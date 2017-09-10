Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libstaroffice
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in libstaroffice
ID: FEDORA-2017-86cfcbbae8
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 10. September 2017, 09:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9432

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-86cfcbbae8

2017-09-09 20:54:31.874173

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : libstaroffice

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 0.0.4

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : https://github.com/fosnola/libstaroffice/wiki

Summary     : A library for import of binary StarOffice documents

Description :

libstaroffice is a library for import of binary StarOffice documents.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



new upstream release  ----  Security fix for CVE-2017-9432

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1458799 - CVE-2017-9432 libstaroffice: Stack-buffer overflow in
 the StarWriterStruct::DatabaseName::read

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1458799

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libstaroffice' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
