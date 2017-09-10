Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in chromium

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name : chromium

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 60.0.3112.113

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home

Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser

Description :

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



Update to 60.0.3112.113. Added support for aarch64 (except on EPEL7). ----

Update to 60.0.3112.101. Apply upstream fix for cameras reporting 0x0

resolution

formats. ---- Chromium 60. Security fix for CVE-2017-5091, CVE-2017-5092,

CVE-2017-5093, CVE-2017-5094, CVE-2017-5095, CVE-2017-5096, CVE-2017-5097,

CVE-2017-5098, CVE-2017-5099, CVE-2017-5100, CVE-2017-5101, CVE-2017-5102,

CVE-2017-5103, CVE-2017-5104, CVE-2017-7000, CVE-2017-5105, CVE-2017-5106,

CVE-2017-5107, CVE-2017-5108, CVE-2017-5109, CVE-2017-5110. New subpackage

-headless. ---- Update to 59.0.3071.115

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

