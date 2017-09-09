Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2391-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Sa, 9. September 2017, 09:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7546
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7547
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7548

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql96
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2391-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1051684 #1051685 #1053259 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547 CVE-2017-7548
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for postgresql96 fixes the following issues:

   * CVE-2017-7547: Further restrict visibility of
     pg_user_mappings.umoptions, to protect passwords stored as user mapping
     options. (bsc#1051685)
   * CVE-2017-7546: Disallow empty passwords in all password-based
     authentication methods. (bsc#1051684)
   * CVE-2017-7548: lo_put() function ignores ACLs. (bsc#1053259)

   The changelog for this release is here:
   https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.6/static/release-9-6-4.html

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1021=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1021=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      libecpg6-9.6.4-6.1
      libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-6.1
      libpq5-9.6.4-6.1
      libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-devel-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-devel-debuginfo-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-plperl-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-plperl-debuginfo-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-plpython-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-plpython-debuginfo-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-pltcl-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-pltcl-debuginfo-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-server-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-6.1
      postgresql96-test-9.6.4-6.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-6.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      libecpg6-32bit-9.6.4-6.1
      libecpg6-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-6.1
      libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-6.1
      libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-6.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      libecpg6-9.6.4-5.1
      libecpg6-debuginfo-9.6.4-5.1
      libpq5-9.6.4-5.1
      libpq5-debuginfo-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-contrib-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-contrib-debuginfo-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-debuginfo-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-debugsource-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-devel-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-devel-debuginfo-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-libs-debugsource-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-plperl-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-plperl-debuginfo-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-plpython-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-plpython-debuginfo-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-pltcl-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-pltcl-debuginfo-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-server-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-server-debuginfo-9.6.4-5.1
      postgresql96-test-9.6.4-5.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      libecpg6-32bit-9.6.4-5.1
      libecpg6-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-5.1
      libpq5-32bit-9.6.4-5.1
      libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.6.4-5.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      postgresql96-docs-9.6.4-5.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7546.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7547.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7548.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051684
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051685
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053259

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
AWX: Frei­es Pro­jekt zu An­si­ble Tower

3
LLVM 5.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

17
Ent­wick­lung zu Gnome 3.26 be­en­det

4
Vi­deo-E­di­tor OpenShot 2.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
Linux Con­tai­ner­s: LXC in Ver­si­on 2.1 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
Java künf­tig halb­jähr­li­ch?

3
Der »Goog­le Sum­mer of Code 2017« ist zu Ende

12
WinB­trfs 1.0 vor­ge­stellt

1
FSFE stellt Emp­feh­lun­gen für die Soft­ware-Li­zen­zie­rung vor

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-2 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung