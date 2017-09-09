Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in mbed TLS
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in mbed TLS
ID: DSA-3967-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian stretch, Debian buster
Datum: Sa, 9. September 2017, 09:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14032

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3967-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
September 08, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : mbedtls
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-14032
Debian Bug     : 873557

An authentication bypass vulnerability was discovered in mbed TLS, a
lightweight crypto and SSL/TLS library, when the authentication mode is
configured as 'optional'. A remote attacker can take advantage of this
flaw to mount a man-in-the-middle attack and impersonate an intended
peer via an X.509 certificate chain with many intermediates.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.4.2-1+deb9u1.

For the testing distribution (buster), this problem has been fixed
in version 2.6.0-1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.6.0-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your mbedtls packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=9wmA
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
