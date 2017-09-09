Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in mbed TLS

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3967-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

September 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : mbedtls

CVE ID : CVE-2017-14032

Debian Bug : 873557



An authentication bypass vulnerability was discovered in mbed TLS, a

lightweight crypto and SSL/TLS library, when the authentication mode is

configured as 'optional'. A remote attacker can take advantage of this

flaw to mount a man-in-the-middle attack and impersonate an intended

peer via an X.509 certificate chain with many intermediates.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.4.2-1+deb9u1.



For the testing distribution (buster), this problem has been fixed

in version 2.6.0-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.6.0-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your mbedtls packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

