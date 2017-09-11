Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in openjpeg2

Name : openjpeg2
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.2.0
Release : 3.fc25
URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg Summary : C-Library for JPEG 2000
Description :
The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to
promote the use of JPEG 2000.
This package contains
* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1
compliance).
* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple
component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)