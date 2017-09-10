|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libstaroffice
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in libstaroffice
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-86cfcbbae8
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 10. September 2017, 09:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9432
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-86cfcbbae8
2017-09-09 20:54:31.874173
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : libstaroffice
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.0.4
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://github.com/fosnola/libstaroffice/wiki
Summary : A library for import of binary StarOffice documents
Description :
libstaroffice is a library for import of binary StarOffice documents.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
new upstream release ---- Security fix for CVE-2017-9432
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1458799 - CVE-2017-9432 libstaroffice: Stack-buffer overflow in
the StarWriterStruct::DatabaseName::read
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1458799
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libstaroffice' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|