Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gdk-pixbuf______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2393-1Rating: importantReferences: #1027024 #1027025 #1027026 #1048289 #1048544 #1049877 Cross-References: CVE-2017-2862 CVE-2017-2870 CVE-2017-6312 CVE-2017-6313 CVE-2017-6314Affected Products: openSUSE Leap 42.3 openSUSE Leap 42.2______________________________________________________________________________ An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has one errata is now available.Description: This update for gdk-pixbuf fixes the following issues: - CVE-2017-2862: JPEG gdk_pixbuf__jpeg_image_load_increment Code Execution Vulnerability (bsc#1048289) - CVE-2017-2870: tiff_image_parse Code Execution Vulnerability (bsc#1048544) - CVE-2017-6313: A dangerous integer underflow in io-icns.c (bsc#1027024) - CVE-2017-6314: Infinite loop in io-tiff.c (bsc#1027025) - CVE-2017-6312: Out-of-bounds read on io-ico.c (bsc#1027026) This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.Patch Instructions: To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - openSUSE Leap 42.3: zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1024=1 - openSUSE Leap 42.2: zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1024=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64): gdk-pixbuf-debugsource-2.34.0-10.1 gdk-pixbuf-devel-2.34.0-10.1 gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-2.34.0-10.1 gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-2.34.0-10.1 gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-2.34.0-10.1 libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-2.34.0-10.1 libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-2.34.0-10.1 typelib-1_0-GdkPixbuf-2_0-2.34.0-10.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch): gdk-pixbuf-lang-2.34.0-10.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64): gdk-pixbuf-devel-32bit-2.34.0-10.1 gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-10.1 gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-32bit-2.34.0-10.1 gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-10.1 libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-32bit-2.34.0-10.1 libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-10.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64): gdk-pixbuf-debugsource-2.34.0-7.3.1 gdk-pixbuf-devel-2.34.0-7.3.1 gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-2.34.0-7.3.1 gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-2.34.0-7.3.1 gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-2.34.0-7.3.1 libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-2.34.0-7.3.1 libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-2.34.0-7.3.1 typelib-1_0-GdkPixbuf-2_0-2.34.0-7.3.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch): gdk-pixbuf-lang-2.34.0-7.3.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64): gdk-pixbuf-devel-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1 gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1 gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1 gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1 libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1 libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2862.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2870.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6312.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6313.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6314.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027024 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027025 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027026 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048289 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048544 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049877-- To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.orgFor additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org