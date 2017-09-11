Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-openjpeg2

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-f7a73de98d
2017-09-10 18:49:03.362736
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : mingw-openjpeg2
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.2.0
Release : 3.fc25
URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary : MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library
Description :
MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
This update fixes CVE-2017-14040, CVE-2017-14041 and two other security
vulnerabilities.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1487390 - CVE-2017-14151 openjpeg: Heap-based buffer overflow in opj_mqc_flush in mqc.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487390
[ 2 ] Bug #1487389 - CVE-2017-14152 openjpeg: Heap-based buffer overflow in opj_write_bytes_LE in cio.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487389
[ 3 ] Bug #1487361 - CVE-2017-14040 openjpeg: Invalid write access in bin/jp2/convert.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487361
[ 4 ] Bug #1487347 - CVE-2017-14041 openjpeg: Stack-based buffer over-write in pgxtoimage function in bin/jp2/convert.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487347
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
