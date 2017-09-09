Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] mariadb (SSA:2017-251-02)



New mariadb packages are available for Slackware 14.1 and 14.2 to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/mariadb-10.0.32-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes bugs and security issues.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3636

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3641

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3653

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

mariadb-5.5.57-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

mariadb-5.5.57-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

mariadb-10.0.32-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

mariadb-10.0.32-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.1 package:

e18d20ce245d96764c1385e7cd48e9d5 mariadb-5.5.57-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

270fbdbb08f125c2056ee3fddc3ae9f9 mariadb-5.5.57-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

9152299e6b3eede1f4fe2c357b8b43c6 mariadb-10.0.32-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

b39204d2de2aacba8cc3923b0f748d98 mariadb-10.0.32-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg mariadb-10.0.32-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, restart the database server:

# sh /etc/rc.d/rc.mysqld restart





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlmy3AAACgkQakRjwEAQIjP7hwCeKg7Hk6NazPr9oFAv+x249L3A

xikAoIf+FXywJb5kBI5uCl0UkStX+kSt

=PUOz

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

