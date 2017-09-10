Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libstaroffice

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-86cfcbbae8

2017-09-09 20:54:31.874173

Name : libstaroffice

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.0.4

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://github.com/fosnola/libstaroffice/wiki

Summary : A library for import of binary StarOffice documents

Description :

libstaroffice is a library for import of binary StarOffice documents.



Update Information:



new upstream release ---- Security fix for CVE-2017-9432

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1458799 - CVE-2017-9432 libstaroffice: Stack-buffer overflow in

the StarWriterStruct::DatabaseName::read

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1458799

