD_OVERLAP (bnc#1013018).

- sched: Fix domain iteration (bnc#1013018).

- sched: Lower chances of cputime scaling overflow (bnc#938352).

- sched: Move nr_cpus_allowed out of 'struct sched_rt_entity'

(bnc#1013018). Prep for b60205c7c558 sched/fair: Fix min_vruntime

tracking

- sched: Rename a misleading variable in build_overlap_sched_groups()

(bnc#1013018).

- sched: Use swap() macro in scale_stime() (bnc#938352).

- scsi: bnx2i: missing error code in bnx2i_ep_connect() (bsc#1048221).

- scsi: fix race between simultaneous decrements of ->host_failed

(bsc#1050154).

- scsi: fnic: Correcting rport check location in fnic_queuecommand_lck

(bsc#1035920).

- scsi: mvsas: fix command_active typo (bsc#1050154).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Fix scsi scan hang triggered if adapter fails during init

(bsc#1050154).

- sfc: do not device_attach if a reset is pending (bsc#909618).

- smsc75xx: use skb_cow_head() to deal with cloned skbs (bsc#1045154).

- splice: Stub splice_write_to_file (bsc#1043234).

- svcrdma: Fix send_reply() scatter/gather set-up (git-fixes).

- target/iscsi: Fix double free in lio_target_tiqn_addtpg() (bsc#1050154).

- tracing/kprobes: Enforce kprobes teardown after testing (bnc#1013018).

- tracing: Fix syscall_*regfunc() vs copy_process() race (bnc#1042687).

- udf: Fix deadlock between writeback and udf_setsize() (bsc#1013018).

- udf: Fix races with i_size changes during readpage (bsc#1013018).

- usbtmc: remove redundant braces (bsc#1036288).

- usbtmc: remove trailing spaces (bsc#1036288).

- usbvision: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1050431).

- uwb: hwa-rc: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1037233).

- uwb: i1480-dfu: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1036629).

- vb2: Fix an off by one error in 'vb2_plane_vaddr' (bsc#1050431).

- vmxnet3: avoid calling pskb_may_pull with interrupts disabled

(bsc#1045356).

- vmxnet3: fix checks for dma mapping errors (bsc#1045356).

- vmxnet3: fix lock imbalance in vmxnet3_tq_xmit() (bsc#1045356).

- x86, mm, paravirt: Fix vmalloc_fault oops during lazy MMU updates

(bsc#948562).

- x86/pci-calgary: Fix iommu_free() comparison of unsigned expression

greater than 0 (bsc#1051478).

- xen: avoid deadlock in xenbus (bnc#1047523).

- xfrm: NULL dereference on allocation failure (bsc#1047343).

- xfrm: Oops on error in pfkey_msg2xfrm_state() (bsc#1047653).

- xfrm: dst_entries_init() per-net dst_ops (bsc#1030814).

- xfs: Synchronize xfs_buf disposal routines (bsc#1041160).

- xfs: use ->b_state to fix buffer I/O accounting release race

(bsc#1041160).

- xprtrdma: Free the pd if ib_query_qp() fails (git-fixes).





To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-kernel-13274=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-kernel-13274=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA:



zypper in -t patch slexsp3-kernel-13274=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slertesp4-kernel-13274=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slehasp4-kernel-13274=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-kernel-13274=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (noarch):



kernel-docs-3.0.101-108.7.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-default-base-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-default-devel-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-source-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-syms-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-trace-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-trace-base-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-trace-devel-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



kernel-ec2-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-ec2-base-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-ec2-devel-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-xen-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-xen-base-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-xen-devel-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (s390x):



kernel-default-man-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64):



kernel-bigmem-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-bigmem-base-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-bigmem-devel-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-ppc64-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-ppc64-base-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-ppc64-devel-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):



kernel-pae-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-pae-base-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-pae-devel-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-extra-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 x86_64):



kernel-xen-extra-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (x86_64):



kernel-trace-extra-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (ppc64):



kernel-ppc64-extra-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586):



kernel-pae-extra-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4 (x86_64):



cluster-network-kmp-rt-1.4_3.0.101_rt130_68-2.32.2.14

cluster-network-kmp-rt_trace-1.4_3.0.101_rt130_68-2.32.2.14

drbd-kmp-rt-8.4.4_3.0.101_rt130_68-0.27.2.13

drbd-kmp-rt_trace-8.4.4_3.0.101_rt130_68-0.27.2.13

gfs2-kmp-rt-2_3.0.101_rt130_68-0.24.2.14

gfs2-kmp-rt_trace-2_3.0.101_rt130_68-0.24.2.14

ocfs2-kmp-rt-1.6_3.0.101_rt130_68-0.28.3.4

ocfs2-kmp-rt_trace-1.6_3.0.101_rt130_68-0.28.3.4



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



cluster-network-kmp-default-1.4_3.0.101_108.7-2.32.2.14

cluster-network-kmp-trace-1.4_3.0.101_108.7-2.32.2.14

drbd-8.4.4-0.27.2.1

drbd-bash-completion-8.4.4-0.27.2.1

drbd-heartbeat-8.4.4-0.27.2.1

drbd-kmp-default-8.4.4_3.0.101_108.7-0.27.2.13

drbd-kmp-trace-8.4.4_3.0.101_108.7-0.27.2.13

drbd-pacemaker-8.4.4-0.27.2.1

drbd-udev-8.4.4-0.27.2.1

drbd-utils-8.4.4-0.27.2.1

gfs2-kmp-default-2_3.0.101_108.7-0.24.2.14

gfs2-kmp-trace-2_3.0.101_108.7-0.24.2.14

ocfs2-kmp-default-1.6_3.0.101_108.7-0.28.3.4

ocfs2-kmp-trace-1.6_3.0.101_108.7-0.28.3.4



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



cluster-network-kmp-xen-1.4_3.0.101_108.7-2.32.2.14

drbd-kmp-xen-8.4.4_3.0.101_108.7-0.27.2.13

gfs2-kmp-xen-2_3.0.101_108.7-0.24.2.14

ocfs2-kmp-xen-1.6_3.0.101_108.7-0.28.3.4



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4 (x86_64):



drbd-xen-8.4.4-0.27.2.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4 (ppc64):



cluster-network-kmp-bigmem-1.4_3.0.101_108.7-2.32.2.14

cluster-network-kmp-ppc64-1.4_3.0.101_108.7-2.32.2.14

drbd-kmp-bigmem-8.4.4_3.0.101_108.7-0.27.2.13

drbd-kmp-ppc64-8.4.4_3.0.101_108.7-0.27.2.13

gfs2-kmp-bigmem-2_3.0.101_108.7-0.24.2.14

gfs2-kmp-ppc64-2_3.0.101_108.7-0.24.2.14

ocfs2-kmp-bigmem-1.6_3.0.101_108.7-0.28.3.4

ocfs2-kmp-ppc64-1.6_3.0.101_108.7-0.28.3.4



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4 (i586):



cluster-network-kmp-pae-1.4_3.0.101_108.7-2.32.2.14

drbd-kmp-pae-8.4.4_3.0.101_108.7-0.27.2.13

gfs2-kmp-pae-2_3.0.101_108.7-0.24.2.14

ocfs2-kmp-pae-1.6_3.0.101_108.7-0.28.3.4



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



drbd-debuginfo-8.4.4-0.27.2.1

drbd-debugsource-8.4.4-0.27.2.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-default-debugsource-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-trace-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-trace-debugsource-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-trace-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-xen-debugsource-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-xen-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (ppc64):



kernel-bigmem-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-bigmem-debugsource-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-ppc64-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-ppc64-debugsource-3.0.101-108.7.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586):



kernel-pae-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-pae-debugsource-3.0.101-108.7.1

kernel-pae-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-108.7.1





https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9922.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10277.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000363.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000365.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000380.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11176.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11473.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2647.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6951.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7482.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7487.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7533.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7542.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8890.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8924.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8925.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9074.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9075.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9076.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9077.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9242.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000365

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000380

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012422

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013018

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015452

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023051

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029140

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029850

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030552

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030593

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030814

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1032340

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1032471

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034026

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034670

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035576

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035721

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035777

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035920

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036056

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036288

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036629

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037191

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037193

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037227

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037232

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037233

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037356

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037358

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037359

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037441

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038544

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038879

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038981

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1038982

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1039258

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1039354

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1039456

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1039594

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1039882

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1039883

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1039885

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1040069

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1040351

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1041160

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1041431

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1041762

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1041975

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042045

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042615

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042633

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042687

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042832

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042863

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1043014

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1043234

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1043935

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044015

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044125

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044216

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044230

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044854

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044882

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1044913

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045154

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045356

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045416

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045479

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045487

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045525

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045538

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045547

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1045615

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046107

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046192

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046715

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047027

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047053

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047343

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047354

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047487

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047523

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047653

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048185

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048221

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048232

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048275

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049128

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049483

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049603

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049688

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049882

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050154

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050431

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051478

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051515

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051770

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055680

https://bugzilla.suse.com/784815

https://bugzilla.suse.com/792863

https://bugzilla.suse.com/799133

https://bugzilla.suse.com/909618

https://bugzilla.suse.com/919382

https://bugzilla.suse.com/928138

https://bugzilla.suse.com/938352

https://bugzilla.suse.com/943786

https://bugzilla.suse.com/948562

https://bugzilla.suse.com/962257

https://bugzilla.suse.com/971975

https://bugzilla.suse.com/972891

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986924

https://bugzilla.suse.com/990682

https://bugzilla.suse.com/995542



