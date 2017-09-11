Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in openjpeg2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in openjpeg2
ID: FEDORA-2017-f285db3668
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mo, 11. September 2017, 07:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14041
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14152
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14040
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14151

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-f285db3668

2017-09-10 18:49:03.362682

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : openjpeg2

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 2.2.0

Release     : 3.fc25

URL         : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg

Summary     : C-Library for JPEG 2000

Description :

The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to

promote the use of JPEG 2000.



This package contains

* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1

  compliance).

* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple

  component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



This update fixes CVE-2017-14040, CVE-2017-14041 and two other security

vulnerabilities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1487390 - CVE-2017-14151 openjpeg: Heap-based buffer overflow in
 opj_mqc_flush in mqc.c

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487390

  [ 2 ] Bug #1487389 - CVE-2017-14152 openjpeg: Heap-based buffer overflow in
 opj_write_bytes_LE in cio.c

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487389

  [ 3 ] Bug #1487361 - CVE-2017-14040 openjpeg: Invalid write access in
 bin/jp2/convert.c

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487361

  [ 4 ] Bug #1487347 - CVE-2017-14041 openjpeg: Stack-based buffer over-write
 in pgxtoimage function in bin/jp2/convert.c

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487347

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade openjpeg2' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Ti­cket­sys­tem Zam­mad in Ver­si­on 2.0 er­schie­nen

0
EU-Co­py­righ­t-Re­form droht dem In­ter­net und Open-Sour­ce zu scha­den

0
Web­sei­te »De­bi­an Ad­mi­nis­tra­ti­on« schließt die Pfor­ten

0
Suse Linux En­ter­pri­se 12 SP3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Lin-HaBu 17.2 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
AWX: Frei­es Pro­jekt zu An­si­ble Tower

6
LLVM 5.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

17
Ent­wick­lung zu Gnome 3.26 be­en­det

8
Vi­deo-E­di­tor OpenShot 2.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
Linux Con­tai­ner­s: LXC in Ver­si­on 2.1 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung