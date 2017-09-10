Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in chromium
ID: FEDORA-2017-c708c044e3
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 10. September 2017, 09:20
Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-c708c044e3

2017-09-09 20:54:31.874583

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : chromium

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 60.0.3112.113

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://www.chromium.org/Home

Summary     : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser

Description :

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Update to 60.0.3112.113. Added support for aarch64 (except on EPEL7).  ----

Update to 60.0.3112.101. Apply upstream fix for cameras reporting 0x0
 resolution

formats.  ----  Chromium 60. Security fix for CVE-2017-5091, CVE-2017-5092,

CVE-2017-5093, CVE-2017-5094, CVE-2017-5095, CVE-2017-5096, CVE-2017-5097,

CVE-2017-5098, CVE-2017-5099, CVE-2017-5100, CVE-2017-5101, CVE-2017-5102,

CVE-2017-5103, CVE-2017-5104, CVE-2017-7000, CVE-2017-5105, CVE-2017-5106,

CVE-2017-5107, CVE-2017-5108, CVE-2017-5109, CVE-2017-5110.  New subpackage

-headless.  ----  Update to 59.0.3071.115

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1475213 - CVE-2017-5110 chromium-browser: ui spoofing in payments
 dialog

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475213

  [ 2 ] Bug #1475212 - CVE-2017-5109 chromium-browser: ui spoofing in browser

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475212

  [ 3 ] Bug #1475211 - CVE-2017-5108 chromium-browser: type confusion in
 pdfium

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475211

  [ 4 ] Bug #1475210 - CVE-2017-5107 chromium-browser: user information leak
 via svg

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475210

  [ 5 ] Bug #1475209 - CVE-2017-5106 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475209

  [ 6 ] Bug #1475208 - CVE-2017-5105 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475208

  [ 7 ] Bug #1475207 - CVE-2017-7000 chromium-browser: pointer disclosure in
 sqlite

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475207

  [ 8 ] Bug #1475206 - CVE-2017-5104 chromium-browser: ui spoofing in browser

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475206

  [ 9 ] Bug #1475205 - CVE-2017-5103 chromium-browser: uninitialized use in
 skia

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475205

  [ 10 ] Bug #1475204 - CVE-2017-5102 chromium-browser: uninitialized use in
 skia

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475204

  [ 11 ] Bug #1475203 - CVE-2017-5101 chromium-browser: url spoofing in
 omnibox

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475203

  [ 12 ] Bug #1475202 - CVE-2017-5100 chromium-browser: use after free in
 chrome apps

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475202

  [ 13 ] Bug #1475201 - CVE-2017-5099 chromium-browser: out-of-bounds write in
 ppapi

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475201

  [ 14 ] Bug #1475200 - CVE-2017-5098 chromium-browser: use after free in v8

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475200

  [ 15 ] Bug #1475199 - CVE-2017-5097 chromium-browser: out-of-bounds read in
 skia

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475199

  [ 16 ] Bug #1475198 - CVE-2017-5096 chromium-browser: user information leak
 via android intents

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475198

  [ 17 ] Bug #1475197 - CVE-2017-5095 chromium-browser: out-of-bounds write in
 pdfium

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475197

  [ 18 ] Bug #1475196 - CVE-2017-5094 chromium-browser: type confusion in
 extensions

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475196

  [ 19 ] Bug #1475195 - CVE-2017-5093 chromium-browser: ui spoofing in blink

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475195

  [ 20 ] Bug #1475194 - CVE-2017-5092 chromium-browser: use after free in
 ppapi

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475194

  [ 21 ] Bug #1475193 - CVE-2017-5091 chromium-browser: use after free in
 indexeddb

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1475193

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade chromium' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
