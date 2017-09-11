Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2416-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
Datum: Mo, 11. September 2017, 22:59
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10806
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10664
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11334
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11434

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2416-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1011144 #1031692 #1046636 #1047674 #1048296 
                    #1048902 #1049381 #1050268 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-10806 CVE-2017-11334
                    CVE-2017-11434
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has four
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for qemu fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:

   * CVE-2017-10664: Fix DOS vulnerability in qemu-nbd (bsc#1046636)
   * CVE-2017-10806: Fix DOS from stack overflow in debug messages of usb
     redirection support (bsc#1047674)
   * CVE-2017-11334: Fix OOB access during DMA operation (bsc#1048902)
   * CVE-2017-11434: Fix OOB access parsing dhcp slirp options (bsc#1049381)

   Following non-security issues were fixed:

   - Postrequire acl for setfacl
   - Prerequire shadow for groupadd
   - The recent security fix for CVE-2017-11334 adversely affects Xen.
     Include two additional patches to make sure Xen is going to be OK.
   - Pre-add group kvm for qemu-tools (bsc#1011144)
   - Fixed a few more inaccuracies in the support docs.
   - Fix support docs to indicate ARM64 is now fully L3 supported in SLES 12
     SP3. Apply a few additional clarifications in the support docs.
     (bsc#1050268)
   - Adjust to libvdeplug-devel package naming changes.
   - Fix migration with xhci (bsc#1048296)
   - Increase VNC delay to fix missing keyboard input events (bsc#1031692)
   - Remove build dependency package iasl used for seabios


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1490=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1490=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      qemu-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-block-curl-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-block-ssh-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-block-ssh-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-debugsource-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-guest-agent-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-lang-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-tools-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 x86_64):

      qemu-block-rbd-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (s390x x86_64):

      qemu-kvm-2.9.0-6.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64):

      qemu-arm-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (ppc64le):

      qemu-ppc-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (x86_64):

      qemu-x86-2.9.0-6.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):

      qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-6.3.1
      qemu-seabios-1.10.2-6.3.1
      qemu-sgabios-8-6.3.1
      qemu-vgabios-1.10.2-6.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (s390x):

      qemu-s390-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-s390-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (noarch):

      qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-6.3.1
      qemu-seabios-1.10.2-6.3.1
      qemu-sgabios-8-6.3.1
      qemu-vgabios-1.10.2-6.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):

      qemu-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-block-curl-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-debugsource-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-kvm-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-tools-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1
      qemu-x86-2.9.0-6.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10806.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11434.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011144
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031692
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046636
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047674
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048296
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048902
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049381
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050268

