Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in openjpeg2

Name : openjpeg2

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.2.0

Release : 3.fc25

URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg

Summary : C-Library for JPEG 2000

Description :

The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to

promote the use of JPEG 2000.



This package contains

* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1

compliance).

* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple

component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)



Update Information:



This update fixes CVE-2017-14040, CVE-2017-14041 and two other security

vulnerabilities.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1487390 - CVE-2017-14151 openjpeg: Heap-based buffer overflow in

opj_mqc_flush in mqc.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487390

[ 2 ] Bug #1487389 - CVE-2017-14152 openjpeg: Heap-based buffer overflow in

opj_write_bytes_LE in cio.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487389

[ 3 ] Bug #1487361 - CVE-2017-14040 openjpeg: Invalid write access in

bin/jp2/convert.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487361

[ 4 ] Bug #1487347 - CVE-2017-14041 openjpeg: Stack-based buffer over-write

in pgxtoimage function in bin/jp2/convert.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487347

