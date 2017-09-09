Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql94

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2392-1

Rating: important

References: #1051684 #1051685 #1053259

Cross-References: CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547 CVE-2017-7548



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for postgresql94 fixes the following issues:



* CVE-2017-7547: Further restrict visibility of

pg_user_mappings.umoptions, to protect passwords stored as user mapping

options. (bsc#1051685)

* CVE-2017-7546: Disallow empty passwords in all password-based

authentication methods. (bsc#1051684)

* CVE-2017-7548: lo_put() function ignores ACLs. (bsc#1053259)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1020=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1020=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-devel-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-devel-debuginfo-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-plperl-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-plperl-debuginfo-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-plpython-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-plpython-debuginfo-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-pltcl-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-pltcl-debuginfo-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-12.1

postgresql94-test-9.4.13-12.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):



postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-12.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-devel-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-devel-debuginfo-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-plperl-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-plperl-debuginfo-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-plpython-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-plpython-debuginfo-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-pltcl-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-pltcl-debuginfo-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-9.9.1

postgresql94-test-9.4.13-9.9.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-9.9.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7546.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7547.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7548.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051684

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051685

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053259



