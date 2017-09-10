Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in chromium

|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-c708c044e3
2017-09-09 20:54:31.874583
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : chromium
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 60.0.3112.113
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home
Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser
Description :
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Update to 60.0.3112.113. Added support for aarch64 (except on EPEL7). ----
Update to 60.0.3112.101. Apply upstream fix for cameras reporting 0x0
resolution
formats. ---- Chromium 60. Security fix for CVE-2017-5091, CVE-2017-5092,
CVE-2017-5093, CVE-2017-5094, CVE-2017-5095, CVE-2017-5096, CVE-2017-5097,
CVE-2017-5098, CVE-2017-5099, CVE-2017-5100, CVE-2017-5101, CVE-2017-5102,
CVE-2017-5103, CVE-2017-5104, CVE-2017-7000, CVE-2017-5105, CVE-2017-5106,
CVE-2017-5107, CVE-2017-5108, CVE-2017-5109, CVE-2017-5110. New subpackage
-headless. ---- Update to 59.0.3071.115
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1475213 - CVE-2017-5110 chromium-browser: ui spoofing in payments
dialog
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475213
[ 2 ] Bug #1475212 - CVE-2017-5109 chromium-browser: ui spoofing in browser
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475212
[ 3 ] Bug #1475211 - CVE-2017-5108 chromium-browser: type confusion in
pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475211
[ 4 ] Bug #1475210 - CVE-2017-5107 chromium-browser: user information leak
via svg
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475210
[ 5 ] Bug #1475209 - CVE-2017-5106 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475209
[ 6 ] Bug #1475208 - CVE-2017-5105 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475208
[ 7 ] Bug #1475207 - CVE-2017-7000 chromium-browser: pointer disclosure in
sqlite
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475207
[ 8 ] Bug #1475206 - CVE-2017-5104 chromium-browser: ui spoofing in browser
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475206
[ 9 ] Bug #1475205 - CVE-2017-5103 chromium-browser: uninitialized use in
skia
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475205
[ 10 ] Bug #1475204 - CVE-2017-5102 chromium-browser: uninitialized use in
skia
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475204
[ 11 ] Bug #1475203 - CVE-2017-5101 chromium-browser: url spoofing in
omnibox
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475203
[ 12 ] Bug #1475202 - CVE-2017-5100 chromium-browser: use after free in
chrome apps
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475202
[ 13 ] Bug #1475201 - CVE-2017-5099 chromium-browser: out-of-bounds write in
ppapi
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475201
[ 14 ] Bug #1475200 - CVE-2017-5098 chromium-browser: use after free in v8
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475200
[ 15 ] Bug #1475199 - CVE-2017-5097 chromium-browser: out-of-bounds read in
skia
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475199
[ 16 ] Bug #1475198 - CVE-2017-5096 chromium-browser: user information leak
via android intents
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475198
[ 17 ] Bug #1475197 - CVE-2017-5095 chromium-browser: out-of-bounds write in
pdfium
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475197
[ 18 ] Bug #1475196 - CVE-2017-5094 chromium-browser: type confusion in
extensions
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475196
[ 19 ] Bug #1475195 - CVE-2017-5093 chromium-browser: ui spoofing in blink
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475195
[ 20 ] Bug #1475194 - CVE-2017-5092 chromium-browser: use after free in
ppapi
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475194
[ 21 ] Bug #1475193 - CVE-2017-5091 chromium-browser: use after free in
indexeddb
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475193
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org