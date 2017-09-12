Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----Hash: SHA256- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Debian Security Advisory DSA-3968-1 security@debian.orghttps://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz MuehlenhoffSeptember 11, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Package : icedoveCVE ID : CVE-2017-7753 CVE-2017-7779 CVE-2017-7784 CVE-2017-7785 CVE-2017-7786 CVE-2017-7787 CVE-2017-7791 CVE-2017-7792 CVE-2017-7800 CVE-2017-7801 CVE-2017-7802 CVE-2017-7803 CVE-2017-7807 CVE-2017-7809Multiple security issues have been found in Thunderbird, which may leadto the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixedin version 52.3.0-4~deb8u2.For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed inversion 52.3.0-4~deb9u1.We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to applythese updates to your system and frequently asked questions can befound at: https://www.debian.org/security/Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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iF+F-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----