Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3968-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 11, 2017

Package : icedove

CVE ID : CVE-2017-7753 CVE-2017-7779 CVE-2017-7784 CVE-2017-7785

CVE-2017-7786 CVE-2017-7787 CVE-2017-7791 CVE-2017-7792

CVE-2017-7800 CVE-2017-7801 CVE-2017-7802 CVE-2017-7803

CVE-2017-7807 CVE-2017-7809



Multiple security issues have been found in Thunderbird, which may lead

to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 52.3.0-4~deb8u2.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 52.3.0-4~deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.



