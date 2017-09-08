Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in mingw-libidn2

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-fe4f93fde4

2017-09-08 14:08:08.815892

Name : mingw-libidn2

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 2.0.4

Release : 1.fc26

URL : https://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/#libidn2

Summary : MinGW Windows Internationalized Domain Name 2008 support library

Description :

Libidn2 is an implementation of the IDNA2008 specifications in RFC

5890, 5891, 5892 and 5893 for internationalized domain names (IDN).

It is a standalone library, without any dependency on libidn.



Update Information:



Libidn2 2.0.4 (released 2017-08-30) =================================== *

Fix

integer overflow in bidi.c/_isBidi() * Fix integer overflow in

puny_decode.c/decode_digit() * Improve docs * Fix idna_free() to

idn_free()

* Update fuzzer corpora

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1486883 - CVE-2017-14061 CVE-2017-14062 mingw-libidn2: various

flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486883

