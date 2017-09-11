Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

SUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2416-1

Rating: important

References: #1011144 #1031692 #1046636 #1047674 #1048296

#1048902 #1049381 #1050268

Cross-References: CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-10806 CVE-2017-11334

CVE-2017-11434

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has four

fixes is now available.



Description:



This update for qemu fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:



* CVE-2017-10664: Fix DOS vulnerability in qemu-nbd (bsc#1046636)

* CVE-2017-10806: Fix DOS from stack overflow in debug messages of usb

redirection support (bsc#1047674)

* CVE-2017-11334: Fix OOB access during DMA operation (bsc#1048902)

* CVE-2017-11434: Fix OOB access parsing dhcp slirp options (bsc#1049381)



Following non-security issues were fixed:



- Postrequire acl for setfacl

- Prerequire shadow for groupadd

- The recent security fix for CVE-2017-11334 adversely affects Xen.

Include two additional patches to make sure Xen is going to be OK.

- Pre-add group kvm for qemu-tools (bsc#1011144)

- Fixed a few more inaccuracies in the support docs.

- Fix support docs to indicate ARM64 is now fully L3 supported in SLES 12

SP3. Apply a few additional clarifications in the support docs.

(bsc#1050268)

- Adjust to libvdeplug-devel package naming changes.

- Fix migration with xhci (bsc#1048296)

- Increase VNC delay to fix missing keyboard input events (bsc#1031692)

- Remove build dependency package iasl used for seabios





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1490=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1490=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



qemu-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-block-curl-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-block-ssh-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-block-ssh-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-debugsource-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-guest-agent-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-lang-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-tools-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 x86_64):



qemu-block-rbd-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (s390x x86_64):



qemu-kvm-2.9.0-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64):



qemu-arm-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (ppc64le):



qemu-ppc-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (x86_64):



qemu-x86-2.9.0-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):



qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-6.3.1

qemu-seabios-1.10.2-6.3.1

qemu-sgabios-8-6.3.1

qemu-vgabios-1.10.2-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (s390x):



qemu-s390-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-s390-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (noarch):



qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-6.3.1

qemu-seabios-1.10.2-6.3.1

qemu-sgabios-8-6.3.1

qemu-vgabios-1.10.2-6.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (x86_64):



qemu-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-block-curl-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-debugsource-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-kvm-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-tools-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.9.0-6.3.1

qemu-x86-2.9.0-6.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10806.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11334.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11434.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011144

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031692

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046636

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047674

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048296

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1048902

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049381

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050268



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

