Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Gtk+
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2393-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Sa, 9. September 2017, 09:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6314
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6313
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2870
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6312
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2862

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gdk-pixbuf
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2393-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1027024 #1027025 #1027026 #1048289 #1048544 
                    #1049877 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-2862 CVE-2017-2870 CVE-2017-6312
                    CVE-2017-6313 CVE-2017-6314
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for gdk-pixbuf fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2017-2862: JPEG gdk_pixbuf__jpeg_image_load_increment Code Execution
     Vulnerability (bsc#1048289)
   - CVE-2017-2870: tiff_image_parse Code Execution Vulnerability
     (bsc#1048544)
   - CVE-2017-6313: A dangerous integer underflow in io-icns.c (bsc#1027024)
   - CVE-2017-6314: Infinite loop in io-tiff.c (bsc#1027025)
   - CVE-2017-6312: Out-of-bounds read on io-ico.c (bsc#1027026)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1024=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1024=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      gdk-pixbuf-debugsource-2.34.0-10.1
      gdk-pixbuf-devel-2.34.0-10.1
      gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-2.34.0-10.1
      gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-2.34.0-10.1
      gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-2.34.0-10.1
      libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-2.34.0-10.1
      libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-2.34.0-10.1
      typelib-1_0-GdkPixbuf-2_0-2.34.0-10.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      gdk-pixbuf-lang-2.34.0-10.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      gdk-pixbuf-devel-32bit-2.34.0-10.1
      gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-10.1
      gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-32bit-2.34.0-10.1
      gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-10.1
      libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-32bit-2.34.0-10.1
      libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-10.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      gdk-pixbuf-debugsource-2.34.0-7.3.1
      gdk-pixbuf-devel-2.34.0-7.3.1
      gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-2.34.0-7.3.1
      gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-2.34.0-7.3.1
      gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-2.34.0-7.3.1
      libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-2.34.0-7.3.1
      libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-2.34.0-7.3.1
      typelib-1_0-GdkPixbuf-2_0-2.34.0-7.3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      gdk-pixbuf-lang-2.34.0-7.3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      gdk-pixbuf-devel-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1
      gdk-pixbuf-devel-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1
      gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1
      gdk-pixbuf-query-loaders-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1
      libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1
      libgdk_pixbuf-2_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-2.34.0-7.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2862.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2870.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6312.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6313.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6314.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027024
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027025
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027026
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048289
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048544
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049877

