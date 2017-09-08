Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in mingw-libidn2
Name: Zwei Probleme in mingw-libidn2
ID: FEDORA-2017-fe4f93fde4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Fr, 8. September 2017, 19:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14062
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14061

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-fe4f93fde4

2017-09-08 14:08:08.815892

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : mingw-libidn2

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 2.0.4

Release     : 1.fc26

URL         : https://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/#libidn2

Summary     : MinGW Windows Internationalized Domain Name 2008 support library

Description :

Libidn2 is an implementation of the IDNA2008 specifications in RFC

5890, 5891, 5892 and 5893 for internationalized domain names (IDN).

It is a standalone library, without any dependency on libidn.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Libidn2 2.0.4 (released 2017-08-30) ===================================    *
 Fix

integer overflow in bidi.c/_isBidi()   * Fix integer overflow in

puny_decode.c/decode_digit()   * Improve docs   * Fix idna_free() to
 idn_free()

* Update fuzzer corpora

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1486883 - CVE-2017-14061 CVE-2017-14062 mingw-libidn2: various
 flaws [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486883

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-libidn2' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
