Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in mbed TLS
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in mbed TLS
|ID:
|DSA-3967-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian stretch, Debian buster
|Datum:
|Sa, 9. September 2017, 09:26
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14032
Originalnachricht
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3967-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : mbedtls
CVE ID : CVE-2017-14032
Debian Bug : 873557
An authentication bypass vulnerability was discovered in mbed TLS, a
lightweight crypto and SSL/TLS library, when the authentication mode is
configured as 'optional'. A remote attacker can take advantage of this
flaw to mount a man-in-the-middle attack and impersonate an intended
peer via an X.509 certificate chain with many intermediates.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.4.2-1+deb9u1.
For the testing distribution (buster), this problem has been fixed
in version 2.6.0-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.6.0-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your mbedtls packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
