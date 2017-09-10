Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in krb5

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name : krb5

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.15.1

Release : 28.fc26

URL : http://web.mit.edu/kerberos/www/

Summary : The Kerberos network authentication system

Description :

Kerberos V5 is a trusted-third-party network authentication system,

which can improve your network's security by eliminating the insecure

practice of sending passwords over the network in unencrypted form.



Update Information:



- Prevent applications from accidentally implementing CVE-2017-11462 (double

free if sec_context is copied). - fc26+: Add ccselect hostrealm module for

ccache selection based on service hostname.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1488873 - CVE-2017-11462 krb5: Automatic sec context deletion

could lead to double-free

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488873

