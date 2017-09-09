Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gdk-pixbuf

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2393-1

Rating: important

References: #1027024 #1027025 #1027026 #1048289 #1048544

#1049877

Cross-References: CVE-2017-2862 CVE-2017-2870 CVE-2017-6312

CVE-2017-6313 CVE-2017-6314

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has one errata

is now available.



Description:



This update for gdk-pixbuf fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2017-2862: JPEG gdk_pixbuf__jpeg_image_load_increment Code Execution

Vulnerability (bsc#1048289)

- CVE-2017-2870: tiff_image_parse Code Execution Vulnerability

(bsc#1048544)

- CVE-2017-6313: A dangerous integer underflow in io-icns.c (bsc#1027024)

- CVE-2017-6314: Infinite loop in io-tiff.c (bsc#1027025)

- CVE-2017-6312: Out-of-bounds read on io-ico.c (bsc#1027026)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1024=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1024=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):



gdk-pixbuf-debugsource-2.34.0-10.1

gdk-pixbuf-devel-2.34.0-10.1

gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-2.34.0-10.1

gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-2.34.0-10.1

gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-2.34.0-10.1

libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-2.34.0-10.1

libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-2.34.0-10.1

typelib-1_0-GdkPixbuf-2_0-2.34.0-10.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):



gdk-pixbuf-lang-2.34.0-10.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):



gdk-pixbuf-devel-32bit-2.34.0-10.1

gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-10.1

gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-32bit-2.34.0-10.1

gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-10.1

libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-32bit-2.34.0-10.1

libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-10.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



gdk-pixbuf-debugsource-2.34.0-7.3.1

gdk-pixbuf-devel-2.34.0-7.3.1

gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-2.34.0-7.3.1

gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-2.34.0-7.3.1

gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-2.34.0-7.3.1

libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-2.34.0-7.3.1

libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-2.34.0-7.3.1

typelib-1_0-GdkPixbuf-2_0-2.34.0-7.3.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



gdk-pixbuf-lang-2.34.0-7.3.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



gdk-pixbuf-devel-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1

gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1

gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1

gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1

libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1

libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2862.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2870.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6312.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6313.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6314.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027024

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027025

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027026

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048289

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048544

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049877



