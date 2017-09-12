Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: DSA-3968-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Di, 12. September 2017, 06:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7792
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7784
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7802
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7753
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7791
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7809
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7786
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7801
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7787
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7800
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7803
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7779
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7785
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7807

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3968-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 11, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : icedove
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-7753 CVE-2017-7779 CVE-2017-7784 CVE-2017-7785 
                 CVE-2017-7786 CVE-2017-7787 CVE-2017-7791 CVE-2017-7792 
                 CVE-2017-7800 CVE-2017-7801 CVE-2017-7802 CVE-2017-7803 
                 CVE-2017-7807 CVE-2017-7809

Multiple security issues have been found in Thunderbird, which may lead
to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 52.3.0-4~deb8u2.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 52.3.0-4~deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=iF+F
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Frei­es Pro­jekt CHAOSS ge­star­te­t: Die Ge­mein­schaft misst sich selbst

4
Linux Note­book »S­ta­ti­on X Spit­fi­re Man­ja­ro Spe­cial Edi­ti­on« vor­ge­stellt

1
De­bi­an: APT-In­dex soll klei­ner wer­den

0
Of­fe­ne Ver­si­on von »Cy­berArk Con­jur« vor­ge­stellt

0
Tiny Core 8.1 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Ti­cket­sys­tem Zam­mad in Ver­si­on 2.0 er­schie­nen

3
EU-Co­py­righ­t-Re­form droht dem In­ter­net und Open-Sour­ce zu scha­den

10
Web­sei­te »De­bi­an Ad­mi­nis­tra­ti­on« schließt die Pfor­ten

0
Suse Linux En­ter­pri­se 12 SP3 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Lin-HaBu 17.2 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung