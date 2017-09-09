Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
ID: SSA:2017-251-02
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Sa, 9. September 2017, 11:25
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3641
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3653
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3636

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  mariadb (SSA:2017-251-02)

New mariadb packages are available for Slackware 14.1 and 14.2 to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mariadb-10.0.32-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes bugs and security issues.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3636
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3641
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3653
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mariadb-5.5.57-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mariadb-5.5.57-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mariadb-10.0.32-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mariadb-10.0.32-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 package:
e18d20ce245d96764c1385e7cd48e9d5  mariadb-5.5.57-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
270fbdbb08f125c2056ee3fddc3ae9f9  mariadb-5.5.57-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
9152299e6b3eede1f4fe2c357b8b43c6  mariadb-10.0.32-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
b39204d2de2aacba8cc3923b0f748d98  mariadb-10.0.32-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mariadb-10.0.32-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Then, restart the database server:
# sh /etc/rc.d/rc.mysqld restart


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlmy3AAACgkQakRjwEAQIjP7hwCeKg7Hk6NazPr9oFAv+x249L3A
xikAoIf+FXywJb5kBI5uCl0UkStX+kSt
=PUOz
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
