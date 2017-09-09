Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump



[slackware-security] tcpdump (SSA:2017-251-03)



New tcpdump packages are available for Slackware 13.37, 14.0, 14.1, 14.2,

and -current to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes bugs and many security issues (see the included

CHANGES file).

For more information, see:

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.37 package:

36a25ab80a678b54c23a144ec07599e7 tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

805465d004efefd1a8262395dcccb7fc tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

2abd4f36984c91691165da030b215647 tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

35459d4db677645529669e4446bb1ab4 tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

e2c536ebb9883e61324387f29412d30a tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

1a6df6e184ab4277c3e352a28979c681 tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

dcb4915f83f7a07c2f483853871ef39b tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

c64506c12c6ac9afaa4df8520b14452d tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

c572ff9d3db54f34872fd6134c30da50 n/tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

1462c695af5dde636c31aa3bdeb6a101 n/tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



