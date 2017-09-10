|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in krb5
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in krb5
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-10c74147f9
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|So, 10. September 2017, 09:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11462
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-10c74147f9
2017-09-09 20:54:31.151626
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : krb5
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.15.1
Release : 28.fc26
URL : http://web.mit.edu/kerberos/www/
Summary : The Kerberos network authentication system
Description :
Kerberos V5 is a trusted-third-party network authentication system,
which can improve your network's security by eliminating the insecure
practice of sending passwords over the network in unencrypted form.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
- Prevent applications from accidentally implementing CVE-2017-11462 (double
free if sec_context is copied). - fc26+: Add ccselect hostrealm module for
ccache selection based on service hostname.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1488873 - CVE-2017-11462 krb5: Automatic sec context deletion
could lead to double-free
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1488873
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade krb5' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
