Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump
Name: Mehrere Probleme in tcpdump
ID: SSA:2017-251-03
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Sa, 9. September 2017, 11:27
Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  tcpdump (SSA:2017-251-03)

New tcpdump packages are available for Slackware 13.37, 14.0, 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes bugs and many security issues (see the included
  CHANGES file).
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11541
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11541
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11542
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11542
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11543
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11543
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12893
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12894
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12895
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12896
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12897
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12898
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12899
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12900
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12901
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12902
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12985
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12986
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12987
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12988
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12989
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12990
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12991
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12992
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12993
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12994
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12995
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12996
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12997
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12998
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12999
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13000
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13001
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13002
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13003
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13004
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13005
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13006
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13007
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13008
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13009
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13010
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13011
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13012
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13013
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13014
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13015
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13016
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13017
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13018
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13019
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13020
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13021
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13022
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13023
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13024
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13025
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13026
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13027
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13028
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13029
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13030
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13031
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13032
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13033
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13034
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13035
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13036
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13037
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13038
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13039
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13040
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13041
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13042
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13043
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13044
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13045
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13046
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13047
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13048
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13049
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13050
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13051
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13052
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13053
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13054
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13055
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13687
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13688
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13689
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13690
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13725
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.37 package:
36a25ab80a678b54c23a144ec07599e7  tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
805465d004efefd1a8262395dcccb7fc  tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
2abd4f36984c91691165da030b215647  tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
35459d4db677645529669e4446bb1ab4  tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
e2c536ebb9883e61324387f29412d30a  tcpdump-4.9.2-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
1a6df6e184ab4277c3e352a28979c681  tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
dcb4915f83f7a07c2f483853871ef39b  tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
c64506c12c6ac9afaa4df8520b14452d  tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
c572ff9d3db54f34872fd6134c30da50  n/tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
1462c695af5dde636c31aa3bdeb6a101  n/tcpdump-4.9.2-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg tcpdump-4.9.2-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlmy3AIACgkQakRjwEAQIjMVkQCghFgoLWD0ISame4hXn0j0Uefl
DeAAniOFoJ1LlEU3GUy/U663ICpAeexE
=VOw3
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
